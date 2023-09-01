Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|27.52
|49.53
|30.84
|19.75
|5.56
|238.23
|238.23
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ganesh Holding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1982PLC028251 and registration number is 028251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹2.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is 37.24 and PB ratio of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹49.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Holding Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹32.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.