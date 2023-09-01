Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.43
|-0.92
|-6.03
|-39.47
|-32.73
|87.94
|89.41
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|03 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Toyam Sports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC285384 and registration number is 285384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹546.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Toyam Sports Ltd. is -42.69 and PB ratio of Toyam Sports Ltd. is 6.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹9.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Toyam Sports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹20.33 and 52-week low of Toyam Sports Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.