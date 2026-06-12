Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22199UP2006PLC032294 and registration number is 032294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.