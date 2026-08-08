Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

RDB Rasayans Share Price

NSE
BSE

RDB RASAYANS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of RDB Rasayans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.90 Closed
4.66₹ 7.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

RDB Rasayans Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹177.00
₹171.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.25₹192.00
₹171.90
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹164.25
Volume
26,446

Source: Dion Global

RDB Rasayans Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RDB Rasayans		5.598.637.50-0.46-0.2614.6913.37
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RDB Rasayans has declined 0.26% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, RDB Rasayans has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

RDB Rasayans Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RDB Rasayans Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.12162.55
10162.47162.29
20161.58161.07
50154.48158.57
100158.87159.05
200162.5159.59

Source: Dion Global

RDB Rasayans Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RDB Rasayans remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

RDB Rasayans Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTRDB Rasayans - NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF DISPATCH OF AGM NOTICE AND ANNUAL REPORT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2025-2026 TO THE SHAREHOLD
Jul 27, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTRDB Rasayans - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 27, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTRDB Rasayans - Notice Of 31St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, 20Th August, 2026.
Jul 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTRDB Rasayans - Intimation For Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Cut-Off Date
Jul 11, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTRDB Rasayans - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About RDB Rasayans

RDB Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999WB1995PLC074860 and registration number is 074860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 117.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shanti Lal Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Baid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pragya Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Riya Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyam Sen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RDB Rasayans Share Price

What is the share price of RDB Rasayans?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RDB Rasayans is ₹171.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RDB Rasayans?

The RDB Rasayans is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RDB Rasayans?

The market cap of RDB Rasayans is ₹304.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RDB Rasayans?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RDB Rasayans are ₹177.00 and ₹165.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RDB Rasayans?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RDB Rasayans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RDB Rasayans is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of RDB Rasayans is ₹138.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RDB Rasayans performed historically in terms of returns?

The RDB Rasayans has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 8.63% for the past month, 7.5% over 3 months, -0.26% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 13.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans are 8.97 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RDB Rasayans News

More RDB Rasayans News
Market Pulse