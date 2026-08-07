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Dynacons Systems & Solutions Share Price

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BSE

DYNACONS SYSTEMS & SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dynacons Systems & Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,220.00 Closed
-1.59₹ -19.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dynacons Systems & Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,216.45₹1,265.00
₹1,220.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹781.50₹1,925.65
₹1,220.00
Open Price
₹1,235.20
Prev. Close
₹1,239.65
Volume
2,020

Source: Dion Global

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dynacons Systems & Solutions		-1.05-7.99-10.4828.1423.9529.0953.87
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dynacons Systems & Solutions has gained 23.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynacons Systems & Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,225.461,236.73
101,217.831,233.51
201,241.381,247.91
501,357.661,274.75
1001,216.591,230.18
2001,079.961,156.94

Source: Dion Global

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dynacons Systems & Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding rose to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dynacons Systems & Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTDynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTDynacons Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTDynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 08, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTDynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jun 06, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTDynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Dynacons Systems & Solutions

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC093130 and registration number is 093130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1422.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shirish M Anjaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parag J Dalal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh S Anjaria
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijay M Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok B Rajagiri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana V Phadke
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Dynacons Systems & Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Dynacons Systems & Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹1,220.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dynacons Systems & Solutions?

The Dynacons Systems & Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions?

The market cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹1,553.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dynacons Systems & Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynacons Systems & Solutions are ₹1,265.00 and ₹1,216.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynacons Systems & Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹1,925.65 and 52-week low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹781.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dynacons Systems & Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dynacons Systems & Solutions has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -7.99% for the past month, -10.48% over 3 months, 23.95% over 1 year, 29.09% across 3 years, and 53.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dynacons Systems & Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynacons Systems & Solutions are 18.35 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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