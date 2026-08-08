Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shiva Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVA MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shiva Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹65.10 Closed
5.00₹ 3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shiva Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.10₹65.10
₹65.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.52₹76.99
₹65.10
Open Price
₹65.10
Prev. Close
₹62.00
Volume
597

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shiva Mills		4.337.60-0.3513.22-12.31-3.79-8.58
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shiva Mills has declined 12.31% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Shiva Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.8560.69
1059.3360.42
2062.0861.17
5061.6461.21
10058.8861.37
20064.3664.76

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shiva Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shiva Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTShiva Mills - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Three Months Ended 30.6.2026
Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTShiva Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Three Months
Jul 27, 2026, 04:19 PM IST ISTShiva Mills - Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.
Jul 27, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTShiva Mills - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTShiva Mills - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.

Source: Dion Global

About Shiva Mills

Shiva Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ2015PLC022007 and registration number is 022007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S V Alagappan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. A Lalitha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. S K Sundararaman
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. S Palaniswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Sivasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Manikandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Ganeshkumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shiva Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Shiva Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Mills is ₹65.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shiva Mills?

The Shiva Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Mills?

The market cap of Shiva Mills is ₹56.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Mills are ₹65.10 and ₹65.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Mills is ₹76.99 and 52-week low of Shiva Mills is ₹44.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shiva Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shiva Mills has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 7.6% for the past month, -0.35% over 3 months, -12.31% over 1 year, -3.79% across 3 years, and -8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Mills are 16.73 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Mills News

More Shiva Mills News
Market Pulse