Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BRAHMAPUTRA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.40 Closed
0.820.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.01₹44.99
₹44.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.30₹55.95
₹44.40
Open Price
₹44.99
Prev. Close
₹44.04
Volume
13,651

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.26
  • R246.11
  • R347.24
  • Pivot
    44.13
  • S143.28
  • S242.15
  • S341.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.5144.5
  • 1028.3945.37
  • 2027.9545.54
  • 5027.5843.24
  • 10027.4639.61
  • 20029.5235.64

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204DL1998PLC095933 and registration number is 095933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Prithani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mozika
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Raktim Acharjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anju Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuladhar Saharia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N N Batabyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹128.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is 10.96 and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹44.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹55.95 and 52-week low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

