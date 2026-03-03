Facebook Pixel Code
Plaza Wires Share Price

NSE
BSE

PLAZA WIRES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of Plaza Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.96 Closed
-6.48₹ -2.49
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Plaza Wires Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.01₹36.96
₹35.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.01₹69.75
₹35.96
Open Price
₹32.01
Prev. Close
₹38.45
Volume
3,862

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Plaza Wires has declined 14.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.61%.

Plaza Wires’s current P/E of 30.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Plaza Wires Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Plaza Wires		-5.62-9.63-10.53-35.75-33.42-23.47-14.83
Polycab India		5.1813.7518.1418.0675.3840.6644.52
KEI Industries		8.8019.0825.2229.4166.0045.5759.75
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.14-6.11-8.55-1.4731.278.467.20
R R Kabel		1.997.6010.3026.5973.178.605.08
Finolex Cables		16.4627.7627.5210.2317.866.8218.76
Diamond Power Infrastructure		4.7910.86-3.51-3.9865.59291.06329.47
Universal Cables		0.81-6.31-28.65-4.9741.6625.3037.27
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.759.92-0.53-13.6645.0280.57127.66
Dynamic Cables		5.09-3.96-11.61-32.496.0750.9486.76
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.27-3.43-0.77-39.75-33.58-14.14-8.74
Vidya Wires		5.6912.44-2.52-2.52-2.52-0.85-0.51
Paramount Communications		-2.82-12.50-10.69-27.42-33.63-1.7931.03
Delton Cables		-4.27-7.69-33.01-34.32-27.0287.4366.43
JD Cables		-10.33-7.33-12.233.363.361.110.66
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure		-1.4618.029.33-1.96-2.1610.87-2.95
Cords Cable Industries		0.860.83-15.98-3.460.7134.8131.42
Ultracab (India)		-3.66-10.01-19.23-25.42-47.41-31.69-15.63
Jigar Cables		7.37-4.45-4.458.77-16.0841.2314.45
Cybele Industries		21.4964.9073.61110.08102.8951.5559.90

Over the last one year, Plaza Wires has declined 33.42% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Plaza Wires has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).

Plaza Wires Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Plaza Wires Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.438.33
1039.0338.71
2039.5439.07
5039.7340.08
10042.4843.01
20050.4549.27

Plaza Wires Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Plaza Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Plaza Wires Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTPlaza Wires - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of An Order In Appeal From The Office Of Commissioner (Appeals), Central GST Tax A
Feb 13, 2026, 9:46 PM ISTPlaza Wires - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33(3) And Other Applicable Pro
Feb 09, 2026, 6:10 AM ISTPlaza Wires - Board Meeting Intimation for PRIOR INTIMATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNDER REGULATION 29 OF THE S
Jan 05, 2026, 9:30 PM ISTPlaza Wires - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 14, 2025, 10:23 PM ISTPlaza Wires - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 AND 33(3) AND OTHER APPLICABLE PRO

About Plaza Wires

Plaza Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300DL2006PLC152344 and registration number is 152344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonia Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Monam Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chetna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swati Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ish Sadana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Plaza Wires Share Price

What is the share price of Plaza Wires?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Plaza Wires is ₹35.96 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Plaza Wires?

The Plaza Wires is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Plaza Wires?

The market cap of Plaza Wires is ₹157.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Plaza Wires?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Plaza Wires are ₹36.96 and ₹32.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Plaza Wires?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Plaza Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Plaza Wires is ₹69.75 and 52-week low of Plaza Wires is ₹32.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Plaza Wires performed historically in terms of returns?

The Plaza Wires has shown returns of -6.48% over the past day, -6.43% for the past month, -12.14% over 3 months, -36.61% over 1 year, -23.47% across 3 years, and -14.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Plaza Wires?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Plaza Wires are 30.07 and 1.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Plaza Wires News

