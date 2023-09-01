Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|3.64
|-1.38
|-1.72
|738.24
|147.83
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Source Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TG1984PLC004777 and registration number is 004777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3.25 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is -45.24 and PB ratio of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹3.19 and 52-week low of Source Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹2.57 as on Aug 28, 2023.