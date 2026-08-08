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Source Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOURCE INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Source Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.27 Closed
1.99₹ 0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Source Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.27₹33.27
₹33.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.18₹33.27
₹33.27
Open Price
₹33.27
Prev. Close
₹32.62
Volume
417

Source: Dion Global

Source Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Sangam (India)		0.7811.0916.2826.1164.2823.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3117.6438.0488.4496.7840.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0123.2650.6839.0516.077.642.20
RSWM		-3.054.5121.4124.5834.821.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.10-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.20-5.71-1.557.70-13.48-3.612.10
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-5.0610.6912.15-4.3617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-10.068.7515.3626.23-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.32-2.1514.10-1.8830.7117.43
APM Industries		5.227.0523.9639.9648.71-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.273.89-0.04-21.00-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-5.4510.71-0.98-7.12-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-2.003.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-15.07-12.35-2.37-24.02-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-18.1815.60-2.1043.1027.77
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-6.09-4.64-35.09-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.4927.414.88-7.354.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6910.390.96-5.59-19.34-6.573.99
Uniroyal Industries		-8.362.90-2.502.36-0.0511.819.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Source Industries (India) has gained 695.93% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Source Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Source Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Source Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.531.2
1029.0830
2026.4927.59
5019.6721.65
10012.2515.84
2007.5710.73

Source: Dion Global

Source Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Source Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Source Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTSource Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 05:17 AM IST ISTSource Industries - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 20, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTSource Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results
Apr 15, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTSource Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 30, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTSource Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Source Industries (India)

Source Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1984PLC004777 and registration number is 004777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Reddy Posireddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naraharisetty Mohan Krishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Swathi Ram Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raja Suman Karingula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raju Koyyala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Srinivasan Kodakalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Source Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Source Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Industries (India) is ₹33.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Source Industries (India)?

The Source Industries (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Source Industries (India)?

The market cap of Source Industries (India) is ₹37.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Source Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Source Industries (India) are ₹33.27 and ₹33.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Source Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Industries (India) is ₹33.27 and 52-week low of Source Industries (India) is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Source Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Source Industries (India) has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 43.59% for the past month, 154.16% over 3 months, 695.93% over 1 year, 126.85% across 3 years, and 72.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Source Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Source Industries (India) are 313.87 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Source Industries (India) News

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