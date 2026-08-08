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Swati Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWATI PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Swati Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.80 Closed
0.45₹ 0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swati Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.00₹36.00
₹35.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.60₹42.52
₹35.80
Open Price
₹36.00
Prev. Close
₹35.64
Volume
4,862

Source: Dion Global

Swati Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swati Projects		10.8714.630.5132.7413.2228.9916.50
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swati Projects has gained 13.22% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Swati Projects has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Swati Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swati Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.9733.63
1031.0432.61
2031.2832.07
5032.1232.17
10032.4432.22
20031.8633.84

Source: Dion Global

Swati Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swati Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swati Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTSwati Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 20
Jul 15, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTSwati Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSwati Projects - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
Jun 25, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTSwati Projects - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
May 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTSwati Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Source: Dion Global

About Swati Projects

Swati Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1983PLC036332 and registration number is 036332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shree Gopal Daga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Puja Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aninash Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Swati Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Swati Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swati Projects is ₹35.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swati Projects?

The Swati Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swati Projects?

The market cap of Swati Projects is ₹36.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swati Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swati Projects are ₹36.00 and ₹35.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swati Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swati Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swati Projects is ₹42.52 and 52-week low of Swati Projects is ₹24.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swati Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swati Projects has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, 14.63% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 13.22% over 1 year, 28.99% across 3 years, and 16.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swati Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swati Projects are 6.15 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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