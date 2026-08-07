Here's the live share price of Hit Kit Global Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hit Kit Global Solutions
|26.43
|24.24
|-13.55
|34.74
|135.25
|71.40
|37.22
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hit Kit Global Solutions has gained 135.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Hit Kit Global Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.17
|2.4
|10
|1.97
|2.24
|20
|1.97
|2.16
|50
|2.39
|2.38
|100
|3.22
|2.58
|200
|2.38
|2.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hit Kit Global Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Hit Kit Global Solut - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Hit Kit Global Solut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Hit Kit Global Solut - Results For The Q4 And Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Hit Kit Global Solut - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 27 May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Hit Kit Global Solut - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Q4 And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1988PLC049929 and registration number is 049929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹2.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hit Kit Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹15.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hit Kit Global Solutions are ₹2.87 and ₹2.87.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hit Kit Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹0.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hit Kit Global Solutions has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, 24.24% for the past month, -13.55% over 3 months, 135.25% over 1 year, 71.4% across 3 years, and 37.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions are 172.89 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global