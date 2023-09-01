Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.75
|-11.17
|-14.21
|24.76
|3.66
|0.31
|-12.25
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1936PLC002497 and registration number is 002497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹9.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is -59.87 and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is -55.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹32.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹43.16 and 52-week low of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹21.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.