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Welspun Specialty Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

WELSPUN SPECIALTY SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Welspun Specialty Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.17 Closed
0.24₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Welspun Specialty Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.17₹50.80
₹50.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.84₹63.29
₹50.17
Open Price
₹50.80
Prev. Close
₹50.05
Volume
89,938

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Specialty Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welspun Specialty Solutions		-1.70-2.7316.2421.5959.5710.5830.34
Maharashtra Seamless		2.67-3.26-10.926.78-12.406.2730.38
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company		-1.79-7.49-18.22-64.20-72.6164.5351.37
Mahalaxmi Seamless		13.6832.6821.9017.6528.2716.621.09

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Welspun Specialty Solutions has gained 59.57% compared to peers like Maharashtra Seamless (-12.40%), Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (-72.61%), Mahalaxmi Seamless (28.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Specialty Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Maharashtra Seamless (30.38%) and Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (51.37%).

Welspun Specialty Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Specialty Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.3950.9
1051.7251.3
2052.1551.84
5051.9550.69
10044.9547.24
20041.1843.27

Source: Dion Global

Welspun Specialty Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welspun Specialty Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 1.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Welspun Specialty Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTWelspun Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTWelspun Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTWelspun Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 21, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTWelspun Specialty - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTWelspun Specialty - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Welspun Specialty Solutions

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1980PLC020358 and registration number is 020358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 397.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Anuj Burakia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakashmal Tatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vipul Mathur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. M Narayana Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Amita Misra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K H Viswanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Welspun Specialty Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Welspun Specialty Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹50.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welspun Specialty Solutions?

The Welspun Specialty Solutions is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions?

The market cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹3,324.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welspun Specialty Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Specialty Solutions are ₹50.80 and ₹49.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Specialty Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Specialty Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹63.29 and 52-week low of Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹29.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Welspun Specialty Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welspun Specialty Solutions has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, -2.73% for the past month, 16.24% over 3 months, 59.57% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 30.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions are 116.46 and 7.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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