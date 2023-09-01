Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.70
|39.76
|75.36
|78.22
|110.92
|-13.25
|-28.49
|0
|-2.45
|0.60
|14.73
|-5.42
|64.80
|139.80
|2.24
|2.25
|10.45
|23.70
|6.51
|29.82
|118.26
|5.39
|0.34
|18.54
|25.10
|1.18
|3.68
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-2.94
|11.19
|28.47
|40.23
|30.91
|58.52
|4.22
|-0.07
|6.98
|58.67
|-2.01
|-49.40
|-49.40
|3.74
|10.19
|37.30
|37.52
|17.94
|17.94
|17.94
|0.24
|0.03
|75.26
|172.50
|109.52
|109.52
|109.52
|1.98
|3.20
|4.31
|7.47
|-4.34
|133.04
|82.24
|-2.96
|20.15
|40.05
|86.89
|86.89
|86.89
|86.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mitshi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91100MH1990PLC057373 and registration number is 057373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹20.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mitshi India Ltd. is 23.63 and PB ratio of Mitshi India Ltd. is 7.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹22.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitshi India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹27.18 and 52-week low of Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.