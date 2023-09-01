Follow Us

SAHYADRI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹421.10 Closed
-1.36-5.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹420.10₹435.00
₹421.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹322.25₹463.45
₹421.10
Open Price
₹431.40
Prev. Close
₹426.90
Volume
7,247

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1431.43
  • R2440.67
  • R3446.33
  • Pivot
    425.77
  • S1416.53
  • S2410.87
  • S3401.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.23426.55
  • 1036.12424.56
  • 2018.06420.58
  • 507.22406.95
  • 1003.61387.24
  • 2001.810

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.472.0224.9716.9016.9016.9016.90
0.0915.2158.7991.49100.91272.9323.68
0.63-0.366.3029.78-18.0887.6121.02
3.5127.1746.2270.9074.31440.14108.74
5.801.7917.9938.14-10.126.04-22.42
3.224.99101.91110.1062.7255.99-0.54
19.2010.947.4324.7152.581,726.76954.46
14.5912.4420.7324.32-20.2642.16-13.08
-1.222.3445.8158.8270.35440.9018.38

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sahyadri Industries Ltd.

Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26956PN1994PLC078941 and registration number is 078941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 542.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Satyen Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tuljaram R Maheshwari
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Suresh U Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S B Malegaonkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankem Sri Prasad Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Moushmi Shaha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Sahyadri Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sahyadri Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹460.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sahyadri Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is 15.16 and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sahyadri Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹421.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahyadri Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahyadri Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹463.45 and 52-week low of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is ₹322.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

