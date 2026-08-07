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Brahmaputra Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.20 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Brahmaputra Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.95₹168.00
₹165.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.01₹208.80
₹165.20
Open Price
₹168.00
Prev. Close
₹166.00
Volume
7,690

Source: Dion Global

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Brahmaputra Infrastructure has gained 93.28% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Brahmaputra Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5164.85164.17
10164.38165.27
20170.44166.76
50167.17165.31
100159.26158.42
200140.35141.9

Source: Dion Global

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brahmaputra Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Brahmaputra Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTBrahmaputra Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 21, 2026, 01:22 PM IST ISTBrahmaputra Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTBrahmaputra Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 09, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTBrahmaputra Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 22, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTBrahmaputra Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Brahmaputra Infrastructure

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204DL1998PLC095933 and registration number is 095933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 365.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mozika
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Umang Prithani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Raktim Acharjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikash Keshri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anju Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brahmaputra Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹165.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brahmaputra Infrastructure?

The Brahmaputra Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure?

The market cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹479.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brahmaputra Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure are ₹168.00 and ₹163.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brahmaputra Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹208.80 and 52-week low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹80.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Brahmaputra Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brahmaputra Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 8.51% over 3 months, 93.28% over 1 year, 54.17% across 3 years, and 56.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure are 8.05 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Brahmaputra Infrastructure News

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