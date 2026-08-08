What is the share price of Source Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Industries (India) is ₹33.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Source Industries (India)? The Source Industries (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Source Industries (India)? The market cap of Source Industries (India) is ₹37.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Source Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Source Industries (India) are ₹33.27 and ₹33.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Source Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Industries (India) is ₹33.27 and 52-week low of Source Industries (India) is ₹4.18 as on .

How has the Source Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Source Industries (India) has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 43.59% for the past month, 154.16% over 3 months, 695.93% over 1 year, 126.85% across 3 years, and 72.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Source Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Source Industries (India) are 313.87 and 8.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global