Here's the live share price of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Golden Legand Leasing & Finance has declined 9.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.57%.

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance’s current P/E of 2.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.