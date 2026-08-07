Here's the live share price of Dynacons Systems & Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dynacons Systems & Solutions
|-1.05
|-7.99
|-10.48
|28.14
|23.95
|29.09
|53.87
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dynacons Systems & Solutions has gained 23.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Dynacons Systems & Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,225.46
|1,236.73
|10
|1,217.83
|1,233.51
|20
|1,241.38
|1,247.91
|50
|1,357.66
|1,274.75
|100
|1,216.59
|1,230.18
|200
|1,079.96
|1,156.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dynacons Systems & Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding rose to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Dynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Dynacons Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Dynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 08, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Dynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jun 06, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Dynacons Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1995PLC093130 and registration number is 093130. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1422.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹1,220.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynacons Systems & Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹1,553.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dynacons Systems & Solutions are ₹1,265.00 and ₹1,216.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dynacons Systems & Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹1,925.65 and 52-week low of Dynacons Systems & Solutions is ₹781.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dynacons Systems & Solutions has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, -7.99% for the past month, -10.48% over 3 months, 23.95% over 1 year, 29.09% across 3 years, and 53.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dynacons Systems & Solutions are 18.35 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global