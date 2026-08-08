What is the share price of Steel Exchange India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Exchange India is ₹11.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Steel Exchange India? The Steel Exchange India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Exchange India? The market cap of Steel Exchange India is ₹1,433.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Exchange India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Exchange India are ₹11.49 and ₹11.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Exchange India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Exchange India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Exchange India is ₹13.84 and 52-week low of Steel Exchange India is ₹6.97 as on .

How has the Steel Exchange India performed historically in terms of returns? The Steel Exchange India has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, 3.42% over 3 months, 1.36% over 1 year, -4.73% across 3 years, and 6.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India are 45.10 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global