Here's the live share price of Dev Information Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dev Information Technology
|0.49
|-4.25
|-15.17
|-19.14
|-38.89
|-19.33
|-12.80
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dev Information Technology has declined 38.89% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Dev Information Technology has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.12
|27.12
|10
|26.79
|27.08
|20
|27.31
|27.22
|50
|27.79
|27.75
|100
|28.34
|28.84
|200
|31.88
|31.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dev Information Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.33%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Dev Info. Tech. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Dev Info. Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Dev Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Dev Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Dev Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Source: Dion Global
Dev Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30000GJ1997PLC033479 and registration number is 033479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Information Technology is ₹26.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dev Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dev Information Technology is ₹150.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dev Information Technology are ₹27.81 and ₹26.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Information Technology is ₹50.80 and 52-week low of Dev Information Technology is ₹22.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dev Information Technology has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -4.25% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -38.89% over 1 year, -19.33% across 3 years, and -12.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dev Information Technology are 1.99 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global