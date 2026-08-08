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Tamilnadu Telecommunications Share Price

NSE
BSE

TAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.27 Closed
4.39₹ 0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tamilnadu Telecommunications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.92₹9.42
₹9.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.51₹18.46
₹9.27
Open Price
₹9.42
Prev. Close
₹8.88
Volume
619

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tamilnadu Telecommunications		0.223.00-5.120.32-48.0714.04-11.78
Sterlite Technologies		14.7815.5978.25347.15398.8359.1416.90
Vindhya Telelinks		14.7916.7135.9596.6448.891.5211.19
Birla Cable		25.0338.9054.6865.4852.704.3319.80
Surana Telecom and Power		-3.03-7.37-7.90-4.35-2.2215.3119.34
Aksh Optifibre		25.507.21-2.2925.05-15.66-17.09-7.90
Clenon Enterprises		0-0.20-5.31-25.01-8.8845.3325.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tamilnadu Telecommunications has declined 48.07% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamilnadu Telecommunications has underperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.269.11
109.199.14
209.159.15
509.199.2
1009.329.4
2009.869.99

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tamilnadu Telecommunications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 11.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tamilnadu Telecommunications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTTamilnadu Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 02:11 PM IST ISTTamilnadu Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:42 AM IST ISTTamilnadu Telecom - Audited Financial Results Of M/S.Tamilnadu Telecommunications LimitedFor The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 04:22 AM IST ISTTamilnadu Telecom - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Of M/S.Tamilnadu Telecommunications LimitedFor Th
May 21, 2026, 05:12 AM IST ISTTamilnadu Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated 29/05/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tamilnadu Telecommunications

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1988PLC015705 and registration number is 015705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D Porpathasekaran
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. J Ramesh Kannan
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Leena Rajput
    Director
  • Mr. S K Tata
    Director
  • Mr. R Karthikeyan
    Director
  • Mrs. R Bhuvaneswari
    Director

FAQs on Tamilnadu Telecommunications Share Price

What is the share price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹9.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tamilnadu Telecommunications?

The Tamilnadu Telecommunications is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications?

The market cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹42.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamilnadu Telecommunications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications are ₹9.42 and ₹8.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Telecommunications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹18.46 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹7.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tamilnadu Telecommunications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tamilnadu Telecommunications has shown returns of 4.39% over the past day, 3.0% for the past month, -5.12% over 3 months, -48.07% over 1 year, 14.04% across 3 years, and -11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications are -2.84 and -0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tamilnadu Telecommunications News

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