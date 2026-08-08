What is the share price of Mitshi India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitshi India is ₹12.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Mitshi India? The Mitshi India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mitshi India? The market cap of Mitshi India is ₹11.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mitshi India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mitshi India are ₹13.30 and ₹12.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mitshi India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitshi India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitshi India is ₹20.74 and 52-week low of Mitshi India is ₹11.16 as on .

How has the Mitshi India performed historically in terms of returns? The Mitshi India has shown returns of 2.86% over the past day, -7.23% for the past month, -22.96% over 3 months, -8.16% over 1 year, -10.56% across 3 years, and -2.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mitshi India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mitshi India are 20.49 and 6.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global