Here's the live share price of Themis Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Themis Medicare
|4.56
|-5.70
|11.32
|18.11
|-4.72
|-12.21
|2.62
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Themis Medicare has declined 4.72% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Themis Medicare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.9
|111.54
|10
|107.6
|110.35
|20
|111.14
|110.5
|50
|109.51
|108.26
|100
|98.27
|104.26
|200
|100.25
|107.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Themis Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:13 AM IST IST
|Themis Medicare - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results For The Q
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Themis Medicare - Revised Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with R
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Themis Medicare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Themis Medicare - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulatio
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Themis Medicare - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Clarification On Volume Movement
Source: Dion Global
Themis Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1969PLC001590 and registration number is 001590. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 342.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Themis Medicare is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Themis Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Themis Medicare is ₹1,013.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Themis Medicare are ₹112.50 and ₹109.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Themis Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Themis Medicare is ₹147.99 and 52-week low of Themis Medicare is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Themis Medicare has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, 11.32% over 3 months, -4.72% over 1 year, -12.21% across 3 years, and 2.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Themis Medicare are 885.67 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global