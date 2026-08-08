Here's the live share price of RDB Rasayans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RDB Rasayans
|5.59
|8.63
|7.50
|-0.46
|-0.26
|14.69
|13.37
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RDB Rasayans has declined 0.26% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, RDB Rasayans has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.12
|162.55
|10
|162.47
|162.29
|20
|161.58
|161.07
|50
|154.48
|158.57
|100
|158.87
|159.05
|200
|162.5
|159.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RDB Rasayans remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|RDB Rasayans - NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF DISPATCH OF AGM NOTICE AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2025-2026 TO THE SHAREHOLD
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|RDB Rasayans - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|RDB Rasayans - Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, 20Th August, 2026.
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|RDB Rasayans - Intimation For Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Cut-Off Date
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|RDB Rasayans - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
RDB Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999WB1995PLC074860 and registration number is 074860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RDB Rasayans is ₹171.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RDB Rasayans is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RDB Rasayans is ₹304.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RDB Rasayans are ₹177.00 and ₹165.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RDB Rasayans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RDB Rasayans is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of RDB Rasayans is ₹138.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RDB Rasayans has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 8.63% for the past month, 7.5% over 3 months, -0.26% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans are 8.97 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global