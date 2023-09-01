What is the Market Cap of Fortune International Ltd.? The market cap of Fortune International Ltd. is ₹21.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Fortune International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Fortune International Ltd. is 54.8 and PB ratio of Fortune International Ltd. is 6.08 as on .

What is the share price of Fortune International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortune International Ltd. is ₹30.85 as on .