What is the share price of Radix Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radix Industries (India) is ₹143.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Radix Industries (India)? The Radix Industries (India) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radix Industries (India)? The market cap of Radix Industries (India) is ₹214.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Radix Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Radix Industries (India) are ₹146.40 and ₹143.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radix Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radix Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radix Industries (India) is ₹226.40 and 52-week low of Radix Industries (India) is ₹126.55 as on .

How has the Radix Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Radix Industries (India) has shown returns of -2.29% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -19.45% over 3 months, -22.68% over 1 year, 10.89% across 3 years, and 26.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radix Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radix Industries (India) are 73.40 and 9.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global