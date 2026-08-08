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RSC International Share Price

NSE
BSE

RSC INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of RSC International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.87 Closed
1.99₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RSC International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.00₹53.87
₹53.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.42₹65.75
₹53.87
Open Price
₹53.00
Prev. Close
₹52.82
Volume
5,200

Source: Dion Global

RSC International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RSC International		10.2560.2881.75-12.099.14153.4270.86
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RSC International has gained 9.14% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, RSC International has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

RSC International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RSC International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.9349.88
1045.6947.65
2041.7343.83
5033.0937.62
10029.9636.41
20042.4137.97

Source: Dion Global

RSC International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RSC International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RSC International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTRSC International - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 22, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTRSC International - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting For The Financial Year 2026-27
Jul 17, 2026, 04:15 AM IST ISTRSC International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 17, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTRSC International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTRSC International - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising And Other Connected Matters.

Source: Dion Global

About RSC International

RSC International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17124RJ1993PLC007136 and registration number is 007136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramji Das Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ronak Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shruti Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Ms. Vasantiben Menat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RSC International Share Price

What is the share price of RSC International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RSC International is ₹53.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RSC International?

The RSC International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RSC International?

The market cap of RSC International is ₹30.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RSC International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RSC International are ₹53.87 and ₹53.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RSC International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RSC International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RSC International is ₹65.75 and 52-week low of RSC International is ₹22.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RSC International performed historically in terms of returns?

The RSC International has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 60.28% for the past month, 81.75% over 3 months, 9.14% over 1 year, 153.42% across 3 years, and 70.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RSC International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RSC International are -98.12 and -233.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RSC International News

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