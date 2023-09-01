Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|7.96
|4.67
|14.61
|6.07
|-8.99
|-3.74
|-37.19
|1.32
|22.49
|54.20
|64.47
|63.96
|166.22
|210.91
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.50
|50.12
|61.62
|57.87
|17.90
|587.53
|1,253.76
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
|1.40
|7.76
|9.26
|0.36
|-21.37
|182.05
|12.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204DL1998PLC095933 and registration number is 095933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹128.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is 10.96 and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹44.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹55.95 and 52-week low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.