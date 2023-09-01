Follow Us

Steel Exchange India Ltd. Share Price

STEEL EXCHANGE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.40 Closed
0.970.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Steel Exchange India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.20₹10.80
₹10.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.55₹17.25
₹10.40
Open Price
₹10.30
Prev. Close
₹10.30
Volume
45,18,113

Steel Exchange India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.73
  • R211.07
  • R311.33
  • Pivot
    10.47
  • S110.13
  • S29.87
  • S39.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.5910.42
  • 1012.7810.9
  • 2012.6211.63
  • 5013.2512.88
  • 10015.2213.72
  • 20018.5314.25

Steel Exchange India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Steel Exchange India Ltd. Share Holdings

Steel Exchange India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Steel Exchange India Ltd.

Steel Exchange India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100TG1999PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1099.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Satish Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Suresh Kumar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. B Ramesh Kumar
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. V V Krishna Rao
    Director
  • Mr. B Suresh
    Director
  • Mr. R Ramachandra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Siva Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Krishna Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. E Sankara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sujata Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Jagetiya
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Steel Exchange India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd.?

The market cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹1,234.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is -17.05 and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is 3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Steel Exchange India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Exchange India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Exchange India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹9.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

