What is the share price of Amalgamated Electricity Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹145.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Amalgamated Electricity Company? The Amalgamated Electricity Company is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company? The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹40.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amalgamated Electricity Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amalgamated Electricity Company are ₹145.55 and ₹145.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amalgamated Electricity Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amalgamated Electricity Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹147.91 and 52-week low of Amalgamated Electricity Company is ₹38.90 as on .

How has the Amalgamated Electricity Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Amalgamated Electricity Company has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, 64.28% for the past month, 187.82% over 3 months, 84.12% over 1 year, 59.31% across 3 years, and 46.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company are -120.69 and -55.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global