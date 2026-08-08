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Rama Phosphates Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAMA PHOSPHATES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Rama Phosphates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹123.00 Closed
-1.60₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rama Phosphates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.00₹126.00
₹123.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.00₹216.00
₹123.00
Open Price
₹125.70
Prev. Close
₹125.00
Volume
1,094

Source: Dion Global

Rama Phosphates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rama Phosphates has declined 15.49% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Phosphates has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Rama Phosphates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rama Phosphates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5128.25126.74
10127.72126.98
20125.98126.69
50124.97126.84
100125.74130.05
200145.77134.24

Source: Dion Global

Rama Phosphates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rama Phosphates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rama Phosphates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTRama Phosphates - Presentation For Quarter Year Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTRama Phosphates - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTRama Phosphates - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 24/07/2026
Jul 17, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTRama Phosphates - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTRama Phosphates - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company To Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026, A

Source: Dion Global

About Rama Phosphates

Rama Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1984PLC033917 and registration number is 033917. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 893.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Haresh D Ramsinghani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nilanjana Ramsinghani
    Director
  • Mr. Brij Lal Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Kishore P Sukthanker
    Director
  • Mr. Naresh Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Pushpangadan Mangari
    Director
  • Mr. Ratneshwar Prasad
    Director

FAQs on Rama Phosphates Share Price

What is the share price of Rama Phosphates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Phosphates is ₹123.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rama Phosphates?

The Rama Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Phosphates?

The market cap of Rama Phosphates is ₹435.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rama Phosphates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Phosphates are ₹126.00 and ₹123.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Phosphates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Phosphates is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Rama Phosphates is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rama Phosphates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rama Phosphates has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, -15.49% over 1 year, -1.91% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rama Phosphates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Phosphates are 8.10 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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