TOYAM SPORTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.66 Closed
2.110.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Toyam Sports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.31₹9.80
₹9.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹20.33
₹9.66
Open Price
₹9.50
Prev. Close
₹9.46
Volume
16,92,313

Toyam Sports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.9
  • R210.09
  • R310.39
  • Pivot
    9.6
  • S19.41
  • S29.11
  • S38.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.169.64
  • 1011.429.93
  • 2011.9710.18
  • 5012.4410.46
  • 10011.8211.04
  • 20010.8711.62

Toyam Sports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.43-0.92-6.03-39.47-32.7387.9489.41
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Toyam Sports Ltd. Share Holdings

Toyam Sports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
03 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Toyam Sports Ltd.

Toyam Sports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC285384 and registration number is 285384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohamed Ali Rajabali Budhwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kailash Tilkoo Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mazhar Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Rathod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Mennon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Toyam Sports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Toyam Sports Ltd.?

The market cap of Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹546.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Toyam Sports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Toyam Sports Ltd. is -42.69 and PB ratio of Toyam Sports Ltd. is 6.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Toyam Sports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹9.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Toyam Sports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Toyam Sports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹20.33 and 52-week low of Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

