Here's the live share price of CLIO Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CLIO Infotech
|7.15
|32.80
|50.86
|169.92
|92.22
|47.96
|37.18
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CLIO Infotech has gained 92.22% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, CLIO Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.8
|14.08
|10
|12.81
|13.56
|20
|12.85
|12.83
|50
|10.37
|11.23
|100
|9
|9.75
|200
|7.57
|8.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CLIO Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|CLIO Infotech - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|CLIO Infotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06Th August, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|CLIO Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06Th August, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|CLIO Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|CLIO Infotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
CLIO Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1992PLC067450 and registration number is 067450. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLIO Infotech is ₹14.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CLIO Infotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CLIO Infotech is ₹15.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CLIO Infotech are ₹14.90 and ₹13.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLIO Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLIO Infotech is ₹15.90 and 52-week low of CLIO Infotech is ₹4.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CLIO Infotech has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, 39.96% for the past month, 58.99% over 3 months, 102.59% over 1 year, 50.57% across 3 years, and 38.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLIO Infotech are 21.06 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global