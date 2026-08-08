Here's the live share price of WEP Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|WEP Solutions
|-0.75
|34.46
|18.22
|42.63
|17.96
|11.54
|8.53
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, WEP Solutions has gained 17.96% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, WEP Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.24
|31.86
|10
|29.77
|31.04
|20
|28.92
|29.73
|50
|26.76
|27.6
|100
|24.74
|26.01
|200
|23.92
|25.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, WEP Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|WEP Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Quarterly Results And Employee Stock Option Plan.
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|WEP Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|WEP Solutions - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|WEP Solutions - Clarification sought from WEP Solutions Ltd
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|WEP Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
WEP Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA1995PLC025617 and registration number is 025617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WEP Solutions is ₹31.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The WEP Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of WEP Solutions is ₹116.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of WEP Solutions are ₹32.59 and ₹31.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WEP Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WEP Solutions is ₹34.30 and 52-week low of WEP Solutions is ₹17.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The WEP Solutions has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 15.19% over 3 months, 14.93% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 7.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WEP Solutions are 39.80 and 2.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global