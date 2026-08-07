Here's the live share price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Brahmaputra Infrastructure has gained 93.28% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Brahmaputra Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|164.85
|164.17
|10
|164.38
|165.27
|20
|170.44
|166.76
|50
|167.17
|165.31
|100
|159.26
|158.42
|200
|140.35
|141.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Brahmaputra Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Brahmaputra Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:22 PM IST IST
|Brahmaputra Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Brahmaputra Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Brahmaputra Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Brahmaputra Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204DL1998PLC095933 and registration number is 095933. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 365.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹165.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brahmaputra Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹479.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brahmaputra Infrastructure are ₹168.00 and ₹163.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brahmaputra Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹208.80 and 52-week low of Brahmaputra Infrastructure is ₹80.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Brahmaputra Infrastructure has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 8.51% over 3 months, 93.28% over 1 year, 54.17% across 3 years, and 56.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brahmaputra Infrastructure are 8.05 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global