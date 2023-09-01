Follow Us

SHIVA MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹72.85 Closed
-0.55-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shiva Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.20₹73.65
₹72.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.65₹149.00
₹72.85
Open Price
₹73.40
Prev. Close
₹73.25
Volume
4,557

Shiva Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.2
  • R274.15
  • R374.65
  • Pivot
    72.7
  • S171.75
  • S271.25
  • S370.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5121.3172.03
  • 10121.9971.63
  • 20120.7571.67
  • 50118.4972.81
  • 100106.3176.07
  • 200115.9782.87

Shiva Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Shiva Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Shiva Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shiva Mills Ltd.

Shiva Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ2015PLC022007 and registration number is 022007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 212.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S V Alagappan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. A Lalitha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. K N V Ramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Palaniswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Sivasamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Marusamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S K Sundararaman
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Shiva Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Shiva Mills Ltd. is ₹62.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shiva Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shiva Mills Ltd. is -5.01 and PB ratio of Shiva Mills Ltd. is 0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shiva Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Mills Ltd. is ₹72.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Mills Ltd. is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Shiva Mills Ltd. is ₹60.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

