What is the Market Cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.? The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is -138.33 and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is 0.22 as on .

What is the share price of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.66 as on .