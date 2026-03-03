Here's the live share price of Prostarm Info Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Prostarm Info Systems has gained 2.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.28%.
Prostarm Info Systems’s current P/E of 26.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prostarm Info Systems
|-6.68
|-7.74
|-24.28
|-25.71
|12.28
|3.94
|2.34
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.48
|16.71
|15.27
|17.26
|21.56
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.77
|7.58
|7.17
|-2.99
|21.26
|33.27
|63.80
|Siemens Energy India
|2.22
|17.36
|-5.74
|-13.50
|8.51
|2.76
|1.65
|Waaree Energies
|-12.62
|-14.79
|-14.96
|-18.00
|24.95
|4.20
|2.50
|Premier Energies
|-7.95
|-9.34
|-26.13
|-30.18
|-16.33
|-5.17
|-3.14
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.75
|18.47
|12.75
|1.17
|45.82
|75.16
|50.33
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.13
|-8.95
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-14.52
|-5.09
|-3.09
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.44
|-19.74
|-18.77
|6.86
|87.28
|154.69
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.37
|-16.06
|-24.39
|2.17
|42.89
|41.83
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.13
|-11.49
|-7.92
|-11.86
|-11.86
|-4.12
|-2.49
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-8.67
|-13.32
|-8.03
|-18.08
|-18.08
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Ravindra Energy
|-2.36
|-6.85
|-7.80
|-2.43
|31.14
|44.97
|30.93
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.67
|-28.68
|-49.86
|-58.65
|-38.59
|90.48
|68.65
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-13.82
|-1.30
|-28.30
|-54.39
|-60.84
|95.07
|65.36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-8.22
|2.52
|6.08
|-10.86
|-37.58
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.94
|-13.13
|-4.49
|-7.17
|23.39
|56.84
|102.58
|Rishabh Instruments
|-4.75
|-0.06
|-4.68
|-10.94
|91.15
|-3.34
|-2.02
|Salzer Electronics
|-3.93
|5.80
|-10.96
|-22.33
|-27.69
|34.59
|38.99
|Igarashi Motors India
|-2.90
|-14.14
|-20.41
|-27.39
|-33.03
|-1.24
|1.30
Over the last one year, Prostarm Info Systems has gained 12.28% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Prostarm Info Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|153.32
|151.25
|10
|158.93
|154.88
|20
|159.95
|157.65
|50
|163.99
|162.4
|100
|169.38
|167.59
|200
|164.22
|0
In the latest quarter, Prostarm Info Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.38%, FII holding fell to 0.55%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Prostarm Info System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
|Prostarm Info System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
|Prostarm Info System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
|Prostarm Info System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 16, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
|Prostarm Info System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Prostarm Info Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900MH2008PLC368540 and registration number is 368540. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 345.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prostarm Info Systems is ₹141.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prostarm Info Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prostarm Info Systems is ₹834.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prostarm Info Systems are ₹143.95 and ₹126.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prostarm Info Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prostarm Info Systems is ₹253.00 and 52-week low of Prostarm Info Systems is ₹107.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Prostarm Info Systems has shown returns of -3.21% over the past day, -6.53% for the past month, -18.13% over 3 months, 12.28% over 1 year, 3.94% across 3 years, and 2.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prostarm Info Systems are 26.25 and 2.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.