Here's the live share price of Bansal Roofing Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bansal Roofing Products
|0.58
|7.18
|9.48
|1.76
|1.01
|5.21
|35.68
|Jai Corp
|2.26
|-6.86
|-14.70
|-13.88
|-4.98
|-17.00
|-6.19
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.26
|13.71
|27.69
|30.01
|56.76
|49.24
|31.67
|Shish Industries
|-15.37
|-15.04
|-15.91
|-16.63
|47.11
|-8.08
|39.50
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|1.63
|7.48
|1.53
|2.18
|-10.00
|17.50
|17.56
|Hindustan Adhesives
|11.82
|9.56
|-9.12
|-5.94
|-8.95
|14.33
|2.68
|G M Polyplast
|0
|2.86
|12.59
|9.09
|-15.29
|-14.94
|23.31
|Duropack
|-6.04
|-12.16
|14.67
|-1.61
|-28.87
|-17.48
|21.52
|Amco India
|3.50
|10.47
|1.97
|-9.52
|-15.32
|4.64
|9.58
|Sonal Adhesives
|-8.54
|-10.32
|2.14
|7.46
|-17.10
|-10.97
|41.90
|Command Polymers
|0
|0
|0
|-10.16
|-30.08
|-4.89
|-3.79
|Pressure Sensitive Systems (India)
|0
|-2.75
|-26.39
|-46.73
|-68.07
|-47.02
|-3.46
|Raj Packaging Industries
|0.81
|-3.05
|-5.80
|-13.91
|9.79
|-8.44
|-3.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bansal Roofing Products has gained 1.01% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-4.98%), Premier Polyfilm (56.76%), Shish Industries (47.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Bansal Roofing Products has outperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.19%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|129.1
|129.64
|10
|124.98
|127.73
|20
|122.62
|125.4
|50
|122.91
|123.05
|100
|120.31
|120.93
|200
|115.93
|117.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bansal Roofing Products saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Bansal Roofing Produ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Bansal Roofing Produ - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026 To Held O
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Bansal Roofing Produ - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Bansal Roofing Produ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|May 22, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Bansal Roofing Produ - Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Bansal Roofing Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206GJ2008PLC053761 and registration number is 053761. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bansal Roofing Products is ₹129.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bansal Roofing Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹171.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bansal Roofing Products are ₹131.85 and ₹122.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bansal Roofing Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹134.90 and 52-week low of Bansal Roofing Products is ₹98.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bansal Roofing Products has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 7.18% for the past month, 9.48% over 3 months, 1.01% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and 35.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bansal Roofing Products are 16.25 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global