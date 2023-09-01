What is the Market Cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,67.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is 71.62 and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is 0.95 as on .

What is the share price of Bodal Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹84.90 as on .