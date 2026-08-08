What is the share price of Yash Highvoltage? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Highvoltage is ₹960.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Yash Highvoltage? The Yash Highvoltage is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Highvoltage? The market cap of Yash Highvoltage is ₹2,746.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Highvoltage? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Highvoltage are ₹986.00 and ₹945.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Highvoltage? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Highvoltage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Highvoltage is ₹1,025.00 and 52-week low of Yash Highvoltage is ₹366.00 as on .

How has the Yash Highvoltage performed historically in terms of returns? The Yash Highvoltage has shown returns of -2.34% over the past day, 7.93% for the past month, 35.8% over 3 months, 85.76% over 1 year, 48.82% across 3 years, and 26.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Highvoltage? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Highvoltage are 73.55 and 14.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global