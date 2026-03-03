Facebook Pixel Code
Aye Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

AYE FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Aye Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.00 Closed
-0.04₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aye Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.55₹122.25
₹119.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.55₹149.50
₹119.00
Open Price
₹105.55
Prev. Close
₹119.05
Volume
2,61,580

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aye Finance has declined 1.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.68%.

Aye Finance’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aye Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aye Finance		-0.54-7.68-7.68-7.68-7.68-2.63-1.59
Bajaj Finance		-4.481.36-4.149.0813.3417.0212.02
Shriram Finance		-0.945.1627.1579.5069.3263.0131.02
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-2.220.051.6817.8419.5331.2625.71
Muthoot Finance		-0.52-4.00-7.5324.8662.1854.1721.42
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.13-1.48-13.95-6.09-10.11-0.18-7.39
L&T Finance		-7.18-3.09-8.8721.4399.7844.5719.68
Sundaram Finance		-3.33-1.6212.6918.0118.2631.6113.80
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.410.983.0540.9439.2114.0411.96
Piramal Finance		2.404.6718.9035.0235.0210.536.19
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.35-13.49-12.37-28.1244.66123.20125.03
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.417.01-5.25-1.0859.9814.5328.11
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.45-3.272.39-2.0041.8438.629.99
IIFL Finance		-0.57-1.76-13.0014.2271.204.9111.91
Capri Global Capital		-5.81-6.86-15.63-15.92-2.58-2.1113.32
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.33-9.05-28.80-23.45-43.20-9.34-3.58
SBFC Finance		-2.504.89-11.10-12.389.930.760.45
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.241.19-17.49-27.21-4.1918.5533.59
Mas Financial Services		-6.64-0.82-1.580.8836.855.210.50

Over the last one year, Aye Finance has declined 7.68% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.34%), Shriram Finance (69.32%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (19.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Aye Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.02%) and Shriram Finance (31.02%).

Aye Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aye Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.93122.61
10113.77125.67
2056.880
5022.750
10011.380
2005.690

Aye Finance Share Holding Pattern

Aye Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:30 PM ISTAye Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 27, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTAye Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months
Feb 16, 2026, 9:39 PM ISTAye Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Feb 16, 2026, 9:33 PM ISTAye Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 7(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Feb 16, 2026, 9:30 PM ISTAye Finance - Intimation Under Regulation 6(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

About Aye Finance

Aye Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65921DL1993PLC283660 and registration number is 283660. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial and Credit leasing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1459.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Govinda Rajulu Chintala
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjaya Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kanika Tandon Bhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Baijal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Misra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Aye Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Aye Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aye Finance is ₹119.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aye Finance?

The Aye Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aye Finance?

The market cap of Aye Finance is ₹2,936.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aye Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aye Finance are ₹122.25 and ₹105.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aye Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aye Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aye Finance is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Aye Finance is ₹105.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aye Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aye Finance has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -7.68% for the past month, -7.68% over 3 months, -7.68% over 1 year, -2.63% across 3 years, and -1.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aye Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aye Finance are 0.00 and 1.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aye Finance News

