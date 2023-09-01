Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Steel Exchange India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100TG1999PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1099.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹1,234.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is -17.05 and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is 3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Exchange India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹9.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.