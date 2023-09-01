Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1956GOI002674 and registration number is 002674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹693.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is 23.04 and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is -0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹115.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹121.65 and 52-week low of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹65.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.