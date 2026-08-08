Here's the live share price of Radix Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Radix Industries (India) has declined 22.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Radix Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.07
|147.9
|10
|143.47
|147.39
|20
|148.72
|150.38
|50
|167.97
|161.91
|100
|179.46
|171.36
|200
|181.73
|176.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Radix Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Radix Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Radix Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Radix Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Radix Industries (India) Limited
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Radix Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|May 12, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Radix Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200AP1993PLC016785 and registration number is 016785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of personal use such as cigarette lighters, smoking pipes, combs, hair slides, scent sprays, vacuum flasks and other vacuum vessels for personal or household use, wigs, false beards, eyebrows etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radix Industries (India) is ₹143.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radix Industries (India) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Radix Industries (India) is ₹214.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radix Industries (India) are ₹146.40 and ₹143.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radix Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radix Industries (India) is ₹226.40 and 52-week low of Radix Industries (India) is ₹126.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radix Industries (India) has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -19.45% over 3 months, -22.68% over 1 year, 10.89% across 3 years, and 26.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radix Industries (India) are 73.40 and 9.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global