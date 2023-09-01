Follow Us

RAMA PHOSPHATES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹250.55 Closed
0.120.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rama Phosphates Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.00₹256.45
₹250.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.80₹351.50
₹250.55
Open Price
₹252.95
Prev. Close
₹250.25
Volume
9,317

Rama Phosphates Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1255.23
  • R2260.07
  • R3263.68
  • Pivot
    251.62
  • S1246.78
  • S2243.17
  • S3238.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5290.26252.86
  • 10292.19252.81
  • 20294.4251.45
  • 50299.99242.64
  • 100160.36234.37
  • 20082.64243.93

Rama Phosphates Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Rama Phosphates Ltd. Share Holdings

Rama Phosphates Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rama Phosphates Ltd.

Rama Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1984PLC033917 and registration number is 033917. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 878.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Haresh D Ramsinghani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Brij Lal Khanna
    Director
  • Mrs. Nilanjana Ramsinghani
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Thakur
    Director
  • Mr. Deonath Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Kailasam Raghuraman
    Director

FAQs on Rama Phosphates Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Phosphates Ltd.?

The market cap of Rama Phosphates Ltd. is ₹443.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rama Phosphates Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rama Phosphates Ltd. is 17.18 and PB ratio of Rama Phosphates Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rama Phosphates Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Phosphates Ltd. is ₹250.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Phosphates Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Phosphates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Phosphates Ltd. is ₹351.50 and 52-week low of Rama Phosphates Ltd. is ₹169.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

