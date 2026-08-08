What is the share price of WEP Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WEP Solutions is ₹31.92 as on .

What kind of stock is WEP Solutions? The WEP Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of WEP Solutions? The market cap of WEP Solutions is ₹116.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of WEP Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of WEP Solutions are ₹32.59 and ₹31.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WEP Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WEP Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WEP Solutions is ₹34.30 and 52-week low of WEP Solutions is ₹17.65 as on .

How has the WEP Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The WEP Solutions has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 15.19% over 3 months, 14.93% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of WEP Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WEP Solutions are 39.80 and 2.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global