GANESH HOLDING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.72 Closed
4.982.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ganesh Holding Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.36₹49.72
₹49.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.05₹74.00
₹49.72
Open Price
₹49.72
Prev. Close
₹47.36
Volume
3,247

Ganesh Holding Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.51
  • R251.29
  • R352.87
  • Pivot
    48.93
  • S148.15
  • S246.57
  • S345.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.6843.4
  • 1054.5940.51
  • 2058.2738.43
  • 5054.3337.93
  • 10043.2339.39
  • 20040.7840.69

Ganesh Holding Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.5249.5330.8419.755.56238.23238.23
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ganesh Holding Ltd. Share Holdings

Ganesh Holding Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ganesh Holding Ltd.

Ganesh Holding Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1982PLC028251 and registration number is 028251. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Lalitha Ranka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradip Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Ganesh Holding Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Holding Ltd.?

The market cap of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹2.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ganesh Holding Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is 37.24 and PB ratio of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ganesh Holding Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹49.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Holding Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Holding Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹74.00 and 52-week low of Ganesh Holding Ltd. is ₹32.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

