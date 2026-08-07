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Bodal Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BODAL CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Bodal Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.00 Closed
-3.32₹ -2.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bodal Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.83₹71.39
₹69.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.25₹81.64
₹69.00
Open Price
₹70.99
Prev. Close
₹71.37
Volume
21,171

Source: Dion Global

Bodal Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86
Hindprakash Industries		1.294.80-7.372.201.401.494.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bodal Chemicals has gained 0.98% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Bodal Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Bodal Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bodal Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.4972.56
1068.5570.52
2064.8768.25
5067.0366.57
10064.1964.47
20058.6762.88

Source: Dion Global

Bodal Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bodal Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bodal Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTBodal Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTBodal Chemicals - Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTBodal Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 27, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTBodal Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results And Decide Date Of 40T
Jul 06, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTBodal Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bodal Chemicals

Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC009003 and registration number is 009003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1974.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh J Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavin S Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit S Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Maloo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nalin Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Huddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank K Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajarshi Gosh
    Director

FAQs on Bodal Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Bodal Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodal Chemicals is ₹69.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bodal Chemicals?

The Bodal Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bodal Chemicals?

The market cap of Bodal Chemicals is ₹869.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bodal Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodal Chemicals are ₹71.39 and ₹67.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodal Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodal Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodal Chemicals is ₹81.64 and 52-week low of Bodal Chemicals is ₹41.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bodal Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bodal Chemicals has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 12.56% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, 0.98% over 1 year, -3.52% across 3 years, and -9.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals are 12.65 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bodal Chemicals News

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