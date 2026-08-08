Here's the live share price of Yash Highvoltage along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yash Highvoltage
|3.65
|7.93
|35.80
|114.72
|85.76
|48.82
|26.94
|Atlanta Electricals
|4.10
|-3.19
|-1.04
|82.67
|94.58
|24.84
|14.24
|Shilchar Technologies
|0.37
|6.74
|4.69
|12.65
|-10.73
|77.54
|127.06
|Ujaas Energy
|63.80
|105.33
|63.29
|34.67
|131.04
|822.90
|258.69
|Bharat Bijlee
|-6.97
|-13.35
|-16.54
|-10.32
|-17.30
|8.05
|25.91
|Marsons
|-5.45
|-7.47
|-39.05
|-26.23
|-45.51
|146.94
|61.95
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.62
|-8.21
|-19.76
|-0.52
|-48.21
|-19.69
|-12.33
|Star Delta Transformers
|3.73
|-0.62
|3.70
|27.22
|-4.36
|25.07
|45.36
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|3.37
|13.61
|-10.53
|19.24
|19.24
|6.04
|3.58
|RTS Power Corporation
|3.24
|0.83
|-28.05
|-19.52
|-32.04
|-13.69
|11.35
|Alfa Transformers
|16.55
|10.75
|-10.96
|7.02
|-29.16
|1.85
|34.03
|Tarapur Transformers
|-18.63
|-24.71
|-44.21
|-55.00
|-50.13
|43.17
|19.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yash Highvoltage has gained 85.76% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Highvoltage has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|924.7
|957.72
|10
|918.21
|943.26
|20
|934.23
|926.81
|50
|845.3
|859.31
|100
|710.5
|758.85
|200
|583.76
|633.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yash Highvoltage saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.24%, while DII stake decreased to 9.50%, FII holding rose to 0.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|61,000
|1.9
|5.35
|42,750
|1.21
|3.75
|22,250
|1.71
|1.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Yash Highvoltage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Yash Highvoltage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Yash Highvoltage - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Yash Highvoltage Limited Held On Monday, 3Rd August,
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Yash Highvoltage - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of The SEBI (Listin
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Yash Highvoltage - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Yash Highvoltage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40109GJ2002PLC040833 and registration number is 040833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Highvoltage is ₹960.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Highvoltage is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yash Highvoltage is ₹2,746.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Highvoltage are ₹986.00 and ₹945.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Highvoltage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Highvoltage is ₹1,025.00 and 52-week low of Yash Highvoltage is ₹366.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Highvoltage has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, 35.8% over 3 months, 85.76% over 1 year, 48.82% across 3 years, and 26.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Highvoltage are 73.55 and 14.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global