Here's the live share price of State Trading Corporation Of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, State Trading Corporation Of India has gained 1.44% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, State Trading Corporation Of India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.9
|119.46
|10
|118.52
|119.38
|20
|119.78
|120.19
|50
|122.78
|121
|100
|117.78
|120.47
|200
|120.58
|121.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, State Trading Corporation Of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.47%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|State Trading - Intimation Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 -Reason For Delay In Holding The Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|State Trading - Intimation On Receipt For Relodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares As Per SEBI Circular Dated 30.0
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|State Trading - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Request Of Physical Shares As Per SEBI Circular
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|State Trading - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|State Trading - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1956GOI002674 and registration number is 002674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹119.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The State Trading Corporation Of India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹719.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of State Trading Corporation Of India are ₹121.65 and ₹118.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Trading Corporation Of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹150.35 and 52-week low of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹97.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The State Trading Corporation Of India has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, 1.44% over 1 year, 8.83% across 3 years, and 1.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India are 1.12 and -0.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global