What is the share price of Sahyadri Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahyadri Industries is ₹340.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sahyadri Industries? The Sahyadri Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahyadri Industries? The market cap of Sahyadri Industries is ₹372.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahyadri Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahyadri Industries are ₹340.00 and ₹329.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahyadri Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahyadri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahyadri Industries is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of Sahyadri Industries is ₹200.00 as on .

How has the Sahyadri Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sahyadri Industries has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 16.76% for the past month, 13.56% over 3 months, 16.44% over 1 year, -8.89% across 3 years, and -14.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries are 12.83 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global