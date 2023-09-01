Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1980PLC020358 and registration number is 020358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 318.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹2,68.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is 387.2 and PB ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is 70.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹39.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹40.58 and 52-week low of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.