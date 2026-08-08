Here's the live share price of Swati Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swati Projects
|10.87
|14.63
|0.51
|32.74
|13.22
|28.99
|16.50
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swati Projects has gained 13.22% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Swati Projects has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.97
|33.63
|10
|31.04
|32.61
|20
|31.28
|32.07
|50
|32.12
|32.17
|100
|32.44
|32.22
|200
|31.86
|33.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swati Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Swati Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 20
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Swati Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Swati Projects - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
|Jun 25, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Swati Projects - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|May 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Swati Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Source: Dion Global
Swati Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1983PLC036332 and registration number is 036332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swati Projects is ₹35.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swati Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swati Projects is ₹36.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swati Projects are ₹36.00 and ₹35.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swati Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swati Projects is ₹42.52 and 52-week low of Swati Projects is ₹24.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swati Projects has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, 14.63% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 13.22% over 1 year, 28.99% across 3 years, and 16.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swati Projects are 6.15 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global