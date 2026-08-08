What is the share price of Srestha Finvest? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Srestha Finvest is ₹0.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Srestha Finvest? The Srestha Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Srestha Finvest? The market cap of Srestha Finvest is ₹47.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Srestha Finvest? Today’s highest and lowest price of Srestha Finvest are ₹0.29 and ₹0.28.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Srestha Finvest? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Srestha Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Srestha Finvest is ₹0.46 and 52-week low of Srestha Finvest is ₹0.18 as on .

How has the Srestha Finvest performed historically in terms of returns? The Srestha Finvest has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -9.38% for the past month, 7.41% over 3 months, -27.5% over 1 year, -18.27% across 3 years, and -27.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Srestha Finvest are -6.30 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global