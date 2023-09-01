Follow Us

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Cables - Telecom | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.25 Closed
4.520.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.25₹9.25
₹9.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.30₹9.80
₹9.25
Open Price
₹9.25
Prev. Close
₹8.85
Volume
24,756

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.25
  • R29.25
  • R39.25
  • Pivot
    9.25
  • S19.25
  • S29.25
  • S39.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.768.13
  • 107.847.56
  • 207.937.01
  • 508.276.55
  • 1007.916.49
  • 2008.586.77

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.8554.1746.8338.0612.12496.77780.95
1.448.5038.5049.16138.37290.5098.12
10.1012.9412.875.35-2.528.51-53.39
2.9712.0915.7047.4675.37164.6145.11
10.4143.9458.1872.77171.27658.86328.21
7.5973.7083.32151.83176.33506.0491.99
4.7822.3442.6030.988.0767.36-61.32
-3.6919.2926.3425.00-0.42209.21135.00
0-13.77-44.39-59.11-79.86-85.75-96.56

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. Share Holdings

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd.

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1988PLC015705 and registration number is 015705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Telecom. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D Porpathasekaran
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. J Ramesh Kannan
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shivalini Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. B Elangovan
    Director
  • Mr. R Karthikeyan
    Director
  • Mrs. R Lilly
    Director

FAQs on Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd.?

The market cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹42.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is -3.36 and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is -0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹9.80 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

