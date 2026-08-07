What is the share price of Fortune International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortune International is ₹77.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Fortune International? The Fortune International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fortune International? The market cap of Fortune International is ₹54.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Fortune International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortune International are ₹77.00 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortune International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortune International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortune International is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Fortune International is ₹50.11 as on .

How has the Fortune International performed historically in terms of returns? The Fortune International has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -0.43% for the past month, 5.48% over 3 months, 30.38% over 1 year, 36.49% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fortune International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortune International are 12.00 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global