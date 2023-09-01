Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|-0.92
|4.35
|9.11
|32.69
|-4.63
|128.97
|107.72
|3.79
|-6.15
|3.61
|24.36
|2.57
|32.32
|162.17
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.09
|-17.07
|38.58
|85.50
|136.12
|7,450.49
|5,813.27
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-5.73
|-19.64
|-25.03
|-21.05
|34.04
|432.00
|512.22
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200AP1993PLC016785 and registration number is 016785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of personal use such as cigarette lighters, smoking pipes, combs, hair slides, scent sprays, vacuum flasks and other vacuum vessels for personal or household use, wigs, false beards, eyebrows etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹172.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is 96.15 and PB ratio of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is 9.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹115.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radix Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹123.50 and 52-week low of Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.