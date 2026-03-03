Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Studds Accessories Share Price

NSE
BSE

STUDDS ACCESSORIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Studds Accessories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹508.35 Closed
-2.00₹ -10.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Studds Accessories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹491.00₹514.95
₹508.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹472.55₹599.80
₹508.35
Open Price
₹514.95
Prev. Close
₹518.75
Volume
1,614

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Studds Accessories has declined 1.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.30%.

Studds Accessories’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Studds Accessories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Studds Accessories		-1.861.16-6.91-9.30-9.30-3.20-1.93
Endurance Technologies		-1.525.52-0.93-9.3354.3127.9813.65
Tenneco Clean Air India		-1.453.8112.8513.1913.194.222.51
Minda Corporation		-5.84-6.87-8.446.5710.3838.3838.86
JBM Auto		-5.33-7.58-12.86-14.221.8422.2043.23
Lumax Auto Technologies		0.0613.677.8559.83234.5885.2960.85
ASK Automotive		-6.62-14.19-18.46-22.3317.548.765.17
Pricol		-5.481.11-6.0919.4745.5245.1953.62
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-2.212.18-1.3439.8458.9138.9142.84
SJS Enterprises		-6.90-1.670.8821.54100.8759.9727.53
Sharda Motor Industries		-5.471.12-6.66-15.8715.2144.1432.58
Sandhar Technologies		4.22-5.26-11.517.8246.9331.8217.52
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		-10.848.6814.311.5537.903.432.04
NDR Auto Components		-3.330.93-12.99-29.9631.0875.0166.36
Precision Camshafts		-8.07-11.54-23.92-27.12-17.079.9823.76
Bharat Seats		-7.9820.632.1711.46185.8162.1635.08
Jay Bharat Maruti		0.5920.1521.278.3767.5922.2216.13
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-1.002.16-9.04-18.2068.8627.4028.81
IST		-1.64-0.20-12.74-22.66-12.8614.9711.77
Munjal Auto Industries		-1.907.16-2.80-11.9712.5324.124.86

Over the last one year, Studds Accessories has declined 9.30% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.19%), Minda Corporation (10.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Studds Accessories has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.51%).

Studds Accessories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Studds Accessories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5518.61518.71
10515.8517.27
20511.3515.32
50519.6520.54
100412.960
200206.480

Studds Accessories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Studds Accessories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.98%, FII holding fell to 1.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Studds Accessories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,23,1530.0646.44
5,56,5820.0428
5,12,8250.8825.8
2,76,6001.613.92
2,56,4250.7612.9
2,48,6311.2412.51
1,79,2660.729.02
5,3290.030.27

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Studds Accessories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTStudds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 12:05 AM ISTStudds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2026, 11:42 PM ISTStudds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 01, 2026, 8:27 PM ISTStudds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 01, 2026, 8:20 PM ISTStudds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Studds Accessories

Studds Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25208HR1983PLC015135 and registration number is 015135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Madhu Bhushan Khurana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Duhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepshikha Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishira Rudrappa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Studds Accessories Share Price

What is the share price of Studds Accessories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Studds Accessories is ₹508.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Studds Accessories?

The Studds Accessories is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Studds Accessories?

The market cap of Studds Accessories is ₹2,000.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Studds Accessories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Studds Accessories are ₹514.95 and ₹491.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Studds Accessories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Studds Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Studds Accessories is ₹599.80 and 52-week low of Studds Accessories is ₹472.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Studds Accessories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Studds Accessories has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, -7.12% over 3 months, -9.3% over 1 year, -3.2% across 3 years, and -1.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Studds Accessories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Studds Accessories are 0.00 and 3.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Studds Accessories News

More Studds Accessories News
icon
Market Pulse