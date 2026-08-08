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Themis Medicare Share Price

NSE
BSE

THEMIS MEDICARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Themis Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.00 Closed
-2.35₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Themis Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.90₹112.50
₹110.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.00₹147.99
₹110.00
Open Price
₹112.10
Prev. Close
₹112.65
Volume
863

Source: Dion Global

Themis Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Themis Medicare		4.56-5.7011.3218.11-4.72-12.212.62
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Themis Medicare has declined 4.72% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Themis Medicare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Themis Medicare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Themis Medicare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.9111.54
10107.6110.35
20111.14110.5
50109.51108.26
10098.27104.26
200100.25107.69

Source: Dion Global

Themis Medicare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Themis Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Themis Medicare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 03:13 AM IST ISTThemis Medicare - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results For The Q
Jul 21, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTThemis Medicare - Revised Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with R
Jul 09, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTThemis Medicare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTThemis Medicare - Disclosures of reasons for encumbrance by promoter of listed companies under Reg. 31(1) read with Regulatio
Jun 23, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTThemis Medicare - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Clarification On Volume Movement

Source: Dion Global

About Themis Medicare

Themis Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1969PLC001590 and registration number is 001590. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 342.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Dinesh S Patel
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Dr. Sachin D Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajneesh K Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Adam Demeter
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Manjul Sandhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar V Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikunt K Raval
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Thakore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir V Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reena S Patel
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Themis Medicare Share Price

What is the share price of Themis Medicare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Themis Medicare is ₹110.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Themis Medicare?

The Themis Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Themis Medicare?

The market cap of Themis Medicare is ₹1,013.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Themis Medicare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Themis Medicare are ₹112.50 and ₹109.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Themis Medicare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Themis Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Themis Medicare is ₹147.99 and 52-week low of Themis Medicare is ₹65.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Themis Medicare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Themis Medicare has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, 11.32% over 3 months, -4.72% over 1 year, -12.21% across 3 years, and 2.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Themis Medicare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Themis Medicare are 885.67 and 2.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Themis Medicare News

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