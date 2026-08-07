Here's the live share price of Fortune International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fortune International
|-7.32
|-0.43
|5.48
|17.79
|30.38
|36.49
|1.45
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Fortune International has gained 30.38% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Fortune International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.97
|79.67
|10
|80.01
|79.7
|20
|78.52
|79.18
|50
|78.19
|77.72
|100
|74.07
|74.77
|200
|68.09
|70.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Fortune International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Fortune Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Com
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Fortune Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Fortune Intl. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 30Th March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Fortune Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
|May 01, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Fortune Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Fortune International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52324DL1981PLC012033 and registration number is 012033. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortune International is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fortune International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fortune International is ₹54.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortune International are ₹77.00 and ₹72.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortune International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortune International is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Fortune International is ₹50.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Fortune International has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -0.43% for the past month, 5.48% over 3 months, 30.38% over 1 year, 36.49% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortune International are 12.00 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global