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Winsome Breweries Share Price

NSE
BSE

WINSOME BREWERIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Winsome Breweries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.38 Closed
-1.36₹ -0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Winsome Breweries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.58₹20.90
₹20.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.50₹34.50
₹20.38
Open Price
₹20.35
Prev. Close
₹20.66
Volume
3,901

Source: Dion Global

Winsome Breweries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Winsome Breweries		5.71-3.82-11.93-17.32-29.4626.6211.30
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Winsome Breweries has declined 29.46% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Winsome Breweries has underperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Winsome Breweries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Winsome Breweries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.3920.17
1019.8220.09
2020.3220.35
5021.5621.12
10021.7622.02
20024.0324.14

Source: Dion Global

Winsome Breweries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Winsome Breweries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Winsome Breweries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTWinsome Brewerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter On
Jul 30, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTWinsome Brewerie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTWinsome Brewerie - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTWinsome Brewerie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
May 23, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTWinsome Brewerie - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Y

Source: Dion Global

About Winsome Breweries

Winsome Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15511RJ1992PLC014556 and registration number is 014556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Bagrodia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sneh Bagrodia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amrit Mohinder Uttam
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Goeka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Winsome Breweries Share Price

What is the share price of Winsome Breweries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Breweries is ₹20.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Winsome Breweries?

The Winsome Breweries is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Breweries?

The market cap of Winsome Breweries is ₹56.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Winsome Breweries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Winsome Breweries are ₹20.90 and ₹19.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Winsome Breweries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Breweries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Breweries is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of Winsome Breweries is ₹17.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Winsome Breweries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Winsome Breweries has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -11.93% over 3 months, -29.46% over 1 year, 26.62% across 3 years, and 11.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries are -37.88 and 1.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Winsome Breweries News

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