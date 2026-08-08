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Sahyadri Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAHYADRI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Sahyadri Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹340.00 Closed
3.64₹ 11.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sahyadri Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹329.40₹340.00
₹340.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.00₹340.00
₹340.00
Open Price
₹330.90
Prev. Close
₹328.05
Volume
958

Source: Dion Global

Sahyadri Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sahyadri Industries		12.6416.7613.5633.0716.44-8.89-14.39
Ramco Industries		4.04-4.5118.304.1914.4922.481.24
Indian Hume Pipe Company		-0.3312.0913.630-2.969.1911.45
GPT Infraprojects		-2.65-7.40-1.5312.17-8.5741.4537.74
Sanghi Industries		4.63-7.95-24.92-22.00-14.26-9.802.62
Visaka Industries		15.0120.2338.2044.4113.863.32-9.43
Everest Industries		6.56-2.5415.5715.46-6.92-22.910.95
Bigbloc Construction		3.30-1.70-15.78-20.31-11.63-13.7832.47
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure		-0.765.592.412.91-21.96-6.241.79
Vardhman Concrete		0-13.31-27.05-44.78-50.96-15.40-12.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sahyadri Industries has gained 16.44% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahyadri Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).

Sahyadri Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sahyadri Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5305.49314.63
10293.9305.78
20286.6296.48
50284.19285.95
100267.44276.62
200261.21272.56

Source: Dion Global

Sahyadri Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sahyadri Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sahyadri Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTSahyadri Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results And Interim Dividend
Jul 23, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTSahyadri Industries - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Final Dividend For Financial Year 2025-26 In T
Jul 23, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTSahyadri Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSahyadri Industries - Intimation Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company To Be Held On 17Th August, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTSahyadri Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sahyadri Industries

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26956PN1994PLC078941 and registration number is 078941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 678.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh P Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Satyen V Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tuljaram R Maheshwari
    Whole-time Director & CFO & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh U Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankem Sri Prasad Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant B Malegaonkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Moushmi Shaha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Sahyadri Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sahyadri Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahyadri Industries is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sahyadri Industries?

The Sahyadri Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahyadri Industries?

The market cap of Sahyadri Industries is ₹372.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahyadri Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahyadri Industries are ₹340.00 and ₹329.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahyadri Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahyadri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahyadri Industries is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of Sahyadri Industries is ₹200.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sahyadri Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sahyadri Industries has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 16.76% for the past month, 13.56% over 3 months, 16.44% over 1 year, -8.89% across 3 years, and -14.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries are 12.83 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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