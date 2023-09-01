Follow Us

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. Share Price

DB (INTERNATIONAL) STOCK BROKERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.65 Closed
-2.88-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.10₹30.00
₹28.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.70₹39.25
₹28.65
Open Price
₹29.95
Prev. Close
₹29.50
Volume
70,937

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.73
  • R230.52
  • R331.03
  • Pivot
    29.22
  • S128.43
  • S227.92
  • S327.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.5228.91
  • 1024.8828.72
  • 2025.3728.26
  • 5025.3226.83
  • 10022.825.85
  • 20026.1325.15

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3317.0423.5513.3632.34188.50241.42
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. Share Holdings

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Price movement
    Significant movement in price has been observed in DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited. The Exchange, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market place so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded, had written to the company. DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited has submitted their response.
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:40 AM

About DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1992PLC121278 and registration number is 035349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Narayan Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Brajesh Sadani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Mohan Bahety
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milap Chand Bothra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kumar Rathi
    Director
  • Ms. Shikha Mundra
    Woman Director

FAQs on DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The market cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹100.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is 16.78 and PB ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹28.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

