What is the share price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹165.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Brahmaputra Infrastructure? The Brahmaputra Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure? The market cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹479.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Brahmaputra Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure are ₹168.00 and ₹163.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brahmaputra Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹208.80 and 52-week low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹80.01 as on .

How has the Brahmaputra Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Brahmaputra Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 8.51% over 3 months, 93.28% over 1 year, 54.17% across 3 years, and 56.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure are 8.05 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global