What is the Market Cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd.? The market cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹45.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd.? P/E ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is -9.83 and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Srestha Finvest Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹1.38 as on .