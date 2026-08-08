What is the share price of Winsome Breweries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Breweries is ₹20.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Winsome Breweries? The Winsome Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Breweries? The market cap of Winsome Breweries is ₹56.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Winsome Breweries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsome Breweries are ₹20.90 and ₹19.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Winsome Breweries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Breweries is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of Winsome Breweries is ₹17.50 as on .

How has the Winsome Breweries performed historically in terms of returns? The Winsome Breweries has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -11.93% over 3 months, -29.46% over 1 year, 26.62% across 3 years, and 11.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries are -37.88 and 1.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global