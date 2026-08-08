Here's the live share price of Sahyadri Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sahyadri Industries
|12.64
|16.76
|13.56
|33.07
|16.44
|-8.89
|-14.39
|Ramco Industries
|4.04
|-4.51
|18.30
|4.19
|14.49
|22.48
|1.24
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|-0.33
|12.09
|13.63
|0
|-2.96
|9.19
|11.45
|GPT Infraprojects
|-2.65
|-7.40
|-1.53
|12.17
|-8.57
|41.45
|37.74
|Sanghi Industries
|4.63
|-7.95
|-24.92
|-22.00
|-14.26
|-9.80
|2.62
|Visaka Industries
|15.01
|20.23
|38.20
|44.41
|13.86
|3.32
|-9.43
|Everest Industries
|6.56
|-2.54
|15.57
|15.46
|-6.92
|-22.91
|0.95
|Bigbloc Construction
|3.30
|-1.70
|-15.78
|-20.31
|-11.63
|-13.78
|32.47
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|-0.76
|5.59
|2.41
|2.91
|-21.96
|-6.24
|1.79
|Vardhman Concrete
|0
|-13.31
|-27.05
|-44.78
|-50.96
|-15.40
|-12.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sahyadri Industries has gained 16.44% compared to peers like Ramco Industries (14.49%), Indian Hume Pipe Company (-2.96%), GPT Infraprojects (-8.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahyadri Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ramco Industries (1.24%) and Indian Hume Pipe Company (11.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|305.49
|314.63
|10
|293.9
|305.78
|20
|286.6
|296.48
|50
|284.19
|285.95
|100
|267.44
|276.62
|200
|261.21
|272.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sahyadri Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|Sahyadri Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results And Interim Dividend
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Sahyadri Industries - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Payment Of Final Dividend For Financial Year 2025-26 In T
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Sahyadri Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Sahyadri Industries - Intimation Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company To Be Held On 17Th August, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Sahyadri Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sahyadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26956PN1994PLC078941 and registration number is 078941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other cement and asbestos cement products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 678.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahyadri Industries is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sahyadri Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sahyadri Industries is ₹372.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahyadri Industries are ₹340.00 and ₹329.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahyadri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahyadri Industries is ₹340.00 and 52-week low of Sahyadri Industries is ₹200.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sahyadri Industries has shown returns of 3.64% over the past day, 16.76% for the past month, 13.56% over 3 months, 16.44% over 1 year, -8.89% across 3 years, and -14.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahyadri Industries are 12.83 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global