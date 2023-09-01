Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹115.50 Closed
9.5810.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.35₹118.40
₹115.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.45₹121.65
₹115.50
Open Price
₹106.35
Prev. Close
₹105.40
Volume
8,50,362

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.35
  • R2125.4
  • R3132.4
  • Pivot
    113.35
  • S1108.3
  • S2101.3
  • S396.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.16105.79
  • 1084.92102.94
  • 2084.1698.24
  • 5087.4690.4
  • 10086.0185.39
  • 20094.1484.05

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. Share Holdings

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1956GOI002674 and registration number is 002674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hardeep Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kumar Gupta
    Director - Finance
  • Dr. Bhim Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Kumar Razdan
    Director
  • Dr. Vivek Atul Bhuskute
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Aseri
    Director
  • Dr. Rohini Sanjay Kachole
    Director
  • Mr. Divakar Shetty Kaup
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Dhanrajbhai Kella
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Chawla
    Director
  • Mrs. Arti Bhatnagar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vipul Bansal
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.?

The market cap of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹693.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is 23.04 and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is -0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹115.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹121.65 and 52-week low of State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is ₹65.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data