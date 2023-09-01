Follow Us

Source Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

SOURCE INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Source Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.85₹2.85
₹2.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.57₹3.19
₹2.85
Open Price
₹2.85
Prev. Close
₹2.85
Volume
0

Source Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.85
  • R22.85
  • R32.85
  • Pivot
    2.85
  • S12.85
  • S22.85
  • S32.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.872.82
  • 102.712.79
  • 202.572.76
  • 502.072.56
  • 1001.292.2
  • 2001.252.5

Source Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
003.64-1.38-1.72738.24147.83
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87

Source Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Source Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Source Industries (India) Ltd.

Source Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1984PLC004777 and registration number is 004777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhakar Navath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaya Mahadev Yerramsetti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Y Mallikharjuna Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi Nekkanti Satyasri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Source Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Source Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3.25 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Source Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is -45.24 and PB ratio of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Source Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Source Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3.19 and 52-week low of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.

