Winsome Breweries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WINSOME BREWERIES LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.75 Closed
-0.46-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Winsome Breweries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.32₹10.90
₹10.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.45₹14.13
₹10.75
Open Price
₹10.82
Prev. Close
₹10.80
Volume
20,508

Winsome Breweries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.99
  • R211.24
  • R311.57
  • Pivot
    10.66
  • S110.41
  • S210.08
  • S39.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.9610.57
  • 109.0110.47
  • 209.1310.38
  • 509.4910.31
  • 1009.510.33
  • 20011.210.34

Winsome Breweries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.076.545.91-16.1516.59151.7667.19
0.22-0.7815.5136.0724.7179.6865.66
2.48-2.546.075.88-6.7254.2712.11
1.31-12.467.646.9821.76209.14168.78
-2.90-4.5011.6838.2348.8848.8848.88
2.6723.8137.9585.99173.021,223.081,132.09
-2.91-7.92-11.665.751.62397.61382.18
2.06-4.6342.10172.12236.661,075.25183.43
2.340.397.088.85-1.9453.65-21.79
1.20-6.6012.1321.69-2.6168.7536.02
-5.6615.1858.56117.75592.691,535.29867.52
-0.97-16.3722.4340.04116.58233.33108.13
2.53-4.325.0910.42-10.5168.67-23.53
015.534.2216.9910.6251.5631.84
-1.53-9.444.7512.971.0951.70-17.54
8.09-4.1089.0980.82-49.634,385.244,385.24
27.56121.7282.0364.0093.48274.35141.40
11.1140.0742.5141.9448.65213.4544.68
048.6984.1165.5180.38690.79299.16
-6.8232.0027.7439.44-1.00155.48157.14

Winsome Breweries Ltd. Share Holdings

Winsome Breweries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Winsome Breweries Ltd.

Winsome Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15511RJ1992PLC014556 and registration number is 014556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Bagrodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sneh Bagrodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amrit Mohinder Uttam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Sen Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Winsome Breweries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Breweries Ltd.?

The market cap of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹29.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Winsome Breweries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is -38.67 and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Winsome Breweries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Winsome Breweries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹14.13 and 52-week low of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

