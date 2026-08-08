Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Steel Exchange India Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Steel Exchange India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.24 Closed
-1.92₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Steel Exchange India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.12₹11.49
₹11.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.97₹13.84
₹11.24
Open Price
₹11.42
Prev. Close
₹11.46
Volume
1,28,962

Source: Dion Global

Steel Exchange India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steel Exchange India has gained 1.90% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Exchange India has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Steel Exchange India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steel Exchange India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.2311.37
1011.4411.44
2011.7911.64
5012.0511.58
10010.5310.94
2009.6410.28

Source: Dion Global

Steel Exchange India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steel Exchange India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.95%, FII holding rose to 0.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Steel Exchange India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSteel ExchangeIndia - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date And Book Closure For The Purpose Of 27Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The
Jul 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTSteel ExchangeIndia - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 30, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTSteel ExchangeIndia - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTSteel ExchangeIndia - Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For Financial Year 2025-26.
Jul 21, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTSteel ExchangeIndia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Steel Exchange India

Steel Exchange India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100TG1999PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bandi Satish Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bandi Suresh Kumar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Sai Kumar Bandi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Y Siva Sagar Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veera Brahma Rao Arekapudi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyam Ramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subbarao Venkata Munnang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Misra
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Steel Exchange India Share Price

What is the share price of Steel Exchange India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Exchange India is ₹11.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steel Exchange India?

The Steel Exchange India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Exchange India?

The market cap of Steel Exchange India is ₹1,433.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Exchange India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Exchange India are ₹11.49 and ₹11.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Exchange India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Exchange India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Exchange India is ₹13.84 and 52-week low of Steel Exchange India is ₹6.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Steel Exchange India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steel Exchange India has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, 3.42% over 3 months, 1.36% over 1 year, -4.73% across 3 years, and 6.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India are 45.10 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Steel Exchange India News

More Steel Exchange India News
Market Pulse