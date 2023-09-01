Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1988PLC015705 and registration number is 015705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Telecom. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹42.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is -3.36 and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is -0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹9.80 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.