Arfin India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ARFIN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Aluminium - Sheets/Coils/Wires | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.00 Closed
-1.23-0.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arfin India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.40₹41.80
₹41.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹54.68
₹41.00
Open Price
₹41.50
Prev. Close
₹41.51
Volume
51,570

Arfin India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.73
  • R242.47
  • R343.13
  • Pivot
    41.07
  • S140.33
  • S239.67
  • S338.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5230.9841.97
  • 10231.1342.17
  • 20230.5641.84
  • 50242.5838.54
  • 100204.8433.94
  • 200181.2729.14

Arfin India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.68-5.1444.4291.1469.741,079.8694.54
-4.214.7419.8141.06-16.29217.20117.60
-0.2110.768.9113.78-9.03385.3166.93
1.724.088.337.54-3.63-2.53-59.56
21.20-28.25-36.65-39.6395.79356.97265.57

Arfin India Ltd. Share Holdings

Arfin India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arfin India Ltd.

Arfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1992PLC017460 and registration number is 017460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra R Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jatin M Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa M Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hardik S Hundia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Arfin India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arfin India Ltd.?

The market cap of Arfin India Ltd. is ₹651.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arfin India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arfin India Ltd. is 65.9 and PB ratio of Arfin India Ltd. is 7.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arfin India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arfin India Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arfin India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arfin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arfin India Ltd. is ₹54.68 and 52-week low of Arfin India Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

