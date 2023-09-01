What is the Market Cap of Themis Medicare Ltd.? The market cap of Themis Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,468.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Themis Medicare Ltd.? P/E ratio of Themis Medicare Ltd. is 33.21 and PB ratio of Themis Medicare Ltd. is 6.03 as on .

What is the share price of Themis Medicare Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Themis Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,595.45 as on .