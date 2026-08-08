What is the share price of Kati Patang Lifestyle? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹17.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Kati Patang Lifestyle? The Kati Patang Lifestyle is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kati Patang Lifestyle? The market cap of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹90.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kati Patang Lifestyle? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kati Patang Lifestyle are ₹17.45 and ₹16.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kati Patang Lifestyle? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kati Patang Lifestyle stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Kati Patang Lifestyle is ₹12.69 as on .

How has the Kati Patang Lifestyle performed historically in terms of returns? The Kati Patang Lifestyle has shown returns of 3.01% over the past day, 16.33% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -10.97% over 1 year, 70.37% across 3 years, and 38.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kati Patang Lifestyle? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kati Patang Lifestyle are -9.31 and 3.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global