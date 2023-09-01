What is the Market Cap of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹31.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is 8.64 and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is 3.74 as on .

What is the share price of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹49.90 as on .