HIT KIT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.92 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.92₹0.95
₹0.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.54₹0.95
₹0.92
Open Price
₹0.95
Prev. Close
₹0.92
Volume
0

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.94
  • R20.96
  • R30.97
  • Pivot
    0.93
  • S10.91
  • S20.9
  • S30.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.750.88
  • 100.770.83
  • 200.690.77
  • 500.660.73
  • 1000.70.71
  • 2000.640.69

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.1050.822.2239.3961.40196.77240.74
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.

Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1988PLC049929 and registration number is 049929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Premlata Narendra Purohit
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kamal Agrawal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nishant Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramamurthy Shetty Guravai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.40 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is 766.67 and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is 0.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹.92 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹.95 and 52-week low of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Aug 28, 2023.

