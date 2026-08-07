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Fortune International Share Price

NSE
BSE

FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Fortune International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.00 Closed
-2.53₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Fortune International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.00₹77.00
₹77.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.11₹92.00
₹77.00
Open Price
₹74.30
Prev. Close
₹79.00
Volume
11

Source: Dion Global

Fortune International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fortune International		-7.32-0.435.4817.7930.3836.491.45
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Fortune International has gained 30.38% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Fortune International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Fortune International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Fortune International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.9779.67
1080.0179.7
2078.5279.18
5078.1977.72
10074.0774.77
20068.0970.52

Source: Dion Global

Fortune International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fortune International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Fortune International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTFortune Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Com
Jul 31, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTFortune Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTFortune Intl. - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 30Th March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTFortune Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
May 01, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTFortune Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Fortune International

Fortune International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52324DL1981PLC012033 and registration number is 012033. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nivedan Bharadwaj
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Shrivastava
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchika Bharadwaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Verma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarika Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fortune International Share Price

What is the share price of Fortune International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fortune International is ₹77.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fortune International?

The Fortune International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fortune International?

The market cap of Fortune International is ₹54.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fortune International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fortune International are ₹77.00 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fortune International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fortune International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fortune International is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Fortune International is ₹50.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Fortune International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fortune International has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -0.43% for the past month, 5.48% over 3 months, 30.38% over 1 year, 36.49% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fortune International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fortune International are 12.00 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Fortune International News

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