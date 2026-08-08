Here's the live share price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Swadeshi Industries & Leasing
|1.15
|11.04
|-8.08
|-30.77
|121.54
|276.83
|131.92
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Swadeshi Industries & Leasing has gained 121.54% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Swadeshi Industries & Leasing has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.2
|89.72
|10
|85.48
|88.04
|20
|82.73
|86.16
|50
|87.25
|87.9
|100
|93.94
|93.1
|200
|108.02
|90.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Swadeshi Industries & Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Swadeshi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Swadeshi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Swadeshi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Swadeshi Industries - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Swadeshi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46309MH1983PLC031246 and registration number is 031246. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹89.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹207.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing are ₹92.00 and ₹87.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Industries & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹40.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing has shown returns of 1.17% over the past day, 11.04% for the past month, -8.08% over 3 months, 121.54% over 1 year, 276.83% across 3 years, and 131.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing are 100.78 and 10.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global