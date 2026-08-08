Here's the live share price of RSC International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RSC International
|10.25
|60.28
|81.75
|-12.09
|9.14
|153.42
|70.86
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RSC International has gained 9.14% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, RSC International has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.93
|49.88
|10
|45.69
|47.65
|20
|41.73
|43.83
|50
|33.09
|37.62
|100
|29.96
|36.41
|200
|42.41
|37.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RSC International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|RSC International - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|RSC International - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting For The Financial Year 2026-27
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:15 AM IST IST
|RSC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|RSC International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|RSC International - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising And Other Connected Matters.
Source: Dion Global
RSC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1993PLC007136 and registration number is 007136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSC International is ₹53.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RSC International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RSC International is ₹30.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RSC International are ₹53.87 and ₹53.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSC International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSC International is ₹65.75 and 52-week low of RSC International is ₹22.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RSC International has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 60.28% for the past month, 81.75% over 3 months, 9.14% over 1 year, 153.42% across 3 years, and 70.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSC International are -98.12 and -233.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global