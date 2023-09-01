Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mitshi India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MITSHI INDIA LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.99 Closed
2.910.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mitshi India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.25₹23.00
₹22.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.30₹27.18
₹22.99
Open Price
₹22.40
Prev. Close
₹22.34
Volume
13,461

Mitshi India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.24
  • R223.5
  • R323.99
  • Pivot
    22.75
  • S122.49
  • S222
  • S321.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.4122.41
  • 1011.522.02
  • 2011.8720.91
  • 5011.4518.44
  • 10010.9516.38
  • 20012.5314.64

Mitshi India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.7039.7675.3678.22110.92-13.25-28.49
0-2.450.6014.73-5.4264.80139.80
2.242.2510.4523.706.5129.82118.26
5.390.3418.5425.101.183.68-0.91
-0.55-2.9411.1928.4740.2330.9158.52
4.22-0.076.9858.67-2.01-49.40-49.40
3.7410.1937.3037.5217.9417.9417.94
0.240.0375.26172.50109.52109.52109.52
1.983.204.317.47-4.34133.0482.24
-2.9620.1540.0586.8986.8986.8986.89

Mitshi India Ltd. Share Holdings

Mitshi India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jun, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mitshi India Ltd.

Mitshi India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U91100MH1990PLC057373 and registration number is 057373. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar V Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. H A Salunkhe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Drashti T Savla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mitshi India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mitshi India Ltd.?

The market cap of Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹20.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mitshi India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mitshi India Ltd. is 23.63 and PB ratio of Mitshi India Ltd. is 7.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mitshi India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹22.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mitshi India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mitshi India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹27.18 and 52-week low of Mitshi India Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data