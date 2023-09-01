Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.00
|25.45
|20.00
|20.00
|12.20
|-73.61
|-78.50
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Srestha Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1985PLC012047 and registration number is 012047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹45.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is -9.83 and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srestha Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹1.82 and 52-week low of Srestha Finvest Ltd. is ₹.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.