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Abhinav Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABHINAV CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Abhinav Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.20 Closed
-0.23₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abhinav Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.30₹108.20
₹108.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.00₹157.00
₹108.20
Open Price
₹102.30
Prev. Close
₹108.45
Volume
35

Source: Dion Global

Abhinav Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abhinav Capital Services		-3.393.59-12.49-3.00-21.912.7230.76
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Abhinav Capital Services has declined 21.91% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Abhinav Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Abhinav Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abhinav Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.22108.21
10108.61108.41
20107.83108.31
50110.55110
100114.05113.55
200121.8119.89

Source: Dion Global

Abhinav Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abhinav Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Abhinav Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTAbhinav Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 04, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTAbhinav Cap. Serv. - Book Closure Intimation Pursuant To The Provisions Of Section 91 Of The Companies Act 2013 &Under Regula
Aug 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTAbhinav Cap. Serv. - Submission Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTAbhinav Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 04Th August 2026, Under Regulation 30 Rea
Jul 28, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTAbhinav Cap. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday 04Th August 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Abhinav Capital Services

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC083603 and registration number is 083603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Karia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Mohatta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kamlesh Kotak
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nasir Shaikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shubha Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Siddhi Mantri
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Abhinav Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Abhinav Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abhinav Capital Services is ₹108.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abhinav Capital Services?

The Abhinav Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abhinav Capital Services?

The market cap of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹74.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abhinav Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abhinav Capital Services are ₹108.20 and ₹102.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abhinav Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abhinav Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹157.00 and 52-week low of Abhinav Capital Services is ₹91.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abhinav Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abhinav Capital Services has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, 3.59% for the past month, -12.49% over 3 months, -21.91% over 1 year, 2.72% across 3 years, and 30.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abhinav Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abhinav Capital Services are 27.04 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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