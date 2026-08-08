Here's the live share price of Mitshi India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mitshi India
|2.53
|-7.23
|-22.96
|-4.00
|-8.16
|-10.56
|-2.83
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mitshi India has declined 8.16% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mitshi India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.45
|12.74
|10
|13.87
|13.15
|20
|14
|13.62
|50
|14.71
|14.28
|100
|15
|14.58
|200
|14.63
|14.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mitshi India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Mitshi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Mitshi India - Draft Letter of Offer
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Mitshi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Mitshi India - Detailed Public Statement
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Mitshi India - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification
Source: Dion Global
Mitshi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91100MH1990PLC057373 and registration number is 057373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitshi India is ₹12.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mitshi India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mitshi India is ₹11.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mitshi India are ₹13.30 and ₹12.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitshi India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitshi India is ₹20.74 and 52-week low of Mitshi India is ₹11.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mitshi India has shown returns of 2.86% over the past day, -7.23% for the past month, -22.96% over 3 months, -8.16% over 1 year, -10.56% across 3 years, and -2.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mitshi India are 20.49 and 6.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global