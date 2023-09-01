Follow Us

PENTOKEY ORGANY (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Alcohol Based | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.90 Closed
4.992.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.50₹49.90
₹49.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.00₹74.93
₹49.90
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹47.53
Volume
3,508

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.03
  • R250.17
  • R350.43
  • Pivot
    49.77
  • S149.63
  • S249.37
  • S349.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.8944.52
  • 1020.3343.35
  • 2019.7443.31
  • 5019.144.33
  • 10017.4541.66
  • 20012.6734.52

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.1913.4121.89126.30141.06808.93166.84
1.1024.7324.9530.86-12.07167.9965.64
5.790.748.60-0.49-22.79219.0170.73
4.61-0.0828.5037.9355.54207.4342.91

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1986PLC041681 and registration number is 041681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Purshottam Kejriwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arun Goenka
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Devendra Shrimanker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Prajakta Shidhore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹31.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is 8.64 and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is 3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹49.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹74.93 and 52-week low of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

