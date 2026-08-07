Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

GP Petroleums Share Price

NSE
BSE

GP PETROLEUMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petrochemicals

Here's the live share price of GP Petroleums along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.19 Closed
2.59₹ 1.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GP Petroleums Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.26₹57.00
₹56.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.52₹55.25
₹56.19
Open Price
₹56.95
Prev. Close
₹54.77
Volume
27,652

Source: Dion Global

GP Petroleums Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GP Petroleums		12.5641.9358.9170.1737.057.51-2.11
Castrol India		3.594.243.421.53-10.668.026.42
Gulf Oil Lubricants India		11.0110.8118.051.912.2726.2813.31
Savita Oil Technologies		25.8935.3579.76111.1476.9834.1016.48
Panama Petrochem		11.0516.3769.5364.9045.8119.8511.11
Veedol Corporation		6.801.641.611.41-8.909.14-9.55
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)		8.1925.8858.6055.1051.94-7.00-4.26
Maximus International		0.075.7439.7241.9916.47-5.066.75
Continental Petroleums		-6.55-4.55-24.97-15.59-37.5711.8611.91
Olympic Oil Industries		0-1.4112.67-16.83-20.198.70-15.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, GP Petroleums has gained 37.05% compared to peers like Castrol India (-10.66%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India (2.27%), Savita Oil Technologies (76.98%). From a 5 year perspective, GP Petroleums has underperformed peers relative to Castrol India (6.42%) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India (13.31%).

GP Petroleums Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

GP Petroleums Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.5751.17
1044.9948.41
2041.6345.14
5040.0541.17
10035.7338.55
20035.7438.17

Source: Dion Global

GP Petroleums Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GP Petroleums remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

GP Petroleums Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTGP Petroleums - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposal For Raising Of Funds By Way Of Issuance Of Debt Securities/Debt Instrum
Aug 07, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTGP Petroleums - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTGP Petroleums - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTGP Petroleums - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 26, 2026 Through VC/OAVM.
Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTGP Petroleums - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About GP Petroleums

GP Petroleums Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1983PLC030372 and registration number is 030372. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lubricants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 642.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ayush Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arjun Verma
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sukumaran Jeyakrishan
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Ms. Sandra Martyres
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Vaswani
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Harshavarshan Sinha
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Stuti Kacker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on GP Petroleums Share Price

What is the share price of GP Petroleums?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GP Petroleums is ₹56.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is GP Petroleums?

The GP Petroleums is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GP Petroleums?

The market cap of GP Petroleums is ₹286.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GP Petroleums?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GP Petroleums are ₹57.00 and ₹54.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GP Petroleums?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GP Petroleums stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GP Petroleums is ₹55.25 and 52-week low of GP Petroleums is ₹23.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the GP Petroleums performed historically in terms of returns?

The GP Petroleums has shown returns of 2.59% over the past day, 41.93% for the past month, 58.91% over 3 months, 37.05% over 1 year, 7.51% across 3 years, and -2.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GP Petroleums?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GP Petroleums are 0.00 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

GP Petroleums News

More GP Petroleums News
Market Pulse