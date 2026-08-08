Here's the live share price of Shiva Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shiva Mills
|4.33
|7.60
|-0.35
|13.22
|-12.31
|-3.79
|-8.58
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shiva Mills has declined 12.31% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Mills has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.85
|60.69
|10
|59.33
|60.42
|20
|62.08
|61.17
|50
|61.64
|61.21
|100
|58.88
|61.37
|200
|64.36
|64.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shiva Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Shiva Mills - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Three Months Ended 30.6.2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Shiva Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter/Three Months
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:19 PM IST IST
|Shiva Mills - Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Shiva Mills - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|Shiva Mills - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting.
Source: Dion Global
Shiva Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ2015PLC022007 and registration number is 022007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Mills is ₹65.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shiva Mills is ₹56.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Mills are ₹65.10 and ₹65.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Mills is ₹76.99 and 52-week low of Shiva Mills is ₹44.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Mills has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 7.6% for the past month, -0.35% over 3 months, -12.31% over 1 year, -3.79% across 3 years, and -8.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Mills are 16.73 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global