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Srestha Finvest Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRESTHA FINVEST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Srestha Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.29 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Srestha Finvest Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.28₹0.29
₹0.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.18₹0.46
₹0.29
Open Price
₹0.29
Prev. Close
₹0.29
Volume
12,31,486

Source: Dion Global

Srestha Finvest Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Srestha Finvest		-6.45-9.387.413.57-27.50-18.27-27.18
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Srestha Finvest has declined 27.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Srestha Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Srestha Finvest Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Srestha Finvest Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.310.3
100.320.31
200.30.3
500.270.29
1000.270.28
2000.290.31

Source: Dion Global

Srestha Finvest Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Srestha Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Srestha Finvest Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTSrestha Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 14, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTSrestha Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTSrestha Finvest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTSrestha Finvest - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended 31/03/2026
May 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTSrestha Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30/05/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Srestha Finvest

Srestha Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1985PLC012047 and registration number is 012047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sitaben S Patel
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Sunil Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sahadevsinh Babubha Rana
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mayurdwajsinh Sahadevsinh Rana
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Umeshbhai Hirjibhai Padariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Srestha Finvest Share Price

What is the share price of Srestha Finvest?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srestha Finvest is ₹0.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Srestha Finvest?

The Srestha Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srestha Finvest?

The market cap of Srestha Finvest is ₹47.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Srestha Finvest?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Srestha Finvest are ₹0.29 and ₹0.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srestha Finvest?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srestha Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srestha Finvest is ₹0.46 and 52-week low of Srestha Finvest is ₹0.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Srestha Finvest performed historically in terms of returns?

The Srestha Finvest has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.38% for the past month, 7.41% over 3 months, -27.5% over 1 year, -18.27% across 3 years, and -27.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest are -6.30 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Srestha Finvest News

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