Here's the live share price of Duke Offshore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Duke Offshore
|10.33
|56.80
|147.39
|177.68
|164.29
|76.28
|27.62
|Deep Industries
|6.89
|43.40
|37.20
|56.45
|19.58
|38.44
|63.47
|Asian Energy Services
|1.98
|23.24
|37.72
|54.86
|19.83
|47.60
|24.88
|Oil Country Tubular
|8.83
|5.56
|3.05
|22.33
|-33.42
|41.69
|52.65
|DHP India
|-0.50
|-1.99
|-0.48
|4.65
|-23.10
|-14.27
|-2.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Duke Offshore has gained 164.29% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Asian Energy Services (19.83%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Duke Offshore has underperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Asian Energy Services (24.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.5
|39.03
|10
|35.75
|37.29
|20
|32.57
|34.24
|50
|24.91
|28.5
|100
|22.82
|24.51
|200
|19.52
|21.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Duke Offshore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Duke Offshore - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Duke Offshore - Letter of Offer
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Duke Offshore - Board Meeting Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Duke Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Duke Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Duke Offshore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1985PLC038300 and registration number is 038300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Equipment & Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duke Offshore is ₹42.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duke Offshore is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Duke Offshore is ₹41.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Duke Offshore are ₹42.18 and ₹42.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duke Offshore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duke Offshore is ₹41.36 and 52-week low of Duke Offshore is ₹13.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duke Offshore has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 56.8% for the past month, 147.39% over 3 months, 164.29% over 1 year, 76.28% across 3 years, and 27.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duke Offshore are -71.13 and 10.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global