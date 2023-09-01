Follow Us

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RADIX INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹115.00 Closed
-2.49-2.94
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.00₹123.80
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.30₹123.50
₹115.00
Open Price
₹117.95
Prev. Close
₹117.94
Volume
113

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.87
  • R2126.73
  • R3129.67
  • Pivot
    117.93
  • S1112.07
  • S2109.13
  • S3103.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 563.89116.28
  • 1063.98114.52
  • 2069.33110.04
  • 5074.7698.65
  • 10060.9189.13
  • 20067.7180.45

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
-0.924.359.1132.69-4.63128.97107.72
3.79-6.153.6124.362.5732.32162.17
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.09-17.0738.5885.50136.127,450.495,813.27
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-5.73-19.64-25.03-21.0534.04432.00512.22
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Radix Industries (India) Ltd.

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200AP1993PLC016785 and registration number is 016785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of personal use such as cigarette lighters, smoking pipes, combs, hair slides, scent sprays, vacuum flasks and other vacuum vessels for personal or household use, wigs, false beards, eyebrows etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Raghu Rama Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. G Parvathi
    Director
  • Mr. G Ganapathi Rama Prabhakara Raju
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kathari Siddhardha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Kiran Phani Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Siva Rama Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radix Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radix Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹172.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radix Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is 96.15 and PB ratio of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is 9.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Radix Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹115.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radix Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radix Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹123.50 and 52-week low of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

