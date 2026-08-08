What is the share price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹89.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Swadeshi Industries & Leasing? The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing? The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹207.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing are ₹92.00 and ₹87.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Industries & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹40.58 as on .

How has the Swadeshi Industries & Leasing performed historically in terms of returns? The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing has shown returns of 1.17% over the past day, 11.04% for the past month, -8.08% over 3 months, 121.54% over 1 year, 276.83% across 3 years, and 131.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing are 100.78 and 10.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global