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Kati Patang Lifestyle Share Price

NSE
BSE

KATI PATANG LIFESTYLE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of Kati Patang Lifestyle along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.45 Closed
3.01₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kati Patang Lifestyle Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.20₹17.45
₹17.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.69₹27.00
₹17.45
Open Price
₹17.19
Prev. Close
₹16.94
Volume
14,507

Source: Dion Global

Kati Patang Lifestyle Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kati Patang Lifestyle		24.2916.33-6.08-19.88-10.9770.3738.98
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kati Patang Lifestyle has declined 10.97% compared to peers like United Spirits (14.12%), Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Kati Patang Lifestyle has outperformed peers relative to United Spirits (18.03%) and Radico Khaitan (39.70%).

Kati Patang Lifestyle Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kati Patang Lifestyle Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.8715.98
1013.9515.14
201414.81
5015.4615.59
10017.917.02
20019.2718.52

Source: Dion Global

Kati Patang Lifestyle Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kati Patang Lifestyle saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 64.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kati Patang Lifestyle Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTKati Patang Lifestyl - Clarification On Price Movement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTKati Patang Lifestyl - Clarification Sought from Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltd
Jul 25, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTKati Patang Lifestyl - Delegation Of Power To Nomination & Remuneration Committee
Jul 25, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTKati Patang Lifestyl - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 25, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTKati Patang Lifestyl - First Reminder For Payment To Partly Paid Shareholders

Source: Dion Global

About Kati Patang Lifestyle

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC047931 and registration number is 047931. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Upadhyay
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra V Kulkarni
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay K Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Grover
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Singh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Kati Patang Lifestyle Share Price

What is the share price of Kati Patang Lifestyle?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹17.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kati Patang Lifestyle?

The Kati Patang Lifestyle is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kati Patang Lifestyle?

The market cap of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹90.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kati Patang Lifestyle?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kati Patang Lifestyle are ₹17.45 and ₹16.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kati Patang Lifestyle?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kati Patang Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹12.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kati Patang Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kati Patang Lifestyle has shown returns of 3.01% over the past day, 16.33% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -10.97% over 1 year, 70.37% across 3 years, and 38.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kati Patang Lifestyle?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kati Patang Lifestyle are -9.31 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kati Patang Lifestyle News

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