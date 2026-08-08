What is the share price of Pentokey Organy (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹34.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Pentokey Organy (India)? The Pentokey Organy (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pentokey Organy (India)? The market cap of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹21.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pentokey Organy (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pentokey Organy (India) are ₹36.60 and ₹34.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pentokey Organy (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentokey Organy (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹28.49 as on .

How has the Pentokey Organy (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Pentokey Organy (India) has shown returns of -7.69% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -16.36% over 3 months, -5.42% over 1 year, -8.22% across 3 years, and 11.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) are 107.80 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global