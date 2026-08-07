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Amalgamated Electricity Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMALGAMATED ELECTRICITY COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Amalgamated Electricity Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.55 Closed
-0.99₹ -1.45
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amalgamated Electricity Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.55₹145.55
₹145.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.90₹147.91
₹145.55
Open Price
₹145.55
Prev. Close
₹147.00
Volume
1,747

Source: Dion Global

Amalgamated Electricity Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amalgamated Electricity Company		0.3764.28187.82134.3884.1259.3146.46
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amalgamated Electricity Company has gained 84.12% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Amalgamated Electricity Company has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Amalgamated Electricity Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amalgamated Electricity Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5143.82141.91
10132.27132.96
20112.78120.24
5097.91100.93
10075.5587.83
20079.0879.76

Source: Dion Global

Amalgamated Electricity Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amalgamated Electricity Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 23.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 16.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amalgamated Electricity Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTAmalgamated Elec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 18, 2026, 04:43 AM IST ISTAmalgamated Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 18, 2026, 04:37 AM IST ISTAmalgamated Elec. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTAmalgamated Elec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTAmalgamated Elec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Amalgamated Electricity Company

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1936PLC002497 and registration number is 002497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satyen Dalal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devanshu Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Ravindra Nath Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashith Kampani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnaprasad Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aradhana Kurup
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hinal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amalgamated Electricity Company Share Price

What is the share price of Amalgamated Electricity Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹145.55 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amalgamated Electricity Company?

The Amalgamated Electricity Company is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company?

The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹40.41 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amalgamated Electricity Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amalgamated Electricity Company are ₹145.55 and ₹145.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amalgamated Electricity Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amalgamated Electricity Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹147.91 and 52-week low of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹38.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Amalgamated Electricity Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amalgamated Electricity Company has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, 64.28% for the past month, 187.82% over 3 months, 84.12% over 1 year, 59.31% across 3 years, and 46.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company are -120.69 and -55.53 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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