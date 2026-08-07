What is the share price of Deccan Gold Mines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Deccan Gold Mines is ₹215.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Deccan Gold Mines? The Deccan Gold Mines is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Gold Mines? The market cap of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹4,252.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Deccan Gold Mines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Deccan Gold Mines are ₹233.20 and ₹214.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Deccan Gold Mines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Deccan Gold Mines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Deccan Gold Mines is ₹83.75 as on .

How has the Deccan Gold Mines performed historically in terms of returns? The Deccan Gold Mines has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, 7.09% for the past month, 72.65% over 3 months, 63.82% over 1 year, 32.36% across 3 years, and 61.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Deccan Gold Mines are -80.85 and 8.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global