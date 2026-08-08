Here's the live share price of Srestha Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Srestha Finvest
|-6.45
|-9.38
|7.41
|3.57
|-27.50
|-18.27
|-27.18
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Srestha Finvest has declined 27.50% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Srestha Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.31
|0.3
|10
|0.32
|0.31
|20
|0.3
|0.3
|50
|0.27
|0.29
|100
|0.27
|0.28
|200
|0.29
|0.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Srestha Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Srestha Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 14, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Srestha Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Srestha Finvest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Srestha Finvest - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended 31/03/2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Srestha Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 30/05/2026
Source: Dion Global
Srestha Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1985PLC012047 and registration number is 012047. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srestha Finvest is ₹0.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srestha Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Srestha Finvest is ₹47.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Srestha Finvest are ₹0.29 and ₹0.28.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srestha Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srestha Finvest is ₹0.46 and 52-week low of Srestha Finvest is ₹0.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Srestha Finvest has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.38% for the past month, 7.41% over 3 months, -27.5% over 1 year, -18.27% across 3 years, and -27.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest are -6.30 and 0.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global