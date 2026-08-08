Here's the live share price of Toyam Sports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Toyam Sports
|-1.45
|-11.69
|-21.84
|-35.24
|-42.86
|-59.24
|-29.23
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Toyam Sports has declined 42.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Toyam Sports has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.69
|0.68
|10
|0.68
|0.68
|20
|0.7
|0.69
|50
|0.72
|0.72
|100
|0.78
|0.79
|200
|0.93
|0.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Toyam Sports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 81.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Toyam Sports - Disclosure Of The Impact Of Audit Qualifications
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Toyam Sports - Disclosure Of The Impact Of Audit Qualifications
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:03 AM IST IST
|Toyam Sports - Submission Of Audited Consolidated And Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Toyam Sports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On Friday, July 17, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Toyam Sports - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 17Th July, 2026 Under Reg
Source: Dion Global
Toyam Sports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1985PLC285384 and registration number is 285384. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Toyam Sports is ₹0.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Toyam Sports is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Toyam Sports is ₹39.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Toyam Sports are ₹0.68 and ₹0.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Toyam Sports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Toyam Sports is ₹1.95 and 52-week low of Toyam Sports is ₹0.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Toyam Sports has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.69% for the past month, -21.84% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -59.24% across 3 years, and -29.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Toyam Sports are -4.00 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global