RDB Rasayans Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RDB RASAYANS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹130.95 Closed
-4.28-5.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

RDB Rasayans Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.55₹140.45
₹130.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.60₹142.00
₹130.95
Open Price
₹137.00
Prev. Close
₹136.80
Volume
30,674

RDB Rasayans Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1139.15
  • R2145.75
  • R3151.05
  • Pivot
    133.85
  • S1127.25
  • S2121.95
  • S3115.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.77125.3
  • 1094.03119.12
  • 2095.33115.13
  • 50100.16108.65
  • 10089.39102.03
  • 20092.6397.15

RDB Rasayans Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.6515.0165.9264.4926.18260.1925.58
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

RDB Rasayans Ltd. Share Holdings

RDB Rasayans Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RDB Rasayans Ltd.

RDB Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999WB1995PLC074860 and registration number is 074860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 123.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shanti Lal Baid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Baid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pragya Baid
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Bharat Kumar Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on RDB Rasayans Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RDB Rasayans Ltd.?

The market cap of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹231.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RDB Rasayans Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is 10.49 and PB ratio of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RDB Rasayans Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹130.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RDB Rasayans Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RDB Rasayans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of RDB Rasayans Ltd. is ₹67.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

