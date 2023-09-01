Follow Us

SRESTHA FINVEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.38 Closed
1.470.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Srestha Finvest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.22₹1.47
₹1.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.95₹1.82
₹1.38
Open Price
₹1.35
Prev. Close
₹1.36
Volume
17,49,549

Srestha Finvest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.49
  • R21.61
  • R31.74
  • Pivot
    1.36
  • S11.24
  • S21.11
  • S30.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.261.21
  • 101.271.17
  • 201.281.14
  • 501.31.13
  • 1001.31.13
  • 2001.561.19

Srestha Finvest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.0025.4520.0020.0012.20-73.61-78.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Srestha Finvest Ltd. Share Holdings

Srestha Finvest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Srestha Finvest Ltd.

Srestha Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1985PLC012047 and registration number is 012047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sitaben S Patel
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Sahadevsinh Babubha Rana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mayurdwajsinh Sahadevsinh Rana
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemant D Chaudhari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Srestha Finvest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd.?

The market cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹45.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is -9.83 and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Srestha Finvest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srestha Finvest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srestha Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹1.82 and 52-week low of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

