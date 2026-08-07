What is the share price of DB (International) Stock Brokers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹32.39 as on .

What kind of stock is DB (International) Stock Brokers? The DB (International) Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers? The market cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹113.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DB (International) Stock Brokers? Today’s highest and lowest price of DB (International) Stock Brokers are ₹32.48 and ₹31.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DB (International) Stock Brokers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB (International) Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹23.62 as on .

How has the DB (International) Stock Brokers performed historically in terms of returns? The DB (International) Stock Brokers has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -22.2% for the past month, 19.74% over 3 months, 25.59% over 1 year, 6.69% across 3 years, and 10.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers are 36.41 and 1.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global