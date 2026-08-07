What is the share price of GP Petroleums? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GP Petroleums is ₹56.19 as on .

What kind of stock is GP Petroleums? The GP Petroleums is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GP Petroleums? The market cap of GP Petroleums is ₹286.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of GP Petroleums? Today’s highest and lowest price of GP Petroleums are ₹57.00 and ₹54.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GP Petroleums? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GP Petroleums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GP Petroleums is ₹55.25 and 52-week low of GP Petroleums is ₹23.52 as on .

How has the GP Petroleums performed historically in terms of returns? The GP Petroleums has shown returns of 2.59% over the past day, 41.93% for the past month, 58.91% over 3 months, 37.05% over 1 year, 7.51% across 3 years, and -2.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GP Petroleums? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GP Petroleums are 0.00 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global