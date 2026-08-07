Here's the live share price of Arfin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arfin India
|-1.45
|-2.35
|-7.20
|15.08
|147.34
|24.96
|68.42
|Belding India
|-0.94
|-33.19
|-31.42
|-54.60
|123.13
|51.47
|76.32
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|-4.21
|-3.77
|12.03
|-7.70
|-24.76
|89.46
|54.63
|Euro Panel Products
|2.44
|-3.87
|-2.42
|-10.77
|-29.69
|-7.78
|-4.74
|P G Foils
|19.20
|15.84
|8.54
|-17.75
|3.14
|-3.91
|4.12
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|6.01
|-1.25
|-4.91
|-1.94
|53.34
|38.95
|21.12
|Jivial Industries
|1.14
|-39.38
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-50.59
|-20.94
|-13.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arfin India has gained 147.34% compared to peers like Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%), Euro Panel Products (-29.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Arfin India has outperformed peers relative to Belding India (76.32%) and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (54.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.17
|86.91
|10
|89.03
|87.66
|20
|88.39
|88.31
|50
|90.02
|88.94
|100
|88.47
|86.23
|200
|77.25
|77.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arfin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Arfin India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval For Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Arfin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:23 PM IST IST
|Arfin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Arfin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 19, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Arfin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Arfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1992PLC017460 and registration number is 017460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 624.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arfin India is ₹88.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arfin India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arfin India is ₹1,490.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arfin India are ₹88.35 and ₹86.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arfin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arfin India is ₹106.24 and 52-week low of Arfin India is ₹32.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Arfin India has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, 147.34% over 1 year, 24.96% across 3 years, and 68.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arfin India are 96.48 and 8.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global