Here's the live share price of Steel Exchange India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steel Exchange India has gained 1.90% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Exchange India has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.23
|11.37
|10
|11.44
|11.44
|20
|11.79
|11.64
|50
|12.05
|11.58
|100
|10.53
|10.94
|200
|9.64
|10.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steel Exchange India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.95%, FII holding rose to 0.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Steel ExchangeIndia - Intimation Of Cut-Off Date And Book Closure For The Purpose Of 27Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Steel ExchangeIndia - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Steel ExchangeIndia - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Steel ExchangeIndia - Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For Financial Year 2025-26.
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Steel ExchangeIndia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Steel Exchange India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74100TG1999PLC031191 and registration number is 031191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Exchange India is ₹11.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Exchange India is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Steel Exchange India is ₹1,433.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Exchange India are ₹11.49 and ₹11.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Exchange India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Exchange India is ₹13.84 and 52-week low of Steel Exchange India is ₹6.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Exchange India has shown returns of -2.44% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, 3.42% over 3 months, 1.36% over 1 year, -4.73% across 3 years, and 6.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India are 45.10 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global