DUKE OFFSHORE LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.42 Closed
-4.97-0.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Duke Offshore Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.42₹8.86
₹8.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.96₹14.00
₹8.42
Open Price
₹8.86
Prev. Close
₹8.86
Volume
1,979

Duke Offshore Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.71
  • R29.01
  • R39.15
  • Pivot
    8.57
  • S18.27
  • S28.13
  • S37.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.248.56
  • 109.528.42
  • 209.758.22
  • 5010.27.81
  • 1009.717.69
  • 20010.198.07

Duke Offshore Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.45-5.1828.1610.94-11.83-8.97-62.41
3.952.8018.2617.4234.81128.922.60
4.210.8715.1317.4733.4588.82-1.27
-3.70-0.696.985.5241.44188.5028.70
6.12-26.47-9.3220.541.96113.3311.12
19.2133.1483.7790.25130.86688.52309.13
4.0817.6041.36164.2484.1947.5633.76
-1.30-7.6831.9324.8042.15212.0240.78
16.8927.9644.3140.8356.90112.6525.31
10.4316.8422.8718.59-12.5081.58-57.69
6.3612.8927.1536.15-27.9712.86-50.23
1.33-1.6120.7323.79-6.8374.34-56.00
1.98-0.86-2.46-4.01-10.266.27-29.26
27.6247.7147.7147.7147.7147.71192.18

Duke Offshore Ltd. Share Holdings

Duke Offshore Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Duke Offshore Ltd.

Duke Offshore Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1985PLC038300 and registration number is 038300. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avik Duke
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipul Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranay Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sujay N Kantawala
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Revati Ganesh Pambala
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Duke Offshore Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Duke Offshore Ltd.?

The market cap of Duke Offshore Ltd. is ₹8.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Duke Offshore Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Duke Offshore Ltd. is -15.48 and PB ratio of Duke Offshore Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Duke Offshore Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duke Offshore Ltd. is ₹8.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duke Offshore Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duke Offshore Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duke Offshore Ltd. is ₹14.00 and 52-week low of Duke Offshore Ltd. is ₹5.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

