Bodal Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BODAL CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹84.90 Closed
3.12.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bodal Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.70₹85.10
₹84.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.95₹104.95
₹84.90
Open Price
₹82.75
Prev. Close
₹82.35
Volume
12,44,686

Bodal Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.63
  • R286.57
  • R388.03
  • Pivot
    84.17
  • S183.23
  • S281.77
  • S380.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.8680.61
  • 1082.7877.76
  • 2084.5375.44
  • 5090.0573.39
  • 10089.972.24
  • 20098.6274.39

Bodal Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74

Bodal Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Bodal Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC009003 and registration number is 009003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1873.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh J Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavin S Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit S Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil K Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nalin Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Huddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajarshi Gosh
    Director

FAQs on Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,67.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is 71.62 and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bodal Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹84.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodal Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodal Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹104.95 and 52-week low of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹54.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

