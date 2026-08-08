What is the share price of RDB Rasayans? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RDB Rasayans is ₹171.90 as on .

What kind of stock is RDB Rasayans? The RDB Rasayans is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RDB Rasayans? The market cap of RDB Rasayans is ₹304.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RDB Rasayans? Today’s highest and lowest price of RDB Rasayans are ₹177.00 and ₹165.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RDB Rasayans? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RDB Rasayans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RDB Rasayans is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of RDB Rasayans is ₹138.25 as on .

How has the RDB Rasayans performed historically in terms of returns? The RDB Rasayans has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 8.63% for the past month, 7.5% over 3 months, -0.26% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans are 8.97 and 1.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global