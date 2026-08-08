What is the share price of Themis Medicare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Themis Medicare is ₹110.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Themis Medicare? The Themis Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Themis Medicare? The market cap of Themis Medicare is ₹1,013.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Themis Medicare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Themis Medicare are ₹112.50 and ₹109.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Themis Medicare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Themis Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Themis Medicare is ₹147.99 and 52-week low of Themis Medicare is ₹65.00 as on .

How has the Themis Medicare performed historically in terms of returns? The Themis Medicare has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, 11.32% over 3 months, -4.72% over 1 year, -12.21% across 3 years, and 2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Themis Medicare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Themis Medicare are 885.67 and 2.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global