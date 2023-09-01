Follow Us

Fortune International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.85 Closed
-1.25-0.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Fortune International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.70₹32.40
₹30.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹38.00
₹30.85
Open Price
₹30.71
Prev. Close
₹31.24
Volume
5,736

Fortune International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.93
  • R233.02
  • R333.63
  • Pivot
    31.32
  • S130.23
  • S229.62
  • S328.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.0631.47
  • 1034.2431.5
  • 2034.331.3
  • 5035.9230.89
  • 10037.5130.9
  • 20047.832.31

Fortune International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.68-0.556.75-2.74-17.62242.7880.41
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Fortune International Ltd. Share Holdings

Fortune International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Fortune International Ltd.

Fortune International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52324DL1981PLC012033 and registration number is 012033. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nivedan Bharadwaj
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Shrivastava
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchika Bharadwaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fortune International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Fortune International Ltd.?

The market cap of Fortune International Ltd. is ₹21.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fortune International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Fortune International Ltd. is 54.8 and PB ratio of Fortune International Ltd. is 6.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Fortune International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortune International Ltd. is ₹30.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortune International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortune International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortune International Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Fortune International Ltd. is ₹28.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

