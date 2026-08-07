What is the share price of Duke Offshore? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duke Offshore is ₹42.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Duke Offshore? The Duke Offshore is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duke Offshore? The market cap of Duke Offshore is ₹41.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Duke Offshore? Today’s highest and lowest price of Duke Offshore are ₹42.18 and ₹42.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duke Offshore? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duke Offshore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duke Offshore is ₹41.36 and 52-week low of Duke Offshore is ₹13.12 as on .

How has the Duke Offshore performed historically in terms of returns? The Duke Offshore has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 56.8% for the past month, 147.39% over 3 months, 164.29% over 1 year, 76.28% across 3 years, and 27.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duke Offshore? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duke Offshore are -71.13 and 10.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global