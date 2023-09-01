What is the Market Cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is 766.67 and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is 0.35 as on .

What is the share price of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹.92 as on .