Here's the live share price of Gogia Capital Growth along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gogia Capital Growth has gained 14.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.89%.
Gogia Capital Growth’s current P/E of -16.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gogia Capital Growth
|0
|0
|-12.28
|-8.68
|-25.89
|26.36
|14.87
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Gogia Capital Growth has declined 25.89% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Gogia Capital Growth has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80
|79.95
|10
|80
|79.73
|20
|78.51
|80.4
|50
|86.01
|83.45
|100
|85.1
|85.69
|200
|86.3
|87.14
In the latest quarter, Gogia Capital Growth remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
|Gogia Capital Growth - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval And Consideration Of Quarterly Financial Results
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Gogia Capital Growth - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval And Consideration Of Quarterly Fi
|Feb 10, 2026, 4:38 AM IST
|Gogia Capital Growth - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
|Gogia Capital Growth - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along With The
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
|Gogia Capital Growth - Outcome And Proceeding Of EGM Held Today I.E. On 06/02/2026, Via VC/OAVM
Gogia Capital Growth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059674 and registration number is 059674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gogia Capital Growth is ₹80.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Gogia Capital Growth is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gogia Capital Growth is ₹50.57 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gogia Capital Growth are ₹80.00 and ₹80.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gogia Capital Growth stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gogia Capital Growth is ₹107.95 and 52-week low of Gogia Capital Growth is ₹65.46 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Gogia Capital Growth has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -12.28% over 3 months, -25.89% over 1 year, 26.36% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gogia Capital Growth are -16.70 and 1.85 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.