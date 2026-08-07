What is the share price of Ganesh Holding? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Holding is ₹114.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Ganesh Holding? The Ganesh Holding is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Holding? The market cap of Ganesh Holding is ₹10.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Holding? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Holding are ₹114.15 and ₹113.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Holding? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Holding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Holding is ₹123.65 and 52-week low of Ganesh Holding is ₹60.20 as on .

How has the Ganesh Holding performed historically in terms of returns? The Ganesh Holding has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 36.46% for the past month, 50.89% over 3 months, 9.76% over 1 year, 62.46% across 3 years, and 54.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Holding? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Holding are 39.12 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global