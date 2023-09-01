Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.62
|0.27
|-12.26
|24.06
|18.30
|379.07
|607.03
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dev Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30000GJ1997PLC033479 and registration number is 033479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹283.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is 31.84 and PB ratio of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is 6.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹128.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Information Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹163.95 and 52-week low of Dev Information Technology Ltd. is ₹81.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.