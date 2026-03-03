Here's the live share price of Aye Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aye Finance has declined 1.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.68%.
Aye Finance’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aye Finance
|-0.54
|-7.68
|-7.68
|-7.68
|-7.68
|-2.63
|-1.59
|Bajaj Finance
|-4.48
|1.36
|-4.14
|9.08
|13.34
|17.02
|12.02
|Shriram Finance
|-0.94
|5.16
|27.15
|79.50
|69.32
|63.01
|31.02
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|-2.22
|0.05
|1.68
|17.84
|19.53
|31.26
|25.71
|Muthoot Finance
|-0.52
|-4.00
|-7.53
|24.86
|62.18
|54.17
|21.42
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-4.13
|-1.48
|-13.95
|-6.09
|-10.11
|-0.18
|-7.39
|L&T Finance
|-7.18
|-3.09
|-8.87
|21.43
|99.78
|44.57
|19.68
|Sundaram Finance
|-3.33
|-1.62
|12.69
|18.01
|18.26
|31.61
|13.80
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|0.41
|0.98
|3.05
|40.94
|39.21
|14.04
|11.96
|Piramal Finance
|2.40
|4.67
|18.90
|35.02
|35.02
|10.53
|6.19
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-8.35
|-13.49
|-12.37
|-28.12
|44.66
|123.20
|125.03
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|-6.41
|7.01
|-5.25
|-1.08
|59.98
|14.53
|28.11
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Manappuram Finance
|-7.45
|-3.27
|2.39
|-2.00
|41.84
|38.62
|9.99
|IIFL Finance
|-0.57
|-1.76
|-13.00
|14.22
|71.20
|4.91
|11.91
|Capri Global Capital
|-5.81
|-6.86
|-15.63
|-15.92
|-2.58
|-2.11
|13.32
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-4.33
|-9.05
|-28.80
|-23.45
|-43.20
|-9.34
|-3.58
|SBFC Finance
|-2.50
|4.89
|-11.10
|-12.38
|9.93
|0.76
|0.45
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.24
|1.19
|-17.49
|-27.21
|-4.19
|18.55
|33.59
|Mas Financial Services
|-6.64
|-0.82
|-1.58
|0.88
|36.85
|5.21
|0.50
Over the last one year, Aye Finance has declined 7.68% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Aye Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.93
|122.61
|10
|113.77
|125.67
|20
|56.88
|0
|50
|22.75
|0
|100
|11.38
|0
|200
|5.69
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
|Aye Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|Aye Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:39 PM IST
|Aye Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:33 PM IST
|Aye Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:30 PM IST
|Aye Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 6(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aye Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65921DL1993PLC283660 and registration number is 283660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1459.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aye Finance is ₹119.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aye Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aye Finance is ₹2,936.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aye Finance are ₹122.25 and ₹105.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aye Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aye Finance is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Aye Finance is ₹105.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aye Finance has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -7.68% for the past month, -7.68% over 3 months, -7.68% over 1 year, -2.63% across 3 years, and -1.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aye Finance are 0.00 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.