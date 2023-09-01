Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.60
|-3.36
|89.99
|92.75
|186.68
|438.33
|108.49
|4.00
|-1.46
|2.73
|8.35
|2.91
|77.42
|-17.60
|1.20
|-14.70
|-15.07
|-15.22
|-10.33
|78.90
|3.48
|9.25
|11.68
|22.13
|13.97
|6.84
|35.02
|15.85
|0.86
|-6.33
|14.93
|13.84
|11.08
|72.84
|30.84
|-0.19
|-14.69
|-15.01
|-8.01
|5.01
|171.86
|198.19
|9.92
|45.51
|46.88
|80.66
|49.74
|435.19
|116.87
|11.33
|31.72
|52.59
|60.57
|45.07
|58.11
|29.82
|12.75
|12.20
|24.58
|49.84
|57.54
|522.06
|233.55
|1.25
|15.00
|70.36
|83.24
|48.80
|94.26
|375.67
|1.92
|29.84
|80.58
|114.63
|119.73
|282.85
|397.42
|0.61
|0.66
|24.12
|63.82
|5.66
|278.58
|137.89
|-9.56
|-22.27
|-12.55
|32.69
|19.95
|655.23
|534.70
|6.86
|7.78
|20.68
|33.72
|25.09
|42.22
|-27.44
|13.83
|17.39
|6.34
|10.20
|10.32
|2.86
|-6.76
|2.58
|0.16
|4.41
|18.46
|-26.32
|-26.32
|-26.32
|-2.14
|-2.84
|-3.48
|2.75
|-14.37
|381.26
|797.38
|1.36
|6.87
|-7.19
|-2.90
|-3.18
|178.75
|200.81
|13.95
|15.12
|25.47
|-37.62
|-37.85
|172.36
|-19.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC034662 and registration number is 034662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹1,61.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is -320.73 and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is 23.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹83.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹109.86 and 52-week low of Deccan Gold Mines Ltd. is ₹23.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.