MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
WEP Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC025617 and registration number is 025617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹88.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of WEP Solutions Ltd. is 14.71 and PB ratio of WEP Solutions Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹24.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WEP Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.88 and 52-week low of WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹16.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.