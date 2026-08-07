Here's the live share price of Gagan Gases along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gagan Gases
|-2.02
|-4.00
|53.27
|-9.91
|-7.16
|13.82
|6.80
|Linde India
|4.95
|-0.86
|-9.78
|12.59
|8.33
|11.29
|31.65
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|9.73
|11.42
|-0.81
|4.87
|-45.07
|-18.84
|-11.77
|Refex Industries
|-2.03
|-14.74
|12.36
|23.73
|-29.06
|25.84
|60.42
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|-1.35
|40.56
|53.93
|63.91
|135.44
|33.77
|19.07
|Rajasthan Securities
|-0.37
|1.51
|18.11
|65.69
|38.27
|95.96
|41.27
|Mapro Industries
|20.39
|173.99
|54.15
|41.48
|8.81
|2.85
|1.70
|National Oxygen
|4.99
|3.29
|-27.18
|-29.00
|-54.43
|-13.00
|1.97
|Bhagawati Gas
|-9.41
|18.65
|158.47
|1,296.34
|1,296.34
|140.80
|69.43
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|6.11
|15.55
|1.87
|-11.78
|-10.96
|0.62
|-5.78
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gagan Gases has declined 7.16% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Gagan Gases has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.67
|20.1
|10
|20.25
|20.21
|20
|20.11
|20.28
|50
|21.22
|20.31
|100
|20.3
|20.48
|200
|21.74
|21.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gagan Gases remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Gagan Gases - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ending 30.06.2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Gagan Gases - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Gagan Gases - Outcome Of Board Meeting & Audited Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended On 31Th March 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Gagan Gases - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting & Audited Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended On 31Th
|May 09, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Gagan Gases - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ending 31.03.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Gagan Gases Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1986PLC004228 and registration number is 004228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gagan Gases is ₹19.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gagan Gases is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gagan Gases is ₹8.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gagan Gases are ₹19.47 and ₹18.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gagan Gases stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gagan Gases is ₹37.69 and 52-week low of Gagan Gases is ₹11.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gagan Gases has shown returns of 4.35% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 53.27% over 3 months, -7.16% over 1 year, 13.82% across 3 years, and 6.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gagan Gases are 62.94 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global