Here's the live share price of Kati Patang Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kati Patang Lifestyle
|24.29
|16.33
|-6.08
|-19.88
|-10.97
|70.37
|38.98
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kati Patang Lifestyle has declined 10.97% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Kati Patang Lifestyle has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.87
|15.98
|10
|13.95
|15.14
|20
|14
|14.81
|50
|15.46
|15.59
|100
|17.9
|17.02
|200
|19.27
|18.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kati Patang Lifestyle saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Kati Patang Lifestyl - Clarification On Price Movement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Kati Patang Lifestyl - Clarification Sought from Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltd
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Kati Patang Lifestyl - Delegation Of Power To Nomination & Remuneration Committee
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Kati Patang Lifestyl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Kati Patang Lifestyl - First Reminder For Payment To Partly Paid Shareholders
Source: Dion Global
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC047931 and registration number is 047931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹17.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kati Patang Lifestyle is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹90.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kati Patang Lifestyle are ₹17.45 and ₹16.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kati Patang Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹12.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kati Patang Lifestyle has shown returns of 3.01% over the past day, 16.33% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -10.97% over 1 year, 70.37% across 3 years, and 38.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kati Patang Lifestyle are -9.31 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global