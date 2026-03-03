Here's the live share price of Studds Accessories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Studds Accessories has declined 1.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.30%.
Studds Accessories’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Studds Accessories
|-1.86
|1.16
|-6.91
|-9.30
|-9.30
|-3.20
|-1.93
|Endurance Technologies
|-1.52
|5.52
|-0.93
|-9.33
|54.31
|27.98
|13.65
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|-1.45
|3.81
|12.85
|13.19
|13.19
|4.22
|2.51
|Minda Corporation
|-5.84
|-6.87
|-8.44
|6.57
|10.38
|38.38
|38.86
|JBM Auto
|-5.33
|-7.58
|-12.86
|-14.22
|1.84
|22.20
|43.23
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|0.06
|13.67
|7.85
|59.83
|234.58
|85.29
|60.85
|ASK Automotive
|-6.62
|-14.19
|-18.46
|-22.33
|17.54
|8.76
|5.17
|Pricol
|-5.48
|1.11
|-6.09
|19.47
|45.52
|45.19
|53.62
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-2.21
|2.18
|-1.34
|39.84
|58.91
|38.91
|42.84
|SJS Enterprises
|-6.90
|-1.67
|0.88
|21.54
|100.87
|59.97
|27.53
|Sharda Motor Industries
|-5.47
|1.12
|-6.66
|-15.87
|15.21
|44.14
|32.58
|Sandhar Technologies
|4.22
|-5.26
|-11.51
|7.82
|46.93
|31.82
|17.52
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|-10.84
|8.68
|14.31
|1.55
|37.90
|3.43
|2.04
|NDR Auto Components
|-3.33
|0.93
|-12.99
|-29.96
|31.08
|75.01
|66.36
|Precision Camshafts
|-8.07
|-11.54
|-23.92
|-27.12
|-17.07
|9.98
|23.76
|Bharat Seats
|-7.98
|20.63
|2.17
|11.46
|185.81
|62.16
|35.08
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|0.59
|20.15
|21.27
|8.37
|67.59
|22.22
|16.13
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-1.00
|2.16
|-9.04
|-18.20
|68.86
|27.40
|28.81
|IST
|-1.64
|-0.20
|-12.74
|-22.66
|-12.86
|14.97
|11.77
|Munjal Auto Industries
|-1.90
|7.16
|-2.80
|-11.97
|12.53
|24.12
|4.86
Over the last one year, Studds Accessories has declined 9.30% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Tenneco Clean Air India (13.19%), Minda Corporation (10.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Studds Accessories has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.51%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|518.61
|518.71
|10
|515.8
|517.27
|20
|511.3
|515.32
|50
|519.6
|520.54
|100
|412.96
|0
|200
|206.48
|0
In the latest quarter, Studds Accessories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.98%, FII holding fell to 1.36%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,23,153
|0.06
|46.44
|5,56,582
|0.04
|28
|5,12,825
|0.88
|25.8
|2,76,600
|1.6
|13.92
|2,56,425
|0.76
|12.9
|2,48,631
|1.24
|12.51
|1,79,266
|0.72
|9.02
|5,329
|0.03
|0.27
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|Studds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
|Studds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
|Studds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 01, 2026, 8:27 PM IST
|Studds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 01, 2026, 8:20 PM IST
|Studds Accessories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Studds Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25208HR1983PLC015135 and registration number is 015135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Studds Accessories is ₹508.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Studds Accessories is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Studds Accessories is ₹2,000.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Studds Accessories are ₹514.95 and ₹491.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Studds Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Studds Accessories is ₹599.80 and 52-week low of Studds Accessories is ₹472.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Studds Accessories has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, -7.12% over 3 months, -9.3% over 1 year, -3.2% across 3 years, and -1.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Studds Accessories are 0.00 and 3.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.