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WEP Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

WEP SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of WEP Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.92 Closed
0.98₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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WEP Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.07₹32.59
₹31.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.65₹34.30
₹31.92
Open Price
₹32.59
Prev. Close
₹31.61
Volume
57,205

Source: Dion Global

WEP Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
WEP Solutions		-0.7534.4618.2242.6317.9611.548.53
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, WEP Solutions has gained 17.96% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, WEP Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

WEP Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

WEP Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.2431.86
1029.7731.04
2028.9229.73
5026.7627.6
10024.7426.01
20023.9225.5

Source: Dion Global

WEP Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, WEP Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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WEP Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTWEP Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Quarterly Results And Employee Stock Option Plan.
Jul 18, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTWEP Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTWEP Solutions - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTWEP Solutions - Clarification sought from WEP Solutions Ltd
Jul 10, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTWEP Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About WEP Solutions

WEP Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC025617 and registration number is 025617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram N Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Tripathy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. A L Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G H Visweswara
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Malaiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Jaganathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on WEP Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of WEP Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WEP Solutions is ₹31.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is WEP Solutions?

The WEP Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of WEP Solutions?

The market cap of WEP Solutions is ₹116.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of WEP Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of WEP Solutions are ₹32.59 and ₹31.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WEP Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WEP Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WEP Solutions is ₹34.30 and 52-week low of WEP Solutions is ₹17.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the WEP Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The WEP Solutions has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 15.19% over 3 months, 14.93% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of WEP Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WEP Solutions are 39.80 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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