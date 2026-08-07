Here's the live share price of Amalgamated Electricity Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amalgamated Electricity Company
|0.37
|64.28
|187.82
|134.38
|84.12
|59.31
|46.46
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amalgamated Electricity Company has gained 84.12% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Amalgamated Electricity Company has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|143.82
|141.91
|10
|132.27
|132.96
|20
|112.78
|120.24
|50
|97.91
|100.93
|100
|75.55
|87.83
|200
|79.08
|79.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amalgamated Electricity Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 23.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 16.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Amalgamated Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:43 AM IST IST
|Amalgamated Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:37 AM IST IST
|Amalgamated Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Amalgamated Elec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Amalgamated Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1936PLC002497 and registration number is 002497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹145.55 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Amalgamated Electricity Company is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹40.41 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amalgamated Electricity Company are ₹145.55 and ₹145.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amalgamated Electricity Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹147.91 and 52-week low of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹38.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Amalgamated Electricity Company has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, 64.28% for the past month, 187.82% over 3 months, 84.12% over 1 year, 59.31% across 3 years, and 46.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company are -120.69 and -55.53 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global