Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANSAL ROOFING PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.00 Closed
0.010.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.20₹110.15
₹108.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹129.00
₹108.00
Open Price
₹110.15
Prev. Close
₹107.99
Volume
5,308

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1110.03
  • R2112.07
  • R3113.98
  • Pivot
    108.12
  • S1106.08
  • S2104.17
  • S3102.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.6106.73
  • 1066.11106.18
  • 2068.11103.76
  • 5065.0193.45
  • 10065.0383.64
  • 20065.5575.41

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.54-3.0760.0275.5084.771,289.071,134.29
1.06-21.26-2.3450.7681.651,512.092,118.70
-4.221.3218.2021.1111.77282.27274.31
32.9339.7442.1164.65311.69583.28583.28
1.7847.7549.6544.50-33.60284.65203.83
3.938.4518.8426.1734.60167.1438.96
5.26-7.04-31.48-26.00-5.31485.44485.44
0.91-3.01-10.2249.48-18.10795.36475.96
14.24-4.509.6827.7858.82390.97203.29
10.36-0.34-9.632.4430.12607.94957.89
2.362.362.16-1.89-1.89-1.89-1.89
-4.18-10.30-7.83-3.07-22.22192.5958.00
-2.86-14.89-31.93-34.628.8063.863.34
-4.86-2.2217.33-4.863.5391.3040.80

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206GJ2008PLC053761 and registration number is 053761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kaushalkumar S Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta K Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kailash Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bhavitaben D Gurjar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi S Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Enu N Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is ₹142.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is 30.95 and PB ratio of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is 5.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is ₹108.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is ₹54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

