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Mitshi India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MITSHI INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Mitshi India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.95 Closed
2.86₹ 0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mitshi India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.49₹13.30
₹12.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.16₹20.74
₹12.95
Open Price
₹12.78
Prev. Close
₹12.59
Volume
57,721

Source: Dion Global

Mitshi India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mitshi India		2.53-7.23-22.96-4.00-8.16-10.56-2.83
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mitshi India has declined 8.16% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mitshi India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Mitshi India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mitshi India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4512.74
1013.8713.15
201413.62
5014.7114.28
1001514.58
20014.6314.8

Source: Dion Global

Mitshi India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mitshi India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mitshi India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTMitshi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTMitshi India - Draft Letter of Offer
Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTMitshi India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTMitshi India - Detailed Public Statement
Jul 28, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTMitshi India - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification

Source: Dion Global

About Mitshi India

Mitshi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91100MH1990PLC057373 and registration number is 057373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Vasantlal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hanumant Anaji Salunkhe
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Drashti Tarun Savla
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Mitshi India Share Price

What is the share price of Mitshi India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitshi India is ₹12.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mitshi India?

The Mitshi India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mitshi India?

The market cap of Mitshi India is ₹11.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mitshi India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mitshi India are ₹13.30 and ₹12.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mitshi India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitshi India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitshi India is ₹20.74 and 52-week low of Mitshi India is ₹11.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mitshi India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mitshi India has shown returns of 2.86% over the past day, -7.23% for the past month, -22.96% over 3 months, -8.16% over 1 year, -10.56% across 3 years, and -2.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mitshi India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mitshi India are 20.49 and 6.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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