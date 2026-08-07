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Deccan Gold Mines Share Price

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BSE

DECCAN GOLD MINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Deccan Gold Mines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹215.90 Closed
-4.36₹ -9.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Deccan Gold Mines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹214.80₹233.20
₹215.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.75₹235.00
₹215.90
Open Price
₹229.00
Prev. Close
₹225.75
Volume
7,51,926

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Gold Mines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Deccan Gold Mines has gained 63.82% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Gold Mines has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Deccan Gold Mines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Gold Mines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.98198.56
10194.27197.19
20196.31195.85
50188.23184.24
100149.26164.88
200133.26146.46

Source: Dion Global

Deccan Gold Mines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Deccan Gold Mines saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.53%, while DII stake increased to 0.53%, FII holding rose to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Deccan Gold Mines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:30 AM IST ISTDeccan Gold Mines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 08, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTDeccan Gold Mines - Reconstitution Of Board Committees
Aug 08, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTDeccan Gold Mines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 08, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTDeccan Gold Mines - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 02:03 AM IST ISTDeccan Gold Mines - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Deccan Gold Mines

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC034662 and registration number is 034662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kailasam Sundaram
    Chairman
  • Dr. Hanuma Prasad Modali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Sundaram
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Pandarinathan Elango
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepthi Donkeshwar
    Director
  • Mr. Vishwas Vasanth Rao
    Director

FAQs on Deccan Gold Mines Share Price

What is the share price of Deccan Gold Mines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Gold Mines is ₹215.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Deccan Gold Mines?

The Deccan Gold Mines is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Gold Mines?

The market cap of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹4,252.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Gold Mines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Gold Mines are ₹233.20 and ₹214.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Gold Mines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Gold Mines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹83.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Deccan Gold Mines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Deccan Gold Mines has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, 7.09% for the past month, 72.65% over 3 months, 63.82% over 1 year, 32.36% across 3 years, and 61.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines are -80.85 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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