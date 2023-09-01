Follow Us

ABHINAV CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹138.25 Closed
-1.44-2.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.00₹141.00
₹138.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.30₹191.75
₹138.25
Open Price
₹140.00
Prev. Close
₹140.27
Volume
502

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.83
  • R2143.42
  • R3145.83
  • Pivot
    138.42
  • S1135.83
  • S2133.42
  • S3130.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.75144.56
  • 1095.53142.57
  • 2096.08133.86
  • 5098.67117.47
  • 100124.73106.86
  • 20097.5699.89

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.2947.7853.4166.7731.04245.62107.89
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC083603 and registration number is 083603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Karia
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Ritu Mohatta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kamlesh Kotak
    Non Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gayatri Sonavane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nasir Shaikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is ₹95.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is ₹138.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is ₹191.75 and 52-week low of Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is ₹68.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

