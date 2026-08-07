What is the share price of Arfin India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arfin India is ₹88.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Arfin India? The Arfin India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arfin India? The market cap of Arfin India is ₹1,490.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arfin India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arfin India are ₹88.35 and ₹86.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arfin India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arfin India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arfin India is ₹106.24 and 52-week low of Arfin India is ₹32.31 as on .

How has the Arfin India performed historically in terms of returns? The Arfin India has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, -2.35% for the past month, -7.2% over 3 months, 147.34% over 1 year, 24.96% across 3 years, and 68.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arfin India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arfin India are 96.48 and 8.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global