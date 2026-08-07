What is the share price of Bansal Roofing Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansal Roofing Products is ₹129.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Bansal Roofing Products? The Bansal Roofing Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bansal Roofing Products? The market cap of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹171.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bansal Roofing Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bansal Roofing Products are ₹131.85 and ₹122.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bansal Roofing Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansal Roofing Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹134.90 and 52-week low of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹98.10 as on .

How has the Bansal Roofing Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Bansal Roofing Products has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, 9.48% over 3 months, 1.01% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and 35.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bansal Roofing Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bansal Roofing Products are 16.25 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global