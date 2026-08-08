What is the share price of Swati Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swati Projects is ₹35.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Swati Projects? The Swati Projects is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swati Projects? The market cap of Swati Projects is ₹36.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swati Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swati Projects are ₹36.00 and ₹35.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swati Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swati Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swati Projects is ₹42.52 and 52-week low of Swati Projects is ₹24.60 as on .

How has the Swati Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Swati Projects has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, 14.63% for the past month, 0.51% over 3 months, 13.22% over 1 year, 28.99% across 3 years, and 16.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swati Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swati Projects are 6.15 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global