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Radix Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

RADIX INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Radix Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹143.05 Closed
-2.29₹ -3.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Radix Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.05₹146.40
₹143.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.55₹226.40
₹143.05
Open Price
₹146.40
Prev. Close
₹146.40
Volume
52

Source: Dion Global

Radix Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Radix Industries (India) has declined 22.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Radix Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Radix Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Radix Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.07147.9
10143.47147.39
20148.72150.38
50167.97161.91
100179.46171.36
200181.73176.45

Source: Dion Global

Radix Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radix Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Radix Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTRadix Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 25, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTRadix Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 25, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTRadix Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Radix Industries (India) Limited
Jul 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTRadix Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
May 12, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTRadix Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Radix Industries (India)

Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200AP1993PLC016785 and registration number is 016785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of personal use such as cigarette lighters, smoking pipes, combs, hair slides, scent sprays, vacuum flasks and other vacuum vessels for personal or household use, wigs, false beards, eyebrows etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Raghu Rama Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G Ganapathi Rama Prabhakara Raju
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. G Parvathi
    Director
  • Mr. Gamini Ramalakshmi Narayana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kathari Siddhardha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chilukuri Rama Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Siva Rama Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radix Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Radix Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radix Industries (India) is ₹143.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radix Industries (India)?

The Radix Industries (India) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radix Industries (India)?

The market cap of Radix Industries (India) is ₹214.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radix Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radix Industries (India) are ₹146.40 and ₹143.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radix Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radix Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radix Industries (India) is ₹226.40 and 52-week low of Radix Industries (India) is ₹126.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Radix Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radix Industries (India) has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -19.45% over 3 months, -22.68% over 1 year, 10.89% across 3 years, and 26.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radix Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radix Industries (India) are 73.40 and 9.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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