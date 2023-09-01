Follow Us

RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.37 Closed
-4.8-0.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RSC International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.37₹3.54
₹3.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.15₹8.00
₹3.37
Open Price
₹3.54
Prev. Close
₹3.54
Volume
200

RSC International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.48
  • R23.6
  • R33.65
  • Pivot
    3.43
  • S13.31
  • S23.26
  • S33.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.813.38
  • 105.963.39
  • 206.093.55
  • 506.683.96
  • 1006.84.49
  • 2005.454.88

RSC International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.80-7.92-27.53-36.17-48.55-21.63-26.26
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

RSC International Ltd. Share Holdings

RSC International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About RSC International Ltd.

RSC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1993PLC007136 and registration number is 007136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gyan Chand Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Gyanchand Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Alka Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on RSC International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RSC International Ltd.?

The market cap of RSC International Ltd. is ₹1.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RSC International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RSC International Ltd. is -30.36 and PB ratio of RSC International Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RSC International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSC International Ltd. is ₹3.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSC International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSC International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSC International Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of RSC International Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

