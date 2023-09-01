Radix Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37200AP1993PLC016785 and registration number is 016785. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of personal use such as cigarette lighters, smoking pipes, combs, hair slides, scent sprays, vacuum flasks and other vacuum vessels for personal or household use, wigs, false beards, eyebrows etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.