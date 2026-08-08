Here's the live share price of Winsome Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Winsome Breweries
|5.71
|-3.82
|-11.93
|-17.32
|-29.46
|26.62
|11.30
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Winsome Breweries has declined 29.46% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Winsome Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.39
|20.17
|10
|19.82
|20.09
|20
|20.32
|20.35
|50
|21.56
|21.12
|100
|21.76
|22.02
|200
|24.03
|24.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Winsome Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Winsome Brewerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter On
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Winsome Brewerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Winsome Brewerie - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Winsome Brewerie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Winsome Brewerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Y
Source: Dion Global
Winsome Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15511RJ1992PLC014556 and registration number is 014556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Breweries is ₹20.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Winsome Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Winsome Breweries is ₹56.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsome Breweries are ₹20.90 and ₹19.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Breweries is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of Winsome Breweries is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Winsome Breweries has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -11.93% over 3 months, -29.46% over 1 year, 26.62% across 3 years, and 11.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries are -37.88 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global