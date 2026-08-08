Here's the live share price of Source Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.09
|16.28
|26.11
|64.28
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|17.64
|38.04
|88.44
|96.78
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|23.26
|50.68
|39.05
|16.07
|7.64
|2.20
|RSWM
|-3.05
|4.51
|21.41
|24.58
|34.82
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.10
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.20
|-5.71
|-1.55
|7.70
|-13.48
|-3.61
|2.10
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-5.06
|10.69
|12.15
|-4.36
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-10.06
|8.75
|15.36
|26.23
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.32
|-2.15
|14.10
|-1.88
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|7.05
|23.96
|39.96
|48.71
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.27
|3.89
|-0.04
|-21.00
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-5.45
|10.71
|-0.98
|-7.12
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2.00
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-15.07
|-12.35
|-2.37
|-24.02
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-18.18
|15.60
|-2.10
|43.10
|27.77
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-6.09
|-4.64
|-35.09
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.49
|27.41
|4.88
|-7.35
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|10.39
|0.96
|-5.59
|-19.34
|-6.57
|3.99
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|2.90
|-2.50
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Source Industries (India) has gained 695.93% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (64.28%), Sportking India (96.78%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (16.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Source Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.5
|31.2
|10
|29.08
|30
|20
|26.49
|27.59
|50
|19.67
|21.65
|100
|12.25
|15.84
|200
|7.57
|10.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Source Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Source Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 05:17 AM IST IST
|Source Industries - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Source Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results
|Apr 15, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Source Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 30, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Source Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Source Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1984PLC004777 and registration number is 004777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Industries (India) is ₹33.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Source Industries (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Source Industries (India) is ₹37.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Source Industries (India) are ₹33.27 and ₹33.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Industries (India) is ₹33.27 and 52-week low of Source Industries (India) is ₹4.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Source Industries (India) has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 43.59% for the past month, 154.16% over 3 months, 695.93% over 1 year, 126.85% across 3 years, and 72.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Source Industries (India) are 313.87 and 8.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global