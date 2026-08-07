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Arfin India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARFIN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Arfin India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.35 Closed
1.99₹ 1.72
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arfin India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.79₹88.35
₹88.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.31₹106.24
₹88.35
Open Price
₹87.50
Prev. Close
₹86.63
Volume
15,183

Source: Dion Global

Arfin India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arfin India		-1.45-2.35-7.2015.08147.3424.9668.42
Belding India		-0.94-33.19-31.42-54.60123.1351.4776.32
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries		-4.21-3.7712.03-7.70-24.7689.4654.63
Euro Panel Products		2.44-3.87-2.42-10.77-29.69-7.78-4.74
P G Foils		19.2015.848.54-17.753.14-3.914.12
Hind Aluminium Industries		6.01-1.25-4.91-1.9453.3438.9521.12
Jivial Industries		1.14-39.38-50.59-50.59-50.59-20.94-13.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arfin India has gained 147.34% compared to peers like Belding India (123.13%), Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (-24.76%), Euro Panel Products (-29.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Arfin India has outperformed peers relative to Belding India (76.32%) and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries (54.63%).

Arfin India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arfin India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.1786.91
1089.0387.66
2088.3988.31
5090.0288.94
10088.4786.23
20077.2577.14

Source: Dion Global

Arfin India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arfin India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arfin India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTArfin India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval For Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTArfin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 11, 2026, 04:23 PM IST ISTArfin India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTArfin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 19, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTArfin India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Arfin India

Arfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1992PLC017460 and registration number is 017460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 624.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra R Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jatin M Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa M Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarachand R Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchita Rahulkumar Nahata
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arfin India Share Price

What is the share price of Arfin India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arfin India is ₹88.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arfin India?

The Arfin India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arfin India?

The market cap of Arfin India is ₹1,490.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arfin India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arfin India are ₹88.35 and ₹86.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arfin India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arfin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arfin India is ₹106.24 and 52-week low of Arfin India is ₹32.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Arfin India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arfin India has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, 147.34% over 1 year, 24.96% across 3 years, and 68.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arfin India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arfin India are 96.48 and 8.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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