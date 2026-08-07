What is the share price of Bodal Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodal Chemicals is ₹69.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bodal Chemicals? The Bodal Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bodal Chemicals? The market cap of Bodal Chemicals is ₹869.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bodal Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodal Chemicals are ₹71.39 and ₹67.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodal Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodal Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodal Chemicals is ₹81.64 and 52-week low of Bodal Chemicals is ₹41.25 as on .

How has the Bodal Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Bodal Chemicals has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, 12.56% for the past month, -5.36% over 3 months, 0.98% over 1 year, -3.52% across 3 years, and -9.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodal Chemicals are 12.65 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global