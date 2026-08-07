Here's the live share price of Abhinav Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abhinav Capital Services
|-3.39
|3.59
|-12.49
|-3.00
|-21.91
|2.72
|30.76
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Abhinav Capital Services has declined 21.91% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhinav Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.22
|108.21
|10
|108.61
|108.41
|20
|107.83
|108.31
|50
|110.55
|110
|100
|114.05
|113.55
|200
|121.8
|119.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abhinav Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Cap. Serv. - Book Closure Intimation Pursuant To The Provisions Of Section 91 Of The Companies Act 2013 &Under Regula
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Cap. Serv. - Submission Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026, Under Regulation 30 Rea
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Abhinav Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday 04Th August 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC083603 and registration number is 083603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Capital Services is ₹108.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhinav Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹74.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhinav Capital Services are ₹108.20 and ₹102.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹157.00 and 52-week low of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹91.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abhinav Capital Services has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, -12.49% over 3 months, -21.91% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 30.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhinav Capital Services are 27.04 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global