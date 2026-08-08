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Yash Highvoltage Share Price

NSE
BSE

YASH HIGHVOLTAGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Yash Highvoltage along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹960.00 Closed
-2.34₹ -23.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yash Highvoltage Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹945.20₹986.00
₹960.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹366.00₹1,025.00
₹960.00
Open Price
₹986.00
Prev. Close
₹983.00
Volume
39,750

Source: Dion Global

Yash Highvoltage Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yash Highvoltage		3.657.9335.80114.7285.7648.8226.94
Atlanta Electricals		4.10-3.19-1.0482.6794.5824.8414.24
Shilchar Technologies		0.376.744.6912.65-10.7377.54127.06
Ujaas Energy		63.80105.3363.2934.67131.04822.90258.69
Bharat Bijlee		-6.97-13.35-16.54-10.32-17.308.0525.91
Marsons		-5.45-7.47-39.05-26.23-45.51146.9461.95
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.62-8.21-19.76-0.52-48.21-19.69-12.33
Star Delta Transformers		3.73-0.623.7027.22-4.3625.0745.36
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		3.3713.61-10.5319.2419.246.043.58
RTS Power Corporation		3.240.83-28.05-19.52-32.04-13.6911.35
Alfa Transformers		16.5510.75-10.967.02-29.161.8534.03
Tarapur Transformers		-18.63-24.71-44.21-55.00-50.1343.1719.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yash Highvoltage has gained 85.76% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (94.58%), Shilchar Technologies (-10.73%), Ujaas Energy (131.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Highvoltage has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (14.24%) and Shilchar Technologies (127.06%).

Yash Highvoltage Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yash Highvoltage Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5924.7957.72
10918.21943.26
20934.23926.81
50845.3859.31
100710.5758.85
200583.76633.82

Source: Dion Global

Yash Highvoltage Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yash Highvoltage saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.24%, while DII stake decreased to 9.50%, FII holding rose to 0.62%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yash Highvoltage Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
61,0001.95.35
42,7501.213.75
22,2501.711.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Yash Highvoltage Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTYash Highvoltage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 04, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTYash Highvoltage - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 04, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTYash Highvoltage - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Yash Highvoltage Limited Held On Monday, 3Rd August,
Jul 30, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTYash Highvoltage - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1) Of The SEBI (Listin
Jul 17, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTYash Highvoltage - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Yash Highvoltage

Yash Highvoltage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40109GJ2002PLC040833 and registration number is 040833. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keyur G Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Twinkle K Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hartmuth Fethke
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suril S Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Nath Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yash Highvoltage Share Price

What is the share price of Yash Highvoltage?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Highvoltage is ₹960.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yash Highvoltage?

The Yash Highvoltage is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Highvoltage?

The market cap of Yash Highvoltage is ₹2,746.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Highvoltage?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Highvoltage are ₹986.00 and ₹945.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Highvoltage?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Highvoltage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Highvoltage is ₹1,025.00 and 52-week low of Yash Highvoltage is ₹366.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yash Highvoltage performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yash Highvoltage has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, 35.8% over 3 months, 85.76% over 1 year, 48.82% across 3 years, and 26.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Highvoltage?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Highvoltage are 73.55 and 14.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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