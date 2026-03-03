Facebook Pixel Code
Gogia Capital Growth Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOGIA CAPITAL GROWTH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Gogia Capital Growth along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gogia Capital Growth Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹80.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.46₹107.95
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹80.00
Volume
395

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gogia Capital Growth has gained 14.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.89%.

Gogia Capital Growth’s current P/E of -16.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gogia Capital Growth Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gogia Capital Growth		00-12.28-8.68-25.8926.3614.87
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Gogia Capital Growth has declined 25.89% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Gogia Capital Growth has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Gogia Capital Growth Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gogia Capital Growth Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58079.95
108079.73
2078.5180.4
5086.0183.45
10085.185.69
20086.387.14

Gogia Capital Growth Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gogia Capital Growth remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gogia Capital Growth Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 10:30 PM ISTGogia Capital Growth - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval And Consideration Of Quarterly Financial Results
Feb 13, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTGogia Capital Growth - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval And Consideration Of Quarterly Fi
Feb 10, 2026, 4:38 AM ISTGogia Capital Growth - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 06, 2026, 11:02 PM ISTGogia Capital Growth - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along With The
Feb 06, 2026, 10:07 PM ISTGogia Capital Growth - Outcome And Proceeding Of EGM Held Today I.E. On 06/02/2026, Via VC/OAVM

About Gogia Capital Growth

Gogia Capital Growth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC059674 and registration number is 059674. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Gogia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Saxena
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Simarjeet Singh Baweja
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aanal Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajat Raja Kothar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gogia Capital Growth Share Price

What is the share price of Gogia Capital Growth?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gogia Capital Growth is ₹80.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gogia Capital Growth?

The Gogia Capital Growth is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gogia Capital Growth?

The market cap of Gogia Capital Growth is ₹50.57 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gogia Capital Growth?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gogia Capital Growth are ₹80.00 and ₹80.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gogia Capital Growth?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gogia Capital Growth stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gogia Capital Growth is ₹107.95 and 52-week low of Gogia Capital Growth is ₹65.46 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Gogia Capital Growth performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gogia Capital Growth has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -12.28% over 3 months, -25.89% over 1 year, 26.36% across 3 years, and 14.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gogia Capital Growth?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gogia Capital Growth are -16.70 and 1.85 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gogia Capital Growth News

