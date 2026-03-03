Here's the live share price of Sanstar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sanstar has declined 5.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.80%.
Sanstar’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanstar
|-1.54
|-5.04
|-3.40
|-2.92
|-1.10
|-9.43
|-5.77
|LT Foods
|-7.00
|-7.65
|-5.42
|-15.37
|13.95
|54.80
|45.23
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.53
|-14.56
|-18.99
|-22.17
|-1.93
|9.16
|15.98
|KRBL
|-6.18
|-6.59
|-16.34
|-27.70
|32.93
|-1.69
|10.35
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.95
|4.22
|19.20
|30.98
|36.88
|6.10
|14.81
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.79
|-18.32
|-24.09
|-36.95
|-25.08
|11.39
|7.41
|GRM Overseas
|-0.38
|-3.42
|1.88
|33.95
|112.51
|16.06
|47.47
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-0.11
|-14.75
|-24.25
|-37.77
|46.88
|5.76
|3.42
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-3.83
|3.45
|0.99
|-8.53
|-2.83
|15.68
|23.62
|AVT Natural Products
|-3.86
|-8.55
|-6.54
|-14.60
|12.86
|-10.52
|5.55
|Gulshan Polyols
|0.07
|16.70
|10.42
|-5.56
|4.13
|-6.65
|13.23
|Regaal Resources
|7.12
|18.48
|0
|-35.52
|-46.05
|-18.59
|-11.61
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|7.44
|9.00
|31.46
|13.28
|3.70
|1.55
|16.49
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.49
|-14.15
|-31.39
|-34.21
|-27.87
|-4.56
|-2.76
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-0.77
|15.73
|8.65
|54.36
|54.36
|15.57
|9.07
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-2.18
|11.46
|6.90
|-3.22
|-26.75
|3.98
|47.80
|SC Agrotech
|-14.30
|9.60
|117.22
|111.25
|107.36
|49.28
|90.14
|JK Agri Genetics
|1.34
|-7.91
|-18.90
|-38.70
|-8.75
|-8.85
|-13.18
|Puretrop Fruits
|-0.57
|-3.26
|7.39
|45.45
|53.62
|20.44
|18.16
|Kohinoor Foods
|1.67
|2.93
|-9.54
|-27.55
|-18.53
|-21.18
|30.02
Over the last one year, Sanstar has declined 1.10% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.95%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-1.93%), KRBL (32.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanstar has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.23%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (15.98%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.09
|86.87
|10
|88.2
|87.65
|20
|89.13
|88.76
|50
|91.08
|90.29
|100
|92.12
|91.25
|200
|91.81
|94.55
In the latest quarter, Sanstar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,089
|0.01
|0.13
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:35 AM IST
|Sanstar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:31 AM IST
|Sanstar - Monitoring Agency Report For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Of The Company
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
|Sanstar - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th February, 2026
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
|Sanstar - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31S
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
|Sanstar - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company F
Sanstar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400GJ1982PLC072555 and registration number is 072555. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 953.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanstar is ₹85.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sanstar is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanstar is ₹1,558.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanstar are ₹85.71 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanstar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanstar is ₹107.25 and 52-week low of Sanstar is ₹77.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sanstar has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -7.07% over 3 months, -8.8% over 1 year, -9.43% across 3 years, and -5.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanstar are 0.00 and 6.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.