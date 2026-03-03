Facebook Pixel Code
AMIC Forging Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMIC FORGING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of AMIC Forging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,374.80 Closed
-3.00₹ -42.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

AMIC Forging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,345.00₹1,403.00
₹1,374.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹850.00₹1,749.90
₹1,374.80
Open Price
₹1,398.00
Prev. Close
₹1,417.30
Volume
11,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AMIC Forging has gained 40.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 32.71%.

AMIC Forging’s current P/E of 57.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AMIC Forging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AMIC Forging		-5.325.45-14.05-6.7434.8276.1940.47
Bharat Forge		1.1722.2133.5665.6182.6231.6024.41
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		-2.43-2.475.0214.846.364.317.33
CIE Automotive India		-5.7310.1310.7416.7520.663.9620.35
Happy Forgings		-2.9812.7321.8341.7556.077.524.45
Ramkrishna Forgings		2.20-1.264.00-3.74-13.1427.5736.26
Rolex Rings		-4.975.1029.50-5.69-9.32-11.302.49
M M Forgings		-2.412.3927.3641.2535.892.2312.44
Uniparts India		-4.18-8.17-8.359.3644.43-6.90-3.55
Pradeep Metals		-2.6713.7236.7741.5545.7424.4346.03
Kalyani Forge		-0.051.60-3.88-8.3524.9237.2124.93
LGB Forge		-1.023.34-22.73-27.27-28.57-9.5511.42
Krishanveer Forge		-2.86-3.71-8.80-4.7380.4647.8926.40
Maiden Forgings		-5.11-5.64-3.509.8034.2211.736.88
Samrat Forgings		-13.50-1.64-28.73-32.49-36.157.0811.27
Hilton Metal Forging		-9.96-32.96-50.83-62.94-72.95-43.7215.84
Smiths & Founders (India)		-3.5022.9320.123.020.3514.2748.20
EL Forge		-0.20-8.58-3.83-19.51-32.2215.2716.95
Shree Metalloys		-2.11-15.6322.6525.5323.3519.6113.92
Amforge Industries		-3.51-3.51-21.15-23.34-20.484.4026.34

Over the last one year, AMIC Forging has gained 34.82% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (82.62%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (6.36%), CIE Automotive India (20.66%). From a 5 year perspective, AMIC Forging has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.41%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (7.33%).

AMIC Forging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

AMIC Forging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,435.631,417.56
101,333.461,382.27
201,317.781,346.61
501,353.071,360.01
1001,441.821,402.97
2001,479.091,410.6

AMIC Forging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AMIC Forging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AMIC Forging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 14, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTAMIC Forging - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 27, 2025, 11:44 PM ISTAMIC Forging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Dec 27, 2025, 11:41 PM ISTAMIC Forging - Board Meeting Outcome for ALLOTMENT OF CONVERTIBLE WARRANTS
Dec 25, 2025, 12:53 AM ISTAMIC Forging - Rectification Of Inadvertent Error In Annexure I Submitted On 23.12.2025
Dec 23, 2025, 11:21 PM ISTAMIC Forging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

About AMIC Forging

AMIC Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100WB2007PLC116674 and registration number is 116674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Girdhari Lal Chamaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshul Chamaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Chamaria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parma Nand Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Poddar
    Independent Director

FAQs on AMIC Forging Share Price

What is the share price of AMIC Forging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AMIC Forging is ₹1,374.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AMIC Forging?

The AMIC Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AMIC Forging?

The market cap of AMIC Forging is ₹1,441.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AMIC Forging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AMIC Forging are ₹1,403.00 and ₹1,345.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AMIC Forging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AMIC Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AMIC Forging is ₹1,749.90 and 52-week low of AMIC Forging is ₹850.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AMIC Forging performed historically in terms of returns?

The AMIC Forging has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, -12.8% over 3 months, 32.71% over 1 year, 76.19% across 3 years, and 40.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AMIC Forging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AMIC Forging are 57.32 and 12.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

AMIC Forging News

