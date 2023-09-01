Follow Us

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. Share Price

AMALGAMATED ELECTRICITY COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.60 Closed
4.891.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.53₹32.63
₹32.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.85₹43.16
₹32.60
Open Price
₹29.55
Prev. Close
₹31.08
Volume
1,225

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.64
  • R234.69
  • R336.74
  • Pivot
    31.59
  • S130.54
  • S228.49
  • S327.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.0531.24
  • 1025.1832.23
  • 2026.2333.3
  • 5028.6633.79
  • 10035.532.86
  • 20027.5731.23

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.75-11.17-14.2124.763.660.31-12.25
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.

Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1936 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100MH1936PLC002497 and registration number is 002497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Velhal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milan Dalal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devanshu Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V M Satyan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bijal Shroff
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹9.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is -59.87 and PB ratio of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is -55.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹32.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹43.16 and 52-week low of Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd. is ₹21.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

