MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26956PN1994PLC078941 and registration number is 078941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 542.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹460.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is 15.16 and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹421.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahyadri Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹463.45 and 52-week low of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹322.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.