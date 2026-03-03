Here's the live share price of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has declined 10.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.03%.
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|0.01
|-10.51
|-27.57
|-41.03
|-41.03
|-16.14
|-10.02
|Physicswallah
|-10.87
|-32.12
|-40.02
|-47.71
|-47.71
|-19.44
|-12.16
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-4.70
|-14.94
|-15.14
|-1.28
|-20.30
|-3.93
|-2.38
|Crizac
|3.40
|-8.33
|-16.07
|-38.02
|-24.83
|-9.08
|-5.55
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|4.22
|34.56
|7.16
|74.67
|149.22
|47.79
|70.03
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-6.71
|-7.00
|-15.14
|-16.92
|-17.99
|-1.01
|2.19
|S Chand & Company
|-0.94
|-7.10
|-7.29
|-21.02
|-4.95
|-6.14
|10.03
|Career Point Edutech
|-12.12
|-10.90
|-30.91
|-19.30
|-19.30
|-6.90
|-4.20
|CL Educate
|-14.77
|-48.27
|-54.97
|-65.88
|-46.26
|-12.94
|17.45
|Zee Learn
|2.06
|-7.33
|-15.50
|-34.58
|-3.88
|16.47
|-12.62
|VJTF Eduservices
|-9.70
|-3.23
|-19.42
|-26.55
|-6.69
|11.52
|8.19
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-5.03
|-6.78
|-26.35
|-25.68
|-63.23
|79.57
|57.54
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|-7.14
|-1.52
|-30.11
|-29.59
|-6.02
|51.89
|28.50
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.69
|-5.83
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-6.36
|-3.87
|Ironwood Education
|-2.06
|-10.05
|5.12
|14.63
|35.21
|15.68
|18.11
|Ascensive Educare
|-7.31
|-10.57
|-16.67
|-10.53
|33.86
|65.33
|42.48
|LCC Infotech
|-12.45
|-10.57
|-6.16
|4.34
|-24.59
|36.17
|-3.17
|IEC Education
|18.83
|52.27
|44.88
|54.27
|97.95
|176.98
|84.27
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|1.20
|22.72
|6.17
|20.03
|-35.44
|-15.47
|4.94
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|0
|-6.25
|-37.50
|-79.00
|-97.28
|13.23
|35.52
Over the last one year, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has declined 41.03% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.71%), NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Crizac (-24.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.16%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|445.02
|445.35
|10
|449.45
|450.64
|20
|469
|460.69
|50
|477.74
|491.29
|100
|557.49
|557.69
|200
|290.23
|0
In the latest quarter, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.49%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|36,960
|0.02
|1.72
|23,044
|0.02
|1.07
|20,349
|0.07
|0.95
|14,739
|0.02
|0.69
|2,584
|0.03
|0.12
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:32 AM IST
|Jaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:31 AM IST
|Jaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
|Jaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 07, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
|Jaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Intimation Of Cancellation Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting Under SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Feb 05, 2026, 1:35 AM IST
|Jaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80301MH2009PLC193957 and registration number is 193957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹439.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹974.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research are ₹440.00 and ₹430.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹890.00 and 52-week low of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹386.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -11.41% for the past month, -33.0% over 3 months, -41.03% over 1 year, -16.14% across 3 years, and -10.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research are 0.00 and 7.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.