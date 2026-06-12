Horizon Reclaim (India) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 12, 2026 and will close on Jun 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹98.00-103.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apcotex Industries
|-3.42
|7.2
|45.66
|40.41
|34.75
|-0.62
|10.29
|Pix Transmissions
|-0.89
|4.53
|10.25
|9.75
|1.24
|19.45
|9.6
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|-0.11
|14.33
|29.71
|8.91
|-8.58
|-5.25
|-3.18
|GRP
|-8.04
|-7.86
|-8.53
|-7.33
|-43.65
|20.25
|44.2
|Rubfila International
|-6.33
|-2.68
|10.87
|-6.52
|-12
|-9.85
|-6.03
|Harrisons Malayalam
|0.19
|-5.31
|10.92
|24.86
|-6.56
|17.59
|-1.61
|Modi Rubber
|-1.48
|-10.5
|8.84
|20.01
|0.27
|25.22
|9.99
|Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals
|-1.9
|-8.92
|28.21
|32.64
|4.51
|121.55
|69.22
|Elgi Rubber Company
|4.73
|0.58
|22.76
|-5.04
|-10.41
|7.16
|7.48
|Mahalaxmi Rubtech
|-1.45
|-0.96
|5.99
|-21.59
|-19.45
|-9.52
|18.79
|Vikas Ecotech
|-3.1
|-8.09
|-3.85
|-21.88
|-51.74
|-24.89
|-3.67
|Viaz Tyres
|3.02
|-1.48
|-1.1
|-9.86
|10.7
|7.71
|-1.5
|Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products
|7.5
|9.55
|36.51
|8.65
|12.34
|11.83
|25.48
|Pentagon Rubber
|-4.39
|-11.9
|-14.54
|-18.79
|-8.56
|-23.38
|-14.77
Source: Dion Global
Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22199UP2006PLC032294 and registration number is 032294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Rubber Processing/Rubber Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global