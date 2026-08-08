What is the share price of State Trading Corporation Of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹119.90 as on .

What kind of stock is State Trading Corporation Of India? The State Trading Corporation Of India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of State Trading Corporation Of India? The market cap of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹719.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of State Trading Corporation Of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of State Trading Corporation Of India are ₹121.65 and ₹118.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of State Trading Corporation Of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Trading Corporation Of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹150.35 and 52-week low of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹97.40 as on .

How has the State Trading Corporation Of India performed historically in terms of returns? The State Trading Corporation Of India has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, 1.44% over 1 year, 8.83% across 3 years, and 1.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India are 1.12 and -0.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global