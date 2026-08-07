What is the share price of Abhinav Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Capital Services is ₹108.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Abhinav Capital Services? The Abhinav Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Capital Services? The market cap of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹74.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhinav Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhinav Capital Services are ₹108.20 and ₹102.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhinav Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹157.00 and 52-week low of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹91.00 as on .

How has the Abhinav Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Abhinav Capital Services has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, -12.49% over 3 months, -21.91% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 30.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhinav Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhinav Capital Services are 27.04 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global