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Ganesh Holding Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANESH HOLDING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ganesh Holding along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.15 Closed
4.97₹ 5.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ganesh Holding Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.80₹114.15
₹114.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.20₹123.65
₹114.15
Open Price
₹113.80
Prev. Close
₹108.75
Volume
2,788

Source: Dion Global

Ganesh Holding Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesh Holding		-3.3736.4650.8923.549.7662.4654.49
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ganesh Holding has gained 9.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Holding has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Ganesh Holding Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ganesh Holding Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.8112.82
10100.73107.41
2092.09100.64
5092.0794.2
10089.9992.82
20097.793.84

Source: Dion Global

Ganesh Holding Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganesh Holding remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ganesh Holding Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTGanesh Holding - Un-Audited Standalone Result For The Quarter Ended On 30-6-2026 Along With Limited Review Report Issued By A
Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTGanesh Holding - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07-08-2026 At 3.00 P.M. At The Registered Off
Jul 31, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTGanesh Holding - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 07-08-2026 At 3.00 P.M. At The Registered Office Of
Jul 13, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTGanesh Holding - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 17, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTGanesh Holding - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Including Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement F

Source: Dion Global

About Ganesh Holding

Ganesh Holding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1982PLC028251 and registration number is 028251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Lalitha Ranka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Singh
    Director

FAQs on Ganesh Holding Share Price

What is the share price of Ganesh Holding?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Holding is ₹114.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganesh Holding?

The Ganesh Holding is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Holding?

The market cap of Ganesh Holding is ₹10.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Holding?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Holding are ₹114.15 and ₹113.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Holding?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Holding stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Holding is ₹123.65 and 52-week low of Ganesh Holding is ₹60.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ganesh Holding performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganesh Holding has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 36.46% for the past month, 50.89% over 3 months, 9.76% over 1 year, 62.46% across 3 years, and 54.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Holding?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Holding are 39.12 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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