DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.20 Closed
-0.31-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dev Information Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.10₹129.75
₹128.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.00₹163.95
₹128.20
Open Price
₹129.75
Prev. Close
₹128.60
Volume
10,834

Dev Information Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1129.3
  • R2130.35
  • R3130.95
  • Pivot
    128.7
  • S1127.65
  • S2127.05
  • S3126

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5234.07128.94
  • 10237.73129
  • 20226.85129.16
  • 50216.47128.6
  • 100195.32124.33
  • 200166.64116.73

Dev Information Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.620.27-12.2624.0618.30379.07607.03
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Dev Information Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Dev Information Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dev Information Technology Ltd.

Dev Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30000GJ1997PLC033479 and registration number is 033479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Niranjanbhai Pandya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jaimin Jagdishbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Nagendra Vasu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prerak Pradyumna Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jatin Y Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V V Rama Subba Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rama Moondra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umesh Rateja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dev Information Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Information Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹283.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dev Information Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is 31.84 and PB ratio of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is 6.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dev Information Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹128.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dev Information Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Information Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹163.95 and 52-week low of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹81.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

