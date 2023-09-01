What is the Market Cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd.? The market cap of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹1,234.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is -17.05 and PB ratio of Steel Exchange India Ltd. is 3.94 as on .

What is the share price of Steel Exchange India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Exchange India Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on .