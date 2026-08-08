What is the share price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹9.27 as on .

What kind of stock is Tamilnadu Telecommunications? The Tamilnadu Telecommunications is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications? The market cap of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹42.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tamilnadu Telecommunications? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tamilnadu Telecommunications are ₹9.42 and ₹8.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tamilnadu Telecommunications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹18.46 and 52-week low of Tamilnadu Telecommunications is ₹7.51 as on .

How has the Tamilnadu Telecommunications performed historically in terms of returns? The Tamilnadu Telecommunications has shown returns of 4.39% over the past day, 3.0% for the past month, -5.12% over 3 months, -48.07% over 1 year, 14.04% across 3 years, and -11.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tamilnadu Telecommunications are -2.84 and -0.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global