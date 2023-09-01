Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.80
|-7.92
|-27.53
|-36.17
|-48.55
|-21.63
|-26.26
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
RSC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1993PLC007136 and registration number is 007136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RSC International Ltd. is ₹1.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RSC International Ltd. is -30.36 and PB ratio of RSC International Ltd. is 4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSC International Ltd. is ₹3.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSC International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSC International Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of RSC International Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.