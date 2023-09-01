Follow Us

WEP SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.39 Closed
1.960.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

WEP Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.92₹24.39
₹24.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.35₹33.88
₹24.39
Open Price
₹23.92
Prev. Close
₹23.92
Volume
16,225

WEP Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.55
  • R224.7
  • R325.02
  • Pivot
    24.23
  • S124.08
  • S223.76
  • S323.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.1323.19
  • 1022.1622.8
  • 2022.2422.82
  • 5022.6622.88
  • 10022.422.38
  • 20024.2422.07

WEP Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.69-1.4525.5919.2710.8637.44-14.99
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

WEP Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

WEP Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About WEP Solutions Ltd.

WEP Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC025617 and registration number is 025617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram N Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Tripathy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Goyal
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr. A L Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. H V Gowthama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Jaganathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G H Visweswara
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Malaiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on WEP Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of WEP Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹88.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of WEP Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of WEP Solutions Ltd. is 14.71 and PB ratio of WEP Solutions Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of WEP Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹24.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WEP Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WEP Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹33.88 and 52-week low of WEP Solutions Ltd. is ₹16.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

