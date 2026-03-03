Here's the live share price of AMIC Forging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AMIC Forging has gained 40.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.71%.
AMIC Forging’s current P/E of 57.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AMIC Forging
|-5.32
|5.45
|-14.05
|-6.74
|34.82
|76.19
|40.47
|Bharat Forge
|1.17
|22.21
|33.56
|65.61
|82.62
|31.60
|24.41
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|-2.43
|-2.47
|5.02
|14.84
|6.36
|4.31
|7.33
|CIE Automotive India
|-5.73
|10.13
|10.74
|16.75
|20.66
|3.96
|20.35
|Happy Forgings
|-2.98
|12.73
|21.83
|41.75
|56.07
|7.52
|4.45
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|2.20
|-1.26
|4.00
|-3.74
|-13.14
|27.57
|36.26
|Rolex Rings
|-4.97
|5.10
|29.50
|-5.69
|-9.32
|-11.30
|2.49
|M M Forgings
|-2.41
|2.39
|27.36
|41.25
|35.89
|2.23
|12.44
|Uniparts India
|-4.18
|-8.17
|-8.35
|9.36
|44.43
|-6.90
|-3.55
|Pradeep Metals
|-2.67
|13.72
|36.77
|41.55
|45.74
|24.43
|46.03
|Kalyani Forge
|-0.05
|1.60
|-3.88
|-8.35
|24.92
|37.21
|24.93
|LGB Forge
|-1.02
|3.34
|-22.73
|-27.27
|-28.57
|-9.55
|11.42
|Krishanveer Forge
|-2.86
|-3.71
|-8.80
|-4.73
|80.46
|47.89
|26.40
|Maiden Forgings
|-5.11
|-5.64
|-3.50
|9.80
|34.22
|11.73
|6.88
|Samrat Forgings
|-13.50
|-1.64
|-28.73
|-32.49
|-36.15
|7.08
|11.27
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-9.96
|-32.96
|-50.83
|-62.94
|-72.95
|-43.72
|15.84
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-3.50
|22.93
|20.12
|3.02
|0.35
|14.27
|48.20
|EL Forge
|-0.20
|-8.58
|-3.83
|-19.51
|-32.22
|15.27
|16.95
|Shree Metalloys
|-2.11
|-15.63
|22.65
|25.53
|23.35
|19.61
|13.92
|Amforge Industries
|-3.51
|-3.51
|-21.15
|-23.34
|-20.48
|4.40
|26.34
Over the last one year, AMIC Forging has gained 34.82% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.62%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.36%), CIE Automotive India (20.66%). From a 5 year perspective, AMIC Forging has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,435.63
|1,417.56
|10
|1,333.46
|1,382.27
|20
|1,317.78
|1,346.61
|50
|1,353.07
|1,360.01
|100
|1,441.82
|1,402.97
|200
|1,479.09
|1,410.6
In the latest quarter, AMIC Forging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 14, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
|AMIC Forging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 27, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
|AMIC Forging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Dec 27, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
|AMIC Forging - Board Meeting Outcome for ALLOTMENT OF CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS
|Dec 25, 2025, 12:53 AM IST
|AMIC Forging - Rectification Of Inadvertent Error In Annexure I Submitted On 23.12.2025
|Dec 23, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
|AMIC Forging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
AMIC Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100WB2007PLC116674 and registration number is 116674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMIC Forging is ₹1,374.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AMIC Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AMIC Forging is ₹1,441.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AMIC Forging are ₹1,403.00 and ₹1,345.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMIC Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMIC Forging is ₹1,749.90 and 52-week low of AMIC Forging is ₹850.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AMIC Forging has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, -12.8% over 3 months, 32.71% over 1 year, 76.19% across 3 years, and 40.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMIC Forging are 57.32 and 12.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.