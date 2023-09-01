Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1983PLC031246 and registration number is 031246. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.80 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is -138.33 and PB ratio of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.66 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd. is ₹1.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.