Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|23.65
|15.01
|65.92
|64.49
|26.18
|260.19
|25.58
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.61
|-13.58
|-1.78
|22.81
|16.57
|-31.32
|62.34
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.00
|9.27
|14.84
|14.07
|-38.34
|42.10
|52.39
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|7.33
|-6.95
|14.98
|45.76
|0.55
|296.80
|235.75
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RDB Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999WB1995PLC074860 and registration number is 074860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹231.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is 10.49 and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹130.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RDB Rasayans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹67.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.