Asgard Alcobev Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASGARD ALCOBEV

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Asgard Alcobev along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.35 Closed
-3.00₹ -1.34
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Asgard Alcobev Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹43.75
₹43.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹90.27
₹43.35
Open Price
₹41.50
Prev. Close
₹44.69
Volume
1,24,683

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Asgard Alcobev has gained 40.28% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.39%.

Asgard Alcobev’s current P/E of 274.89x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Asgard Alcobev Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asgard Alcobev		-5.02-15.94-17.40-17.91-48.8742.7940.28
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.491.76-28.50-30.46-36.5426.5218.72
JK Paper		2.195.67-6.77-11.3120.84-3.9916.56
KS Smart Technologies		-7.0832.30215.07247.30363.80115.8958.69
West Coast Paper Mills		-1.951.50-2.75-20.55-0.28-5.959.47
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.6415.3911.33-0.89-6.540.819.81
Andhra Paper		-1.852.24-0.37-15.29-10.46-7.995.03
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-2.03-0.26-5.00-18.633.66-14.54-2.03
Pudumjee Paper Products		-3.66-2.36-20.49-39.34-19.3625.6524.15
N R Agarwal Industries		0.250.16-7.569.1391.8224.9310.43
Kuantum Papers		-4.01-3.67-10.55-24.00-20.35-12.524.22
Satia Industries		-1.655.32-6.37-23.75-5.49-18.88-6.11
Emami Paper Mills		-5.80-3.06-9.07-21.90-12.91-12.00-4.32
Shree Rama Newsprint		-5.476.9811.028.8010.0837.3414.60
Subam Papers		4.270.28-13.3948.6879.696.583.90
Pakka		0.47-0.35-21.46-41.40-53.44-3.831.33
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.74-10.22-21.37-35.63-17.16-22.76-8.55
Genus Paper & Boards		-0.087.91-10.33-32.11-23.21-6.708.04
Ruchira Papers		2.30-8.73-11.86-30.60-7.47-0.4010.14
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		-3.3811.554.4011.0934.5212.098.88

Over the last one year, Asgard Alcobev has declined 48.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.54%), JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Asgard Alcobev has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.72%) and JK Paper (16.56%).

Asgard Alcobev Financials

Asgard Alcobev Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.9346
1049.4647.75
2050.7649.26
5051.3550.31
10049.1951.74
20058.3353.98

Asgard Alcobev Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asgard Alcobev remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Asgard Alcobev Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 12:47 AM ISTAsgard Alcobev - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 19, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTAsgard Alcobev - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 18, 2026, 2:49 AM ISTAsgard Alcobev - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 18, 2026, 2:47 AM ISTAsgard Alcobev - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 18, 2026, 2:37 AM ISTAsgard Alcobev - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment

About Asgard Alcobev

Asgard Alcobev Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC033082 and registration number is 033082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Karbhari Pandurang Dhatrak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Karbhari Dhatrak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kacharu Rakh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jayshree Karbhari Dhatrak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Satish Chiplunkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asgard Alcobev Share Price

What is the share price of Asgard Alcobev?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asgard Alcobev is ₹43.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asgard Alcobev?

The Asgard Alcobev is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asgard Alcobev?

The market cap of Asgard Alcobev is ₹519.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asgard Alcobev?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asgard Alcobev are ₹43.75 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asgard Alcobev?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asgard Alcobev stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asgard Alcobev is ₹90.27 and 52-week low of Asgard Alcobev is ₹38.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Asgard Alcobev performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asgard Alcobev has shown returns of -3.0% over the past day, -22.99% for the past month, -17.59% over 3 months, -48.39% over 1 year, 42.79% across 3 years, and 40.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asgard Alcobev?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asgard Alcobev are 274.89 and 31.48 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Asgard Alcobev News

