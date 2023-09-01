Follow Us

GP PETROLEUMS LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹45.80 Closed
-2.45-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
GP Petroleums Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.45₹47.70
₹45.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.00₹67.20
₹45.80
Open Price
₹47.70
Prev. Close
₹46.95
Volume
3,27,546

GP Petroleums Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.15
  • R248.55
  • R349.4
  • Pivot
    46.3
  • S144.9
  • S244.05
  • S342.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 553.2245.29
  • 1053.9944.43
  • 2054.8543.46
  • 505841.67
  • 10052.3440.46
  • 20051.5841.27

GP Petroleums Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.6712.1626.1035.66-28.4512.58-50.68
3.722.5517.9317.0534.52128.362.20
4.381.0415.4217.6033.7789.21-0.95
-3.43-0.517.375.6341.86190.2728.86
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.1832.8483.4491.38130.43689.15305.87
3.6221.0942.86166.0785.554.164.16
-0.62-6.8532.4224.7743.08213.6941.30
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.53-3.05-1.0622.60-29.26444.68283.68
10.5117.2122.5618.94-12.3382.45-57.74
0.86-1.7920.3722.87-6.5572.46-56.20
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

GP Petroleums Ltd. Share Holdings

GP Petroleums Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Updates
    GP Petroleums Limited has informed the Exchange regarding ''Intimation of Material events/information''.
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:49 PM

About GP Petroleums Ltd.

GP Petroleums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1983PLC030372 and registration number is 030372. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Oil Drilling And Exploration. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 717.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ayush Goel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bhaswar Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Damle
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Stuti Kacker
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Mangla
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on GP Petroleums Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of GP Petroleums Ltd.?

The market cap of GP Petroleums Ltd. is ₹233.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of GP Petroleums Ltd.?

P/E ratio of GP Petroleums Ltd. is 12.71 and PB ratio of GP Petroleums Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of GP Petroleums Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GP Petroleums Ltd. is ₹45.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GP Petroleums Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GP Petroleums Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GP Petroleums Ltd. is ₹67.20 and 52-week low of GP Petroleums Ltd. is ₹31.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

