Swati Projects Ltd. Share Price

SWATI PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.83 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Swati Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.83₹25.83
₹25.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.68₹25.83
₹25.83
Open Price
₹25.83
Prev. Close
₹25.83
Volume
0

Swati Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.83
  • R225.83
  • R325.83
  • Pivot
    25.83
  • S125.83
  • S225.83
  • S325.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.3423.58
  • 101.6720.96
  • 200.830
  • 500.330
  • 1000.170
  • 2000.080

Swati Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0054.8654.8654.8654.8654.8654.86
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Swati Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Swati Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swati Projects Ltd.

Finance & Investments

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Daga
    Director
  • Ms. Vatsala Daga
    Director
  • Mr. Shiv Mani Ojha
    Director
  • Mr. Rishi Kapoor
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Lal
    Director

FAQs on Swati Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swati Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Swati Projects Ltd. is ₹26.09 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swati Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swati Projects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swati Projects Ltd. is 2.58 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Swati Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swati Projects Ltd. is ₹25.83 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swati Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swati Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swati Projects Ltd. is ₹25.83 and 52-week low of Swati Projects Ltd. is ₹16.68 as on Aug 23, 2023.

