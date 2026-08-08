What is the share price of Rama Phosphates? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Phosphates is ₹123.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Rama Phosphates? The Rama Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Phosphates? The market cap of Rama Phosphates is ₹435.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rama Phosphates? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Phosphates are ₹126.00 and ₹123.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rama Phosphates? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Phosphates is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Rama Phosphates is ₹103.00 as on .

How has the Rama Phosphates performed historically in terms of returns? The Rama Phosphates has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, -15.49% over 1 year, -1.91% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rama Phosphates? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Phosphates are 8.10 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global