DECCAN GOLD MINES LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | BSE
₹83.71 Closed
0.760.63
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.55₹84.95
₹83.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.10₹109.86
₹83.71
Open Price
₹83.00
Prev. Close
₹83.08
Volume
1,29,375

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.25
  • R287.8
  • R390.65
  • Pivot
    83.4
  • S181.85
  • S279
  • S377.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.0284.9
  • 1027.3286.35
  • 2026.7186.67
  • 5028.278.68
  • 10026.4567.59
  • 20028.0255.87

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.60-3.3689.9992.75186.68438.33108.49
4.00-1.462.738.352.9177.42-17.60
1.20-14.70-15.07-15.22-10.3378.903.48
9.2511.6822.1313.976.8435.0215.85
0.86-6.3314.9313.8411.0872.8430.84
-0.19-14.69-15.01-8.015.01171.86198.19
9.9245.5146.8880.6649.74435.19116.87
11.3331.7252.5960.5745.0758.1129.82
12.7512.2024.5849.8457.54522.06233.55
1.2515.0070.3683.2448.8094.26375.67
1.9229.8480.58114.63119.73282.85397.42
0.610.6624.1263.825.66278.58137.89
-9.56-22.27-12.5532.6919.95655.23534.70
6.867.7820.6833.7225.0942.22-27.44
13.8317.396.3410.2010.322.86-6.76
2.580.164.4118.46-26.32-26.32-26.32
-2.14-2.84-3.482.75-14.37381.26797.38
1.366.87-7.19-2.90-3.18178.75200.81
13.9515.1225.47-37.62-37.85172.36-19.47

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Share Holdings

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC034662 and registration number is 034662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kailasam Sundaram
    Chairman
  • Dr. Hanuma Prasad Modali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Sundaram
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Govind Subhash Samant
    Director
  • Mr. Binay Prakash Pandey
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepthi Donkeshwar
    Director
  • Mr. Andrew Mark Weeks
    Director

FAQs on Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.?

The market cap of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹1,61.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is -320.73 and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is 23.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹83.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹109.86 and 52-week low of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹23.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

