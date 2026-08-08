Here's the live share price of Rama Phosphates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rama Phosphates has declined 15.49% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Rama Phosphates has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|128.25
|126.74
|10
|127.72
|126.98
|20
|125.98
|126.69
|50
|124.97
|126.84
|100
|125.74
|130.05
|200
|145.77
|134.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rama Phosphates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding fell to 0.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Rama Phosphates - Presentation For Quarter Year Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Rama Phosphates - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Rama Phosphates - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 24/07/2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Rama Phosphates - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Rama Phosphates - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company To Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026, A
Source: Dion Global
Rama Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1984PLC033917 and registration number is 033917. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 893.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rama Phosphates is ₹123.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rama Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rama Phosphates is ₹435.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rama Phosphates are ₹126.00 and ₹123.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rama Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rama Phosphates is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Rama Phosphates is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rama Phosphates has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, -15.49% over 1 year, -1.91% across 3 years, and -9.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rama Phosphates are 8.10 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global