What is the share price of CLIO Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLIO Infotech is ₹14.09 as on .

What kind of stock is CLIO Infotech? The CLIO Infotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CLIO Infotech? The market cap of CLIO Infotech is ₹15.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CLIO Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of CLIO Infotech are ₹14.90 and ₹13.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CLIO Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLIO Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLIO Infotech is ₹15.90 and 52-week low of CLIO Infotech is ₹4.07 as on .

How has the CLIO Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The CLIO Infotech has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, 39.96% for the past month, 58.99% over 3 months, 102.59% over 1 year, 50.57% across 3 years, and 38.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CLIO Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLIO Infotech are 21.06 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global