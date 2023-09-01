What is the Market Cap of Swati Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Swati Projects Ltd. is ₹26.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swati Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swati Projects Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Swati Projects Ltd. is 2.58 as on .

What is the share price of Swati Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swati Projects Ltd. is ₹25.83 as on .