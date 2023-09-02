Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Winsome Breweries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15511RJ1992PLC014556 and registration number is 014556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹29.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is -38.67 and PB ratio of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹10.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Winsome Breweries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹14.13 and 52-week low of Winsome Breweries Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.