What is the share price of Shiva Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Mills is ₹65.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Shiva Mills? The Shiva Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Mills? The market cap of Shiva Mills is ₹56.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Mills are ₹65.10 and ₹65.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Mills is ₹76.99 and 52-week low of Shiva Mills is ₹44.52 as on .

How has the Shiva Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Shiva Mills has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 7.6% for the past month, -0.35% over 3 months, -12.31% over 1 year, -3.79% across 3 years, and -8.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Mills are 16.73 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global