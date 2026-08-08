Here's the live share price of Pentokey Organy (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pentokey Organy (India)
|3.37
|-4.01
|-16.36
|-9.84
|-5.42
|-8.22
|11.16
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|12.85
|4.37
|-0.03
|9.33
|-10.18
|-3.52
|-2.12
|Kanoria Chemicals & Industries
|4.82
|14.51
|49.59
|88.32
|67.61
|5.44
|-4.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pentokey Organy (India) has declined 5.42% compared to peers like TruAlt Bioenergy (-10.18%), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (67.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Pentokey Organy (India) has outperformed peers relative to TruAlt Bioenergy (-2.12%) and Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (-4.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.67
|35.89
|10
|34.9
|35.5
|20
|35.34
|35.6
|50
|36.77
|36.42
|100
|37.07
|37.55
|200
|40.93
|39.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pentokey Organy (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Pentokey Organy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Pentokey Organy - Result- Financial Year - 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Pentokey Organy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 26, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|Pentokey Organy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March
|Apr 16, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Pentokey Organy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1986PLC041681 and registration number is 041681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹34.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pentokey Organy (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹21.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pentokey Organy (India) are ₹36.60 and ₹34.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentokey Organy (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹28.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pentokey Organy (India) has shown returns of -7.69% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -16.36% over 3 months, -5.42% over 1 year, -8.22% across 3 years, and 11.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) are 107.80 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global