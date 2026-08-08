Here's the live share price of Welspun Specialty Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|-1.70
|-2.73
|16.24
|21.59
|59.57
|10.58
|30.34
|Maharashtra Seamless
|2.67
|-3.26
|-10.92
|6.78
|-12.40
|6.27
|30.38
|Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company
|-1.79
|-7.49
|-18.22
|-64.20
|-72.61
|64.53
|51.37
|Mahalaxmi Seamless
|13.68
|32.68
|21.90
|17.65
|28.27
|16.62
|1.09
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Welspun Specialty Solutions has gained 59.57% compared to peers like Maharashtra Seamless (-12.40%), Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (-72.61%), Mahalaxmi Seamless (28.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Welspun Specialty Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Maharashtra Seamless (30.38%) and Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company (51.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.39
|50.9
|10
|51.72
|51.3
|20
|52.15
|51.84
|50
|51.95
|50.69
|100
|44.95
|47.24
|200
|41.18
|43.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Welspun Specialty Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 1.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Welspun Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Welspun Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Welspun Specialty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Welspun Specialty - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Welspun Specialty - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1980PLC020358 and registration number is 020358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 397.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹50.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welspun Specialty Solutions is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹3,324.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welspun Specialty Solutions are ₹50.80 and ₹49.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Specialty Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹63.29 and 52-week low of Welspun Specialty Solutions is ₹29.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welspun Specialty Solutions has shown returns of 0.24% over the past day, -2.73% for the past month, 16.24% over 3 months, 59.57% over 1 year, 10.58% across 3 years, and 30.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions are 116.46 and 7.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global