Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.94
|19.92
|31.53
|35.19
|-8.86
|25.59
|-29.89
|6.13
|2.00
|9.08
|3.38
|-19.90
|23.61
|130.88
|1.78
|1.88
|10.89
|34.47
|8.29
|13.31
|16.19
|7.45
|14.84
|29.79
|34.84
|18.68
|433.22
|415.72
|10.02
|-17.75
|-28.17
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|-28.82
|2.35
|-2.57
|-4.64
|-0.18
|-44.16
|-47.64
|-52.43
|7.63
|7.49
|47.94
|49.81
|8.32
|24.04
|-12.54
|3.44
|7.57
|26.48
|27.76
|-6.34
|25.56
|10.23
|-1.85
|30.54
|19.92
|34.34
|10.73
|103.37
|158.39
|6.02
|7.84
|12.12
|35.45
|41.11
|98.18
|46.42
|-5.16
|0.57
|17.93
|18.84
|-22.72
|19.96
|-14.69
|5.59
|0.31
|8.72
|8.65
|-20.08
|5.57
|-50.52
|5.28
|25.23
|43.24
|54.34
|39.13
|203.41
|223.24
|11.99
|1.02
|-10.26
|23.47
|64.78
|568.92
|804.94
|-1.27
|3.36
|-5.50
|3.36
|24.58
|116.89
|-6.83
|1.60
|3.52
|-3.29
|-14.89
|21.03
|15.67
|67.96
|1.94
|2.76
|2.49
|26.89
|77.97
|268.74
|268.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1986PLC009003 and registration number is 009003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1873.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹1,67.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is 71.62 and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is 0.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹84.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodal Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹104.95 and 52-week low of Bodal Chemicals Ltd. is ₹54.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.