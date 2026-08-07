Here's the live share price of Bodal Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
|Hindprakash Industries
|1.29
|4.80
|-7.37
|2.20
|1.40
|1.49
|4.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bodal Chemicals has gained 0.98% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Bodal Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.49
|72.56
|10
|68.55
|70.52
|20
|64.87
|68.25
|50
|67.03
|66.57
|100
|64.19
|64.47
|200
|58.67
|62.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bodal Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Bodal Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Bodal Chemicals - Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Bodal Chemicals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Bodal Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results And Decide Date Of 40T
|Jul 06, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Bodal Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC009003 and registration number is 009003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1974.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodal Chemicals is ₹69.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bodal Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bodal Chemicals is ₹869.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodal Chemicals are ₹71.39 and ₹67.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodal Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodal Chemicals is ₹81.64 and 52-week low of Bodal Chemicals is ₹41.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bodal Chemicals has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 12.56% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, 0.98% over 1 year, -3.52% across 3 years, and -9.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals are 12.65 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global