Here's the live share price of Deccan Gold Mines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Deccan Gold Mines has gained 63.82% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Deccan Gold Mines has outperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.98
|198.56
|10
|194.27
|197.19
|20
|196.31
|195.85
|50
|188.23
|184.24
|100
|149.26
|164.88
|200
|133.26
|146.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Deccan Gold Mines saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.53%, while DII stake increased to 0.53%, FII holding rose to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:30 AM IST IST
|Deccan Gold Mines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Deccan Gold Mines - Reconstitution Of Board Committees
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Deccan Gold Mines - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Deccan Gold Mines - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:03 AM IST IST
|Deccan Gold Mines - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Meeting Held On August 07, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC034662 and registration number is 034662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Gold Mines is ₹215.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Gold Mines is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹4,252.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Gold Mines are ₹233.20 and ₹214.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Gold Mines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹83.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Deccan Gold Mines has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, 7.09% for the past month, 72.65% over 3 months, 63.82% over 1 year, 32.36% across 3 years, and 61.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines are -80.85 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global