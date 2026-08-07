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Duke Offshore Share Price

NSE
BSE

DUKE OFFSHORE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum

Here's the live share price of Duke Offshore along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.18 Closed
1.98₹ 0.82
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Duke Offshore Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.18₹42.18
₹42.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.12₹41.36
₹42.18
Open Price
₹42.18
Prev. Close
₹41.36
Volume
6,031

Source: Dion Global

Duke Offshore Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Duke Offshore		10.3356.80147.39177.68164.2976.2827.62
Deep Industries		6.8943.4037.2056.4519.5838.4463.47
Asian Energy Services		1.9823.2437.7254.8619.8347.6024.88
Oil Country Tubular		8.835.563.0522.33-33.4241.6952.65
DHP India		-0.50-1.99-0.484.65-23.10-14.27-2.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Duke Offshore has gained 164.29% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Asian Energy Services (19.83%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Duke Offshore has underperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Asian Energy Services (24.88%).

Duke Offshore Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Duke Offshore Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.539.03
1035.7537.29
2032.5734.24
5024.9128.5
10022.8224.51
20019.5221.5

Source: Dion Global

Duke Offshore Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Duke Offshore remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Duke Offshore Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTDuke Offshore - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 29, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTDuke Offshore - Letter of Offer
Jul 28, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTDuke Offshore - Board Meeting Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTDuke Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 28, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTDuke Offshore - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Duke Offshore

Duke Offshore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1985PLC038300 and registration number is 038300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Equipment & Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avik George Duke
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranay Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Revati Ganesh Pambala
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ameet Avinash Kimbahune
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Duke Offshore Share Price

What is the share price of Duke Offshore?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duke Offshore is ₹42.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Duke Offshore?

The Duke Offshore is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duke Offshore?

The market cap of Duke Offshore is ₹41.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Duke Offshore?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Duke Offshore are ₹42.18 and ₹42.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duke Offshore?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duke Offshore stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duke Offshore is ₹41.36 and 52-week low of Duke Offshore is ₹13.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Duke Offshore performed historically in terms of returns?

The Duke Offshore has shown returns of 1.98% over the past day, 56.8% for the past month, 147.39% over 3 months, 164.29% over 1 year, 76.28% across 3 years, and 27.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duke Offshore?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duke Offshore are -71.13 and 10.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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