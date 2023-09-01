Name
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1992PLC121278 and registration number is 035349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹100.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is 16.78 and PB ratio of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹28.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd. is ₹20.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.