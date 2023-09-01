Follow Us

Themis Medicare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THEMIS MEDICARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,595.45 Closed
1.320.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Themis Medicare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,575.05₹1,617.00
₹1,595.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹785.55₹1,750.00
₹1,595.45
Open Price
₹1,598.70
Prev. Close
₹1,575.05
Volume
1,824

Themis Medicare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,615.05
  • R21,637
  • R31,657
  • Pivot
    1,595.05
  • S11,573.1
  • S21,553.1
  • S31,531.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5996.661,594.65
  • 101,003.091,605.74
  • 201,009.611,597.91
  • 50927.131,549.66
  • 100856.321,481.88
  • 200906.491,360.44

Themis Medicare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.864.777.0729.2296.24345.10346.74
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Themis Medicare Ltd. Share Holdings

Themis Medicare Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF290.060

Themis Medicare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Investor Presentation
    Themis Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:48 AM

About Themis Medicare Ltd.

Themis Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1969PLC001590 and registration number is 001590. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 394.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hoshang Sinor
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Dinesh S Patel
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Sachin D Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajneesh Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lajos Kovacs
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Gabor Gulacsi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay G Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hariharan Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manjul Sandhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar V Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Reena S Patel
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Themis Medicare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Themis Medicare Ltd.?

The market cap of Themis Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,468.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Themis Medicare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Themis Medicare Ltd. is 33.21 and PB ratio of Themis Medicare Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Themis Medicare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Themis Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,595.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Themis Medicare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Themis Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Themis Medicare Ltd. is ₹1,750.00 and 52-week low of Themis Medicare Ltd. is ₹785.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

