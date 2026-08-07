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CLIO Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLIO INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of CLIO Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.09 Closed
-2.49₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CLIO Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.73₹14.90
₹14.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.07₹15.90
₹14.09
Open Price
₹13.75
Prev. Close
₹14.45
Volume
27,674

Source: Dion Global

CLIO Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CLIO Infotech		7.1532.8050.86169.9292.2247.9637.18
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CLIO Infotech has gained 92.22% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, CLIO Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

CLIO Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CLIO Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.814.08
1012.8113.56
2012.8512.83
5010.3711.23
10099.75
2007.578.36

Source: Dion Global

CLIO Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CLIO Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CLIO Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTCLIO Infotech - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTCLIO Infotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06Th August, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTCLIO Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06Th August, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTCLIO Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2
Jul 24, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTCLIO Infotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About CLIO Infotech

CLIO Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1992PLC067450 and registration number is 067450. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nikita Tiwadi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lokesh M Jain
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Nayana Nitesh Madata
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sujal Amrutbhai Koshti
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on CLIO Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of CLIO Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLIO Infotech is ₹14.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CLIO Infotech?

The CLIO Infotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CLIO Infotech?

The market cap of CLIO Infotech is ₹15.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CLIO Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CLIO Infotech are ₹14.90 and ₹13.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CLIO Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLIO Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLIO Infotech is ₹15.90 and 52-week low of CLIO Infotech is ₹4.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CLIO Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The CLIO Infotech has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, 39.96% for the past month, 58.99% over 3 months, 102.59% over 1 year, 50.57% across 3 years, and 38.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CLIO Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CLIO Infotech are 21.06 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CLIO Infotech News

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