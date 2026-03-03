Here's the live share price of Plaza Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Plaza Wires has declined 14.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.61%.
Plaza Wires’s current P/E of 30.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Plaza Wires
|-5.62
|-9.63
|-10.53
|-35.75
|-33.42
|-23.47
|-14.83
|Polycab India
|5.18
|13.75
|18.14
|18.06
|75.38
|40.66
|44.52
|KEI Industries
|8.80
|19.08
|25.22
|29.41
|66.00
|45.57
|59.75
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.14
|-6.11
|-8.55
|-1.47
|31.27
|8.46
|7.20
|R R Kabel
|1.99
|7.60
|10.30
|26.59
|73.17
|8.60
|5.08
|Finolex Cables
|16.46
|27.76
|27.52
|10.23
|17.86
|6.82
|18.76
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|4.79
|10.86
|-3.51
|-3.98
|65.59
|291.06
|329.47
|Universal Cables
|0.81
|-6.31
|-28.65
|-4.97
|41.66
|25.30
|37.27
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.75
|9.92
|-0.53
|-13.66
|45.02
|80.57
|127.66
|Dynamic Cables
|5.09
|-3.96
|-11.61
|-32.49
|6.07
|50.94
|86.76
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.27
|-3.43
|-0.77
|-39.75
|-33.58
|-14.14
|-8.74
|Vidya Wires
|5.69
|12.44
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-0.85
|-0.51
|Paramount Communications
|-2.82
|-12.50
|-10.69
|-27.42
|-33.63
|-1.79
|31.03
|Delton Cables
|-4.27
|-7.69
|-33.01
|-34.32
|-27.02
|87.43
|66.43
|JD Cables
|-10.33
|-7.33
|-12.23
|3.36
|3.36
|1.11
|0.66
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|-1.46
|18.02
|9.33
|-1.96
|-2.16
|10.87
|-2.95
|Cords Cable Industries
|0.86
|0.83
|-15.98
|-3.46
|0.71
|34.81
|31.42
|Ultracab (India)
|-3.66
|-10.01
|-19.23
|-25.42
|-47.41
|-31.69
|-15.63
|Jigar Cables
|7.37
|-4.45
|-4.45
|8.77
|-16.08
|41.23
|14.45
|Cybele Industries
|21.49
|64.90
|73.61
|110.08
|102.89
|51.55
|59.90
Over the last one year, Plaza Wires has declined 33.42% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Plaza Wires has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.4
|38.33
|10
|39.03
|38.71
|20
|39.54
|39.07
|50
|39.73
|40.08
|100
|42.48
|43.01
|200
|50.45
|49.27
In the latest quarter, Plaza Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Plaza Wires - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of An Order In Appeal From The Office Of Commissioner (Appeals), Central GST Tax A
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:46 PM IST
|Plaza Wires - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33(3) And Other Applicable Pro
|Feb 09, 2026, 6:10 AM IST
|Plaza Wires - Board Meeting Intimation for PRIOR INTIMATION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNDER REGULATION 29 OF THE S
|Jan 05, 2026, 9:30 PM IST
|Plaza Wires - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
|Plaza Wires - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 AND 33(3) AND OTHER APPLICABLE PRO
Plaza Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31300DL2006PLC152344 and registration number is 152344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
