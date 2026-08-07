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Dev Information Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Dev Information Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.78 Closed
-1.54₹ -0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dev Information Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.78₹27.81
₹26.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.36₹50.80
₹26.78
Open Price
₹27.30
Prev. Close
₹27.20
Volume
4,037

Source: Dion Global

Dev Information Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dev Information Technology		0.49-4.25-15.17-19.14-38.89-19.33-12.80
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dev Information Technology has declined 38.89% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Dev Information Technology has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Dev Information Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dev Information Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.1227.12
1026.7927.08
2027.3127.22
5027.7927.75
10028.3428.84
20031.8831.99

Source: Dion Global

Dev Information Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dev Information Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.33%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dev Information Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTDev Info. Tech. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTDev Info. Tech. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTDev Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 01, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTDev Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 30, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTDev Info. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements

Source: Dion Global

About Dev Information Technology

Dev Information Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30000GJ1997PLC033479 and registration number is 033479. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Niranjanbhai Pandya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jaimin Jagdishbhai Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vishal Nagendra Vasu
    Director & CTO
  • Mr. Prerak Pradyumna Shah
    Director & Joint CEO
  • Dr. V V Rama Subba Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Rama Moondra
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Umesh Rateja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dev Information Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Dev Information Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dev Information Technology is ₹26.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dev Information Technology?

The Dev Information Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dev Information Technology?

The market cap of Dev Information Technology is ₹150.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dev Information Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dev Information Technology are ₹27.81 and ₹26.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dev Information Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dev Information Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dev Information Technology is ₹50.80 and 52-week low of Dev Information Technology is ₹22.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dev Information Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dev Information Technology has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -4.25% for the past month, -15.17% over 3 months, -38.89% over 1 year, -19.33% across 3 years, and -12.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dev Information Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dev Information Technology are 1.99 and 1.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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