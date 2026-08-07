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Hit Kit Global Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Hit Kit Global Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.87 Closed
4.74₹ 0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hit Kit Global Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.87₹2.87
₹2.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.96₹6.20
₹2.87
Open Price
₹2.87
Prev. Close
₹2.74
Volume
95,085

Source: Dion Global

Hit Kit Global Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hit Kit Global Solutions		26.4324.24-13.5534.74135.2571.4037.22
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hit Kit Global Solutions has gained 135.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Hit Kit Global Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Hit Kit Global Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hit Kit Global Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.172.4
101.972.24
201.972.16
502.392.38
1003.222.58
2002.382.41

Source: Dion Global

Hit Kit Global Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hit Kit Global Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hit Kit Global Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTHit Kit Global Solut - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTHit Kit Global Solut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTHit Kit Global Solut - Results For The Q4 And Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 28, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTHit Kit Global Solut - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 27 May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTHit Kit Global Solut - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Hit Kit Global Solutions

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1988PLC049929 and registration number is 049929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Mohanlal Agrawal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh Motilal Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhara Dilipbhai Jethva
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Maria Lobo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Premlata Narendra Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Hit Kit Global Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Hit Kit Global Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹2.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hit Kit Global Solutions?

The Hit Kit Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions?

The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹15.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hit Kit Global Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hit Kit Global Solutions are ₹2.87 and ₹2.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hit Kit Global Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hit Kit Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹0.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hit Kit Global Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hit Kit Global Solutions has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, 24.24% for the past month, -13.55% over 3 months, 135.25% over 1 year, 71.4% across 3 years, and 37.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions are 172.89 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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