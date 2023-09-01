What is the Market Cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.? The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹9.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is -59.87 and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is -55.9 as on .

What is the share price of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹32.60 as on .