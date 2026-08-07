Here's the live share price of GP Petroleums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GP Petroleums
|12.56
|41.93
|58.91
|70.17
|37.05
|7.51
|-2.11
|Castrol India
|3.59
|4.24
|3.42
|1.53
|-10.66
|8.02
|6.42
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|11.01
|10.81
|18.05
|1.91
|2.27
|26.28
|13.31
|Savita Oil Technologies
|25.89
|35.35
|79.76
|111.14
|76.98
|34.10
|16.48
|Panama Petrochem
|11.05
|16.37
|69.53
|64.90
|45.81
|19.85
|11.11
|Veedol Corporation
|6.80
|1.64
|1.61
|1.41
|-8.90
|9.14
|-9.55
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)
|8.19
|25.88
|58.60
|55.10
|51.94
|-7.00
|-4.26
|Maximus International
|0.07
|5.74
|39.72
|41.99
|16.47
|-5.06
|6.75
|Continental Petroleums
|-6.55
|-4.55
|-24.97
|-15.59
|-37.57
|11.86
|11.91
|Olympic Oil Industries
|0
|-1.41
|12.67
|-16.83
|-20.19
|8.70
|-15.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, GP Petroleums has gained 37.05% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, GP Petroleums has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.57
|51.17
|10
|44.99
|48.41
|20
|41.63
|45.14
|50
|40.05
|41.17
|100
|35.73
|38.55
|200
|35.74
|38.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, GP Petroleums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|GP Petroleums - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposal For Raising Of Funds By Way Of Issuance Of Debt Securities/Debt Instrum
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|GP Petroleums - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|GP Petroleums - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|GP Petroleums - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 26, 2026 Through VC/OAVM.
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|GP Petroleums - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
GP Petroleums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1983PLC030372 and registration number is 030372. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lubricants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 642.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GP Petroleums is ₹56.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GP Petroleums is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GP Petroleums is ₹286.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GP Petroleums are ₹57.00 and ₹54.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GP Petroleums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GP Petroleums is ₹55.25 and 52-week low of GP Petroleums is ₹23.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The GP Petroleums has shown returns of 2.59% over the past day, 41.93% for the past month, 58.91% over 3 months, 37.05% over 1 year, 7.51% across 3 years, and -2.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GP Petroleums are 0.00 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global