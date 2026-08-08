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Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Share Price

NSE
BSE

SWADESHI INDUSTRIES & LEASING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.90 Closed
1.17₹ 1.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.01₹92.00
₹89.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.58₹164.00
₹89.90
Open Price
₹92.00
Prev. Close
₹88.86
Volume
2,496

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing		1.1511.04-8.08-30.77121.54276.83131.92
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Swadeshi Industries & Leasing has gained 121.54% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Swadeshi Industries & Leasing has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.289.72
1085.4888.04
2082.7386.16
5087.2587.9
10093.9493.1
200108.0290.88

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Swadeshi Industries & Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSwadeshi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
Jul 15, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTSwadeshi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTSwadeshi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTSwadeshi Industries - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTSwadeshi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Swadeshi Industries & Leasing

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46309MH1983PLC031246 and registration number is 031246. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh Kumar
    Director
  • Ms. Krishna Kamal kishor Vyas
    Director
  • Mr. Nitinkumar Radheshyam Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Indira Dhariwal
    Director
  • Mr. Lalkrishna Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Jayshree Radheshyam Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Share Price

What is the share price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹89.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Swadeshi Industries & Leasing?

The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing?

The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹207.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing are ₹92.00 and ₹87.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Industries & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing is ₹40.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Swadeshi Industries & Leasing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Swadeshi Industries & Leasing has shown returns of 1.17% over the past day, 11.04% for the past month, -8.08% over 3 months, 121.54% over 1 year, 276.83% across 3 years, and 131.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing are 100.78 and 10.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing News

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