MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Gagan Gases Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1986PLC004228 and registration number is 004228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹7.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gagan Gases Ltd. is 4.64 and PB ratio of Gagan Gases Ltd. is 2.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹17.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gagan Gases Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹16.99 and 52-week low of Gagan Gases Ltd. is ₹9.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.