Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WELSPUN SPECIALTY SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Seamless Tubes | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.03 Closed
-0.79-0.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹40.00
₹39.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.00₹40.58
₹39.03
Open Price
₹39.95
Prev. Close
₹39.34
Volume
1,73,691

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.13
  • R241.07
  • R342.13
  • Pivot
    39.07
  • S138.13
  • S237.07
  • S336.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.938.46
  • 1017.0237.56
  • 2016.936.41
  • 5016.9532.83
  • 10016.5828.54
  • 20017.3524.21

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.320.8390.30161.77132.32317.4365.73
6.6713.2224.9882.2235.51389.61124.84
7.22-1.0070.7454.4243.94106.52132.16
13.1713.1731.608.170.5028.46-14.13

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1980PLC020358 and registration number is 020358. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 318.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishan Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anuj Burakia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakash Tatia
    Director
  • Mr. Vipul Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Myneni Narayana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amita Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K H Viswanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹2,68.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is 387.2 and PB ratio of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is 70.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹39.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹40.58 and 52-week low of Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

