What is the share price of RSC International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSC International is ₹53.87 as on .

What kind of stock is RSC International? The RSC International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RSC International? The market cap of RSC International is ₹30.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RSC International? Today’s highest and lowest price of RSC International are ₹53.87 and ₹53.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSC International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSC International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSC International is ₹65.75 and 52-week low of RSC International is ₹22.42 as on .

How has the RSC International performed historically in terms of returns? The RSC International has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 60.28% for the past month, 81.75% over 3 months, 9.14% over 1 year, 153.42% across 3 years, and 70.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RSC International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSC International are -98.12 and -233.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global