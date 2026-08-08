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Pentokey Organy (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

PENTOKEY ORGANY (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Pentokey Organy (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.71 Closed
-7.69₹ -2.89
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pentokey Organy (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.51₹36.60
₹34.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.49₹57.00
₹34.71
Open Price
₹36.60
Prev. Close
₹37.60
Volume
46

Source: Dion Global

Pentokey Organy (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pentokey Organy (India)		3.37-4.01-16.36-9.84-5.42-8.2211.16
TruAlt Bioenergy		12.854.37-0.039.33-10.18-3.52-2.12
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries		4.8214.5149.5988.3267.615.44-4.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pentokey Organy (India) has declined 5.42% compared to peers like TruAlt Bioenergy (-10.18%), Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (67.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Pentokey Organy (India) has outperformed peers relative to TruAlt Bioenergy (-2.12%) and Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (-4.00%).

Pentokey Organy (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pentokey Organy (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.6735.89
1034.935.5
2035.3435.6
5036.7736.42
10037.0737.55
20040.9339.39

Source: Dion Global

Pentokey Organy (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pentokey Organy (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pentokey Organy (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTPentokey Organy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTPentokey Organy - Result- Financial Year - 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTPentokey Organy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 26, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTPentokey Organy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March
Apr 16, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTPentokey Organy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Pentokey Organy (India)

Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1986PLC041681 and registration number is 041681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Purshottam Kejriwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arun Goenka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kostuv Kejriwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Prajakta Shidhore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haroon Hasan Siddiqi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pentokey Organy (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Pentokey Organy (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹34.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pentokey Organy (India)?

The Pentokey Organy (India) is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pentokey Organy (India)?

The market cap of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹21.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pentokey Organy (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pentokey Organy (India) are ₹36.60 and ₹34.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pentokey Organy (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentokey Organy (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Pentokey Organy (India) is ₹28.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pentokey Organy (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pentokey Organy (India) has shown returns of -7.69% over the past day, -4.01% for the past month, -16.36% over 3 months, -5.42% over 1 year, -8.22% across 3 years, and 11.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) are 107.80 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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