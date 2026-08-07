What is the share price of Hit Kit Global Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹2.87 as on .

What kind of stock is Hit Kit Global Solutions? The Hit Kit Global Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions? The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹15.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hit Kit Global Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hit Kit Global Solutions are ₹2.87 and ₹2.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hit Kit Global Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hit Kit Global Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Hit Kit Global Solutions is ₹0.96 as on .

How has the Hit Kit Global Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Hit Kit Global Solutions has shown returns of 4.74% over the past day, 24.24% for the past month, -13.55% over 3 months, 135.25% over 1 year, 71.4% across 3 years, and 37.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions are 172.89 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global