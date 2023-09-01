Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|24.19
|13.41
|21.89
|126.30
|141.06
|808.93
|166.84
|1.10
|24.73
|24.95
|30.86
|-12.07
|167.99
|65.64
|5.79
|0.74
|8.60
|-0.49
|-22.79
|219.01
|70.73
|4.61
|-0.08
|28.50
|37.93
|55.54
|207.43
|42.91
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1986PLC041681 and registration number is 041681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹31.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is 8.64 and PB ratio of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is 3.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹49.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹74.93 and 52-week low of Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.