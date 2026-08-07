Here's the live share price of Ganesh Holding along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesh Holding
|-3.37
|36.46
|50.89
|23.54
|9.76
|62.46
|54.49
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ganesh Holding has gained 9.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Holding has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.8
|112.82
|10
|100.73
|107.41
|20
|92.09
|100.64
|50
|92.07
|94.2
|100
|89.99
|92.82
|200
|97.7
|93.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ganesh Holding remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Holding - Un-Audited Standalone Result For The Quarter Ended On 30-6-2026 Along With Limited Review Report Issued By A
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Holding - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07-08-2026 At 3.00 P.M. At The Registered Off
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Holding - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 07-08-2026 At 3.00 P.M. At The Registered Office Of
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Holding - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 17, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Ganesh Holding - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Including Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement F
Source: Dion Global
Ganesh Holding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1982PLC028251 and registration number is 028251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Holding is ₹114.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganesh Holding is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganesh Holding is ₹10.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Holding are ₹114.15 and ₹113.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Holding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Holding is ₹123.65 and 52-week low of Ganesh Holding is ₹60.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ganesh Holding has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 36.46% for the past month, 50.89% over 3 months, 9.76% over 1 year, 62.46% across 3 years, and 54.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Holding are 39.12 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global