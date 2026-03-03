Facebook Pixel Code
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Share Price

NSE
BSE

JARO INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT AND RESEARCH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Education
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹439.35 Closed
-0.90₹ -4.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹430.00₹440.00
₹439.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹386.10₹890.00
₹439.35
Open Price
₹434.00
Prev. Close
₹443.35
Volume
7,491

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has declined 10.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.03%.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		0.01-10.51-27.57-41.03-41.03-16.14-10.02
Physicswallah		-10.87-32.12-40.02-47.71-47.71-19.44-12.16
NIIT Learning Systems		-4.70-14.94-15.14-1.28-20.30-3.93-2.38
Crizac		3.40-8.33-16.07-38.02-24.83-9.08-5.55
Shanti Educational Initiatives		4.2234.567.1674.67149.2247.7970.03
Veranda Learning Solutions		-6.71-7.00-15.14-16.92-17.99-1.012.19
S Chand & Company		-0.94-7.10-7.29-21.02-4.95-6.1410.03
Career Point Edutech		-12.12-10.90-30.91-19.30-19.30-6.90-4.20
CL Educate		-14.77-48.27-54.97-65.88-46.26-12.9417.45
Zee Learn		2.06-7.33-15.50-34.58-3.8816.47-12.62
VJTF Eduservices		-9.70-3.23-19.42-26.55-6.6911.528.19
Golden Crest Education & Services		-5.03-6.78-26.35-25.68-63.2379.5757.54
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		-7.14-1.52-30.11-29.59-6.0251.8928.50
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.69-5.83-17.90-17.90-17.90-6.36-3.87
Ironwood Education		-2.06-10.055.1214.6335.2115.6818.11
Ascensive Educare		-7.31-10.57-16.67-10.5333.8665.3342.48
LCC Infotech		-12.45-10.57-6.164.34-24.5936.17-3.17
IEC Education		18.8352.2744.8854.2797.95176.9884.27
Tree House Education & Accessories		1.2022.726.1720.03-35.44-15.474.94
Vantage Knowledge Academy		0-6.25-37.50-79.00-97.2813.2335.52

Over the last one year, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has declined 41.03% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.71%), NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Crizac (-24.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.16%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%).

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5445.02445.35
10449.45450.64
20469460.69
50477.74491.29
100557.49557.69
200290.230

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.49%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
36,9600.021.72
23,0440.021.07
20,3490.070.95
14,7390.020.69
2,5840.030.12

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 2:32 AM ISTJaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 25, 2026, 2:31 AM ISTJaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 12, 2026, 12:48 AM ISTJaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 07, 2026, 12:03 AM ISTJaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Intimation Of Cancellation Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting Under SEBI (Listing Obligations
Feb 05, 2026, 1:35 AM ISTJaro Inst.Tech.&Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80301MH2009PLC193957 and registration number is 193957. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ranjita Raman
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Balkrishna Namdeo Salunkhe
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ishan Baveja
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alpa Antani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaijayanti Ajit Pandit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Share Price

What is the share price of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹439.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research?

The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research?

The market cap of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹974.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research are ₹440.00 and ₹430.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹890.00 and 52-week low of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research is ₹386.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, -11.41% for the past month, -33.0% over 3 months, -41.03% over 1 year, -16.14% across 3 years, and -10.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research are 0.00 and 7.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

