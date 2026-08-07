Here's the live share price of DB (International) Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DB (International) Stock Brokers
|-3.52
|-22.20
|19.74
|30.08
|25.59
|6.69
|10.57
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DB (International) Stock Brokers has gained 25.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, DB (International) Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.98
|33.72
|10
|33.97
|34.21
|20
|37.29
|34.84
|50
|34.09
|33.81
|100
|30.29
|31.61
|200
|27.7
|30.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DB (International) Stock Brokers saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.17%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|DB (Intl.) Stock - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|DB (Intl.) Stock - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|DB (Intl.) Stock - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 21, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|DB (Intl.) Stock - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Apr 21, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|DB (Intl.) Stock - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On April 21, 2026
Source: Dion Global
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1992PLC121278 and registration number is 035349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹32.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DB (International) Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹113.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DB (International) Stock Brokers are ₹32.48 and ₹31.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB (International) Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹23.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DB (International) Stock Brokers has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -22.2% for the past month, 19.74% over 3 months, 25.59% over 1 year, 6.69% across 3 years, and 10.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers are 36.41 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global