CLIO INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.75 Closed
2.150.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CLIO Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.26₹4.99
₹4.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.55₹8.57
₹4.75
Open Price
₹4.26
Prev. Close
₹4.65
Volume
893

CLIO Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.07
  • R25.4
  • R35.8
  • Pivot
    4.67
  • S14.34
  • S23.94
  • S33.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.584.48
  • 104.754.4
  • 204.914.36
  • 505.114.42
  • 1004.944.59
  • 2006.664.85

CLIO Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.2011.76-4.43-13.48-5.94458.82163.89
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

CLIO Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

CLIO Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CLIO Infotech Ltd.

CLIO Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1992PLC067450 and registration number is 067450. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other monetary intermediation services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sureshkumar Babulal Bafna
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Bhogilal Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CLIO Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CLIO Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of CLIO Infotech Ltd. is ₹5.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CLIO Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CLIO Infotech Ltd. is -17.92 and PB ratio of CLIO Infotech Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CLIO Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CLIO Infotech Ltd. is ₹4.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CLIO Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CLIO Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CLIO Infotech Ltd. is ₹8.57 and 52-week low of CLIO Infotech Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

