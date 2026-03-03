Facebook Pixel Code
Sanstar Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANSTAR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sanstar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.50 Closed
-1.18₹ -1.02
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Sanstar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹85.71
₹85.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹107.25
₹85.50
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹86.52
Volume
8,413

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sanstar has declined 5.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.80%.

Sanstar’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sanstar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanstar		-1.54-5.04-3.40-2.92-1.10-9.43-5.77
LT Foods		-7.00-7.65-5.42-15.3713.9554.8045.23
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.53-14.56-18.99-22.17-1.939.1615.98
KRBL		-6.18-6.59-16.34-27.7032.93-1.6910.35
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.954.2219.2030.9836.886.1014.81
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.79-18.32-24.09-36.95-25.0811.397.41
GRM Overseas		-0.38-3.421.8833.95112.5116.0647.47
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-0.11-14.75-24.25-37.7746.885.763.42
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-3.833.450.99-8.53-2.8315.6823.62
AVT Natural Products		-3.86-8.55-6.54-14.6012.86-10.525.55
Gulshan Polyols		0.0716.7010.42-5.564.13-6.6513.23
Regaal Resources		7.1218.480-35.52-46.05-18.59-11.61
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		7.449.0031.4613.283.701.5516.49
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.49-14.15-31.39-34.21-27.87-4.56-2.76
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-0.7715.738.6554.3654.3615.579.07
Indo US Bio-Tech		-2.1811.466.90-3.22-26.753.9847.80
SC Agrotech		-14.309.60117.22111.25107.3649.2890.14
JK Agri Genetics		1.34-7.91-18.90-38.70-8.75-8.85-13.18
Puretrop Fruits		-0.57-3.267.3945.4553.6220.4418.16
Kohinoor Foods		1.672.93-9.54-27.55-18.53-21.1830.02

Over the last one year, Sanstar has declined 1.10% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanstar has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).

Sanstar Financials

Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sanstar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.0986.87
1088.287.65
2089.1388.76
5091.0890.29
10092.1291.25
20091.8194.55

Sanstar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanstar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sanstar Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,0890.010.13

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sanstar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 1:35 AM ISTSanstar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 14, 2026, 1:31 AM ISTSanstar - Monitoring Agency Report For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Of The Company
Feb 14, 2026, 12:56 AM ISTSanstar - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th February, 2026
Feb 14, 2026, 12:51 AM ISTSanstar - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31S
Feb 03, 2026, 10:30 PM ISTSanstar - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company F

About Sanstar

Sanstar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400GJ1982PLC072555 and registration number is 072555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 953.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gouthamchand Sohanlal Chowdhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sambhav Gautam Chowdhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyans Gautam Chowdhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aniket Sunil Talati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Ronak Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sanstar Share Price

What is the share price of Sanstar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanstar is ₹85.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanstar?

The Sanstar is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanstar?

The market cap of Sanstar is ₹1,558.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanstar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanstar are ₹85.71 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanstar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanstar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanstar is ₹107.25 and 52-week low of Sanstar is ₹77.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sanstar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanstar has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -7.07% over 3 months, -8.8% over 1 year, -9.43% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanstar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanstar are 0.00 and 6.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

