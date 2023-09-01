Follow Us

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. Share Price

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹726.95 Closed
1.369.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹707.10₹750.00
₹726.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.00₹750.55
₹726.95
Open Price
₹732.00
Prev. Close
₹717.20
Volume
72,570

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1750.93
  • R2771.92
  • R3793.83
  • Pivot
    729.02
  • S1708.03
  • S2686.12
  • S3665.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.92698.92
  • 10284.03678.26
  • 20278.02644.13
  • 50285.9580.15
  • 100305.9518
  • 200272.03449.93

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7223.8061.52105.28146.602,755.011,802.09
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC093130 and registration number is 093130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 653.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shirish M Anjaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag J Dalal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh S Anjaria
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jitesh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Viren Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Archana Phadke
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Maganlal Doshi
    Director

FAQs on Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is ₹922.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is 21.52 and PB ratio of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is 8.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is ₹726.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is ₹750.55 and 52-week low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is ₹254.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

