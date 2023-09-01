Follow Us

GAGAN GASES LTD.

Sector : Industrial Gases | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.50 Closed
6.711.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gagan Gases Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.50₹18.04
₹17.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.55₹16.99
₹17.50
Open Price
₹18.04
Prev. Close
₹16.40
Volume
18,586

Gagan Gases Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.86
  • R218.22
  • R318.4
  • Pivot
    17.68
  • S117.32
  • S217.14
  • S316.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.5615.93
  • 1011.3815.32
  • 2011.3114.64
  • 5010.9413.83
  • 10010.3413.2
  • 20010.8512.56

Gagan Gases Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.5936.4047.9362.7963.70267.6564.32
10.8031.4264.1175.9193.47814.041,491.14
5.340.99-1.485.7711.7817.8059.54
-3.54-24.2427.94159.71372.291,336.002,666.70
-1.0238.7150.1780.02-19.48252.94439.75
2.825.39-1.58-7.58-2.2286.4445.92
000-39.42-39.42-39.42-55.97

Gagan Gases Ltd. Share Holdings

Gagan Gases Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Gagan Gases Ltd.

Gagan Gases Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1986PLC004228 and registration number is 004228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gagan Maheshwary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Balvinder Singh Rana
    Director
  • Mr. Kul Rattan Maheshwary
    Director
  • Mr. Kalayan Prashad Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Randhar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rimjhim Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gagan Gases Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gagan Gases Ltd.?

The market cap of Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹7.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gagan Gases Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gagan Gases Ltd. is 4.64 and PB ratio of Gagan Gases Ltd. is 2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gagan Gases Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹17.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gagan Gases Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gagan Gases Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹16.99 and 52-week low of Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹9.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

