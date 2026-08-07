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DB (International) Stock Brokers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DB (INTERNATIONAL) STOCK BROKERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of DB (International) Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.39 Closed
0.68₹ 0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DB (International) Stock Brokers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.32₹32.48
₹32.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.62₹48.50
₹32.39
Open Price
₹32.19
Prev. Close
₹32.17
Volume
405

Source: Dion Global

DB (International) Stock Brokers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DB (International) Stock Brokers		-3.52-22.2019.7430.0825.596.6910.57
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DB (International) Stock Brokers has gained 25.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, DB (International) Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

DB (International) Stock Brokers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DB (International) Stock Brokers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.9833.72
1033.9734.21
2037.2934.84
5034.0933.81
10030.2931.61
20027.730.05

Source: Dion Global

DB (International) Stock Brokers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DB (International) Stock Brokers saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.17%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DB (International) Stock Brokers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTDB (Intl.) Stock - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTDB (Intl.) Stock - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 09, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTDB (Intl.) Stock - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 21, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTDB (Intl.) Stock - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Apr 21, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTDB (Intl.) Stock - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On April 21, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About DB (International) Stock Brokers

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1992PLC121278 and registration number is 035349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Narayan Daga
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shikha Mundra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kumar Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Milap Chand Bothra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harak Chand Sogani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chakraworty Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on DB (International) Stock Brokers Share Price

What is the share price of DB (International) Stock Brokers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹32.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DB (International) Stock Brokers?

The DB (International) Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers?

The market cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹113.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DB (International) Stock Brokers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DB (International) Stock Brokers are ₹32.48 and ₹31.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DB (International) Stock Brokers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB (International) Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹48.50 and 52-week low of DB (International) Stock Brokers is ₹23.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DB (International) Stock Brokers performed historically in terms of returns?

The DB (International) Stock Brokers has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -22.2% for the past month, 19.74% over 3 months, 25.59% over 1 year, 6.69% across 3 years, and 10.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers are 36.41 and 1.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

DB (International) Stock Brokers News

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