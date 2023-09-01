Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.68
|-5.14
|44.42
|91.14
|69.74
|1,079.86
|94.54
|-4.21
|4.74
|19.81
|41.06
|-16.29
|217.20
|117.60
|-0.21
|10.76
|8.91
|13.78
|-9.03
|385.31
|66.93
|1.72
|4.08
|8.33
|7.54
|-3.63
|-2.53
|-59.56
|21.20
|-28.25
|-36.65
|-39.63
|95.79
|356.97
|265.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arfin India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990GJ1992PLC017460 and registration number is 017460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic precious and other non-ferrous metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arfin India Ltd. is ₹651.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arfin India Ltd. is 65.9 and PB ratio of Arfin India Ltd. is 7.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arfin India Ltd. is ₹41.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arfin India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arfin India Ltd. is ₹54.68 and 52-week low of Arfin India Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.