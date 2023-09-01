Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1988PLC049929 and registration number is 049929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.40 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is 766.67 and PB ratio of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is 0.35 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹.92 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹.95 and 52-week low of Hit Kit Global Solutions Ltd. is ₹.54 as on Aug 28, 2023.