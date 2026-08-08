Here's the live share price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tamilnadu Telecommunications
|0.22
|3.00
|-5.12
|0.32
|-48.07
|14.04
|-11.78
|Sterlite Technologies
|14.78
|15.59
|78.25
|347.15
|398.83
|59.14
|16.90
|Vindhya Telelinks
|14.79
|16.71
|35.95
|96.64
|48.89
|1.52
|11.19
|Birla Cable
|25.03
|38.90
|54.68
|65.48
|52.70
|4.33
|19.80
|Surana Telecom and Power
|-3.03
|-7.37
|-7.90
|-4.35
|-2.22
|15.31
|19.34
|Aksh Optifibre
|25.50
|7.21
|-2.29
|25.05
|-15.66
|-17.09
|-7.90
|Clenon Enterprises
|0
|-0.20
|-5.31
|-25.01
|-8.88
|45.33
|25.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tamilnadu Telecommunications has declined 48.07% compared to peers like Sterlite Technologies (398.83%), Vindhya Telelinks (48.89%), Birla Cable (52.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Tamilnadu Telecommunications has underperformed peers relative to Sterlite Technologies (16.90%) and Vindhya Telelinks (11.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.26
|9.11
|10
|9.19
|9.14
|20
|9.15
|9.15
|50
|9.19
|9.2
|100
|9.32
|9.4
|200
|9.86
|9.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tamilnadu Telecommunications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 11.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:11 PM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:42 AM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Telecom - Audited Financial Results Of M/S.Tamilnadu Telecommunications LimitedFor The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 04:22 AM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Telecom - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Of M/S.Tamilnadu Telecommunications LimitedFor Th
|May 21, 2026, 05:12 AM IST IST
|Tamilnadu Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated 29/05/2026
Source: Dion Global
Tamilnadu Telecommunications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32201TN1988PLC015705 and registration number is 015705. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Cables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹9.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamilnadu Telecommunications is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹42.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications are ₹9.42 and ₹8.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Telecommunications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹18.46 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹7.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tamilnadu Telecommunications has shown returns of 4.39% over the past day, 3.0% for the past month, -5.12% over 3 months, -48.07% over 1 year, 14.04% across 3 years, and -11.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications are -2.84 and -0.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global