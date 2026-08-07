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Bansal Roofing Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANSAL ROOFING PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Bansal Roofing Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹129.90 Closed
2.00₹ 2.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bansal Roofing Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.95₹131.85
₹129.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.10₹134.90
₹129.90
Open Price
₹125.40
Prev. Close
₹127.35
Volume
10,689

Source: Dion Global

Bansal Roofing Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bansal Roofing Products		0.587.189.481.761.015.2135.68
Jai Corp		2.26-6.86-14.70-13.88-4.98-17.00-6.19
Premier Polyfilm		2.2613.7127.6930.0156.7649.2431.67
Shish Industries		-15.37-15.04-15.91-16.6347.11-8.0839.50
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		1.637.481.532.18-10.0017.5017.56
Hindustan Adhesives		11.829.56-9.12-5.94-8.9514.332.68
G M Polyplast		02.8612.599.09-15.29-14.9423.31
Duropack		-6.04-12.1614.67-1.61-28.87-17.4821.52
Amco India		3.5010.471.97-9.52-15.324.649.58
Sonal Adhesives		-8.54-10.322.147.46-17.10-10.9741.90
Command Polymers		000-10.16-30.08-4.89-3.79
Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)		0-2.75-26.39-46.73-68.07-47.02-3.46
Raj Packaging Industries		0.81-3.05-5.80-13.919.79-8.44-3.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bansal Roofing Products has gained 1.01% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Bansal Roofing Products has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).

Bansal Roofing Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bansal Roofing Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5129.1129.64
10124.98127.73
20122.62125.4
50122.91123.05
100120.31120.93
200115.93117.77

Source: Dion Global

Bansal Roofing Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bansal Roofing Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bansal Roofing Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTBansal Roofing Produ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 22, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTBansal Roofing Produ - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026 To Held O
Jul 13, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTBansal Roofing Produ - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTBansal Roofing Produ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
May 22, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTBansal Roofing Produ - Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Bansal Roofing Products

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206GJ2008PLC053761 and registration number is 053761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kaushalkumar S Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta K Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash K Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Arpita T Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi S Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Enu N Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bansal Roofing Products Share Price

What is the share price of Bansal Roofing Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansal Roofing Products is ₹129.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bansal Roofing Products?

The Bansal Roofing Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bansal Roofing Products?

The market cap of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹171.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bansal Roofing Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bansal Roofing Products are ₹131.85 and ₹122.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bansal Roofing Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansal Roofing Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹134.90 and 52-week low of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹98.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bansal Roofing Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bansal Roofing Products has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, 9.48% over 3 months, 1.01% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and 35.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bansal Roofing Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bansal Roofing Products are 16.25 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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