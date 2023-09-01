Follow Us

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. Share Price

SWADESHI INDUSTRIES & LEASING LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.66 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.66₹1.66
₹1.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.03₹1.89
₹1.66
Open Price
₹1.66
Prev. Close
₹1.66
Volume
0

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.66
  • R21.66
  • R31.66
  • Pivot
    1.66
  • S11.66
  • S21.66
  • S31.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.591.66
  • 101.731.64
  • 201.731.58
  • 501.561.49
  • 1001.321.43
  • 2001.051.32

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.197.1024.81-12.17325.64-84.78
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. Share Holdings

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1983PLC031246 and registration number is 031246. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Krishna Kamalkishor Vyas
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Indira Dhariwal
    Director

FAQs on Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.?

The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.80 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is -138.33 and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.66 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.

