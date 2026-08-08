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Toyam Sports Share Price

NSE
BSE

TOYAM SPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Toyam Sports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.68 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Toyam Sports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.67₹0.68
₹0.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.63₹1.95
₹0.68
Open Price
₹0.68
Prev. Close
₹0.68
Volume
3,40,303

Source: Dion Global

Toyam Sports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Toyam Sports		-1.45-11.69-21.84-35.24-42.86-59.24-29.23
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Toyam Sports has declined 42.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Toyam Sports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Toyam Sports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Toyam Sports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.690.68
100.680.68
200.70.69
500.720.72
1000.780.79
2000.930.95

Source: Dion Global

Toyam Sports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Toyam Sports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 81.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Toyam Sports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTToyam Sports - Disclosure Of The Impact Of Audit Qualifications
Jul 28, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTToyam Sports - Disclosure Of The Impact Of Audit Qualifications
Jul 18, 2026, 04:03 AM IST ISTToyam Sports - Submission Of Audited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2
Jul 18, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTToyam Sports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Friday, July 17, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTToyam Sports - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 17Th July, 2026 Under Reg

Source: Dion Global

About Toyam Sports

Toyam Sports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC285384 and registration number is 285384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohamedali Rajabali Budhwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kailash Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shahnawaz Sayed
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Cathrine Fernandez
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Toyam Sports Share Price

What is the share price of Toyam Sports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Toyam Sports is ₹0.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Toyam Sports?

The Toyam Sports is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Toyam Sports?

The market cap of Toyam Sports is ₹39.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Toyam Sports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Toyam Sports are ₹0.68 and ₹0.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Toyam Sports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Toyam Sports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Toyam Sports is ₹1.95 and 52-week low of Toyam Sports is ₹0.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Toyam Sports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Toyam Sports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, -21.84% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -59.24% across 3 years, and -29.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Toyam Sports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Toyam Sports are -4.00 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Toyam Sports News

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