Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLDEN LEGAND LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.44 Closed
-2.61₹ -0.28
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.26₹11.20
₹10.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.20₹16.38
₹10.44
Open Price
₹11.20
Prev. Close
₹10.72
Volume
28,947

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance has declined 9.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.57%.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance’s current P/E of 2.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Golden Legand Leasing & Finance		-2.70-8.50-26.11-26.9934.19-15.90-9.87
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Golden Legand Leasing & Finance has gained 34.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Golden Legand Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Financials

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.6410.63
1011.1110.92
2011.5411.19
5011.411.51
10012.0412.31
20011.1622.25

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Golden Legand Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 12:03 AM ISTGolden Legand Le - Notice Convening The 01/2025-26 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting("EGM") Of The Company.
Feb 13, 2026, 12:23 AM ISTGolden Legand Le - Un-Audited Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended De
Feb 13, 2026, 12:05 AM ISTGolden Legand Le - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report For The Quarte
Feb 09, 2026, 11:28 PM ISTGolden Legand Le - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Feb 09, 2026, 11:23 PM ISTGolden Legand Le - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Golden Legand Leasing And Fi

About Golden Legand Leasing & Finance

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033818 and registration number is 033818. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Divya Singh Kushwaha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaspal Singh Sidhu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendra Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Kargeti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Golden Legand Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Golden Legand Leasing & Finance is ₹10.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Golden Legand Leasing & Finance?

The Golden Legand Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance is ₹15.52 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance are ₹11.20 and ₹10.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Golden Legand Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance is ₹16.38 and 52-week low of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance is ₹7.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Golden Legand Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Golden Legand Leasing & Finance has shown returns of -2.61% over the past day, -3.24% for the past month, -23.57% over 3 months, 28.57% over 1 year, -15.9% across 3 years, and -9.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance are 2.56 and 0.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance News

