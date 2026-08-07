What is the share price of Gagan Gases? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gagan Gases is ₹19.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Gagan Gases? The Gagan Gases is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gagan Gases? The market cap of Gagan Gases is ₹8.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gagan Gases? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gagan Gases are ₹19.47 and ₹18.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gagan Gases? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gagan Gases stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gagan Gases is ₹37.69 and 52-week low of Gagan Gases is ₹11.90 as on .

How has the Gagan Gases performed historically in terms of returns? The Gagan Gases has shown returns of 4.35% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 53.27% over 3 months, -7.16% over 1 year, 13.82% across 3 years, and 6.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gagan Gases? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gagan Gases are 62.94 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global