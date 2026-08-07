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Gagan Gases Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAGAN GASES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Gagan Gases along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.45 Closed
4.35₹ 0.81
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gagan Gases Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.24₹19.47
₹19.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.90₹37.69
₹19.45
Open Price
₹19.45
Prev. Close
₹18.64
Volume
2,362

Source: Dion Global

Gagan Gases Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gagan Gases		-2.02-4.0053.27-9.91-7.1613.826.80
Linde India		4.95-0.86-9.7812.598.3311.2931.65
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		9.7311.42-0.814.87-45.07-18.84-11.77
Refex Industries		-2.03-14.7412.3623.73-29.0625.8460.42
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		-1.3540.5653.9363.91135.4433.7719.07
Rajasthan Securities		-0.371.5118.1165.6938.2795.9641.27
Mapro Industries		20.39173.9954.1541.488.812.851.70
National Oxygen		4.993.29-27.18-29.00-54.43-13.001.97
Bhagawati Gas		-9.4118.65158.471,296.341,296.34140.8069.43
Bhagawati Oxygen		6.1115.551.87-11.78-10.960.62-5.78
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gagan Gases has declined 7.16% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Gagan Gases has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).

Gagan Gases Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gagan Gases Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.6720.1
1020.2520.21
2020.1120.28
5021.2220.31
10020.320.48
20021.7421.09

Source: Dion Global

Gagan Gases Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gagan Gases remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gagan Gases Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTGagan Gases - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ending 30.06.2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTGagan Gases - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTGagan Gases - Outcome Of Board Meeting & Audited Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended On 31Th March 2026.
May 30, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTGagan Gases - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting & Audited Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended On 31Th
May 09, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTGagan Gases - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Results For The Quarter & Financial Year Ending 31.03.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Gagan Gases

Gagan Gases Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MP1986PLC004228 and registration number is 004228. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gagan Maheshwary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K R Maheshwary
    Director
  • Mr. B S Rana
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Randhar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Usha Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gagan Gases Share Price

What is the share price of Gagan Gases?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gagan Gases is ₹19.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gagan Gases?

The Gagan Gases is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gagan Gases?

The market cap of Gagan Gases is ₹8.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gagan Gases?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gagan Gases are ₹19.47 and ₹18.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gagan Gases?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gagan Gases stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gagan Gases is ₹37.69 and 52-week low of Gagan Gases is ₹11.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gagan Gases performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gagan Gases has shown returns of 4.35% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 53.27% over 3 months, -7.16% over 1 year, 13.82% across 3 years, and 6.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gagan Gases?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gagan Gases are 62.94 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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