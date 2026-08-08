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State Trading Corporation Of India Share Price

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BSE

STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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BSE Central Public SectorBSE Services

Here's the live share price of State Trading Corporation Of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.90 Closed
-0.62₹ -0.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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State Trading Corporation Of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.50₹121.65
₹119.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.40₹150.35
₹119.90
Open Price
₹121.50
Prev. Close
₹120.65
Volume
2,053

Source: Dion Global

State Trading Corporation Of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, State Trading Corporation Of India has gained 1.44% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, State Trading Corporation Of India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

State Trading Corporation Of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

State Trading Corporation Of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.9119.46
10118.52119.38
20119.78120.19
50122.78121
100117.78120.47
200120.58121.98

Source: Dion Global

State Trading Corporation Of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, State Trading Corporation Of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.47%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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State Trading Corporation Of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTState Trading - Intimation Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 -Reason For Delay In Holding The Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTState Trading - Intimation On Receipt For Relodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares As Per SEBI Circular Dated 30.0
Jul 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTState Trading - Intimation On Receipt Of Request For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Request Of Physical Shares As Per SEBI Circular
Jul 03, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTState Trading - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTState Trading - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About State Trading Corporation Of India

State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1956GOI002674 and registration number is 002674. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Kumar Yadav
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anoopa Sankarankutty Nair
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. AKM Kashyap
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director

FAQs on State Trading Corporation Of India Share Price

What is the share price of State Trading Corporation Of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹119.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is State Trading Corporation Of India?

The State Trading Corporation Of India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of State Trading Corporation Of India?

The market cap of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹719.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of State Trading Corporation Of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of State Trading Corporation Of India are ₹121.65 and ₹118.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of State Trading Corporation Of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which State Trading Corporation Of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹150.35 and 52-week low of State Trading Corporation Of India is ₹97.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the State Trading Corporation Of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The State Trading Corporation Of India has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -1.96% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, 1.44% over 1 year, 8.83% across 3 years, and 1.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of State Trading Corporation Of India are 1.12 and -0.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

State Trading Corporation Of India News

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